Op-Ed: Bio Ladies Take TikTok “Burn Bra Challenge” Against NIKE’s Ridiculous Mulvaney Ads

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A TikTok user calling herself “chatterbox.mama,” who describes herself as a “southern mama,” posted her “Burn Bra Challenge” on Tuesday in which she is seen setting a NIKE women’s sports top on fire as she tells viewers that she is “sick and tired” of the company pushing women around, the New York Post reported.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Finally, biological females are standing up and speaking out for their biological rights. And I am cheering and laughing myself silly. A TikTok user calling herself “chatterbox.mama,” who describes herself as a “southern mama,” posted her “Burn Bra Challenge” on Tuesday in which she is seen setting a NIKE women’s sports top on fire as she tells viewers that she is “sick and tired” of the company pushing women around, the New York Post reported.

@chatterbox.mama BOYCOTT NIKE! BURN BRA CHALLENGE! BACK TO THE 1960’S! THE FIGHT FOR WOMENS RIGHTS!!! LET’S GO VIRAL GALS!

#challenge #nike #boycottnike #womensrights #womensupportingwomen #protectwomenssports #budlightboycott #burnbrachallenge #chatterboxmama

“All you real women out there – we are in the fight of all fights,” the TikTok influencer said to her more than 140,000 followers. “Nike, you should be ashamed of yourself. “You chose a little boy with no breasts and some junk in his pants to represent real women.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



She then challenged other women to “burn your Nike bras … as a way of showing our solidarity and how serious we are that we will be recognized.”

“We are the queens, your consumers hit you where it hurts, and that’s right in your pocket,” she said, concluding, “I challenge every real woman that is sick of this nonsense. It’s a great night to burn my Nike bras.”

“They’re pushing us around and we’re not doing anything about it!”

Oh, yes. Light up the night sky with those NIKE bras. Celebrate womanhood. Roast some marshmallows and dance around the campfire. This is me snickering.

Mulvaney has also obtained partnerships with companies such as Kate Spade, MAC makeup, Tampax, and Bud Light, which resulted in the boycott of the beer brand, notes PM.

Mulvaney has also partnered with Crest and skincare brand CeraVe in past “paid partnership” TikTok videos, according to the Daily Caller.

From The Federalist: “About a year ago, Mulvaney decided he was a woman and began chronicling his journey into “girlhood” via social media, posting videos that feature him engaging in behaviors he apparently identifies as inherently feminine, such as playing with Barbie dolls, boasting of receiving free tampons from Tampax, and prancing around on a high-heeled nature walk like a brain-damaged ostrich.”

Excuse me, time to light a fire.