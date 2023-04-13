Juveniles Accumulate Multiple Felony Charges During ‘Car Hopping’ Spree in Port Charlotte

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Three juveniles were caught pulling on door handles in a Port Charlotte neighborhood while wearing hoodies and face coverings.

According to authorities, on the night of April 11th, three juveniles were observed by a neighbor checking vehicles for unlocked doors in the area of Hayworth Road in Port Charlotte. The observant community member immediately contacted law enforcement just before 7 pm.

Deputies arrived to canvas the area and witnessed three juveniles entering a Toyota Tundra. As he got closer, one was exiting the passenger side door, another was exiting the driver’s side door and the third was observed as the look out. Two were detained as another began to flee but was ordered to return back to the residence.

Throughout the investigation, it was determined that the juveniles had entered multiples vehicles in the area and removed various items including a knife from one.

“The simple acts of locking your doors and removing you valuables are the biggest deterrents to vehicle burglaries. These boys were admittedly bored and decided to ‘car hop’. Imagine if they stumbled upon a firearm?” probes Sheriff Prummell. I want to commend the citizen who immediately called in the suspicious behavior possibly preventing many other vehicle burglaries from occurring and hopefully assisting in getting these young men on the right track in life, ” Prummell adds.

The juveniles were taken to our local district office to be interviewed and provided information on the vehicles they had entered. They were arrested and charged accordingly.