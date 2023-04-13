Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
Op-Ed: Bio Ladies Take TikTok “Burn Bra Challenge” Against NIKE’s Ridiculous Mulvaney Ads


Burn Bra Challenge
PORTSMOUTH, OH – Finally, biological females are standing up and speaking out for their biological rights. And I am cheering and laughing myself silly. A TikTok user calling herself “chatterbox.mama,” who describes herself as a “southern mama,” posted her “Burn Bra Challenge” on Tuesday in which she is seen setting a NIKE women’s sports top on fire as she tells viewers that she is “sick and tired” of the company pushing women around, the New York Post reported. 

@chatterbox.mama BOYCOTT NIKE! BURN BRA CHALLENGE! BACK TO THE 1960’S! THE FIGHT FOR WOMENS RIGHTS!!! LET’S GO VIRAL GALS!

 #challenge #nike #boycottnike #womensrights #womensupportingwomen #protectwomenssports #budlightboycott #burnbrachallenge #chatterboxmama 

“All you real women out there – we are in the fight of all fights,” the TikTok influencer said to her more than 140,000 followers. “Nike, you should be ashamed of yourself. “You chose a little boy with no breasts and some junk in his pants to represent real women.” 

She then challenged other women to “burn your Nike bras … as a way of showing our solidarity and how serious we are that we will be recognized.” 

“We are the queens, your consumers hit you where it hurts, and that’s right in your pocket,” she said, concluding, “I challenge every real woman that is sick of this nonsense. It’s a great night to burn my Nike bras.” 

“They’re pushing us around and we’re not doing anything about it!” 

Oh, yes. Light up the night sky with those NIKE bras. Celebrate womanhood. Roast some marshmallows and dance around the campfire. This is me snickering. 

Mulvaney has also obtained partnerships with companies such as Kate Spade, MAC makeup, Tampax, and Bud Light, which resulted in the boycott of the beer brand, notes PM

Mulvaney has also partnered with Crest and skincare brand CeraVe in past “paid partnership” TikTok videos, according to the Daily Caller. 

From The Federalist: “About a year ago, Mulvaney decided he was a woman and began chronicling his journey into “girlhood” via social media, posting videos that feature him engaging in behaviors he apparently identifies as inherently feminine, such as playing with Barbie dollsboasting of receiving free tampons from Tampax, and prancing around on a high-heeled nature walk like a brain-damaged ostrich.” 

Excuse me, time to light a fire. 

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

