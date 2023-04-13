Former Obama Admin Staffer Claims Joe Biden Had “Kickback” Scheme with Son Hunter’s Business Dealings

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A 15 year White House staffer and former Obama Administration worker has claimed that Joe Biden – when he was serving as vice president – had a “kickback scheme” where he would receive payments from his son Hunter’s illicit international business dealings. File photo: Spike Johnson, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Mike McCormick, a White House stenographer for 15 years and a former Obama Administration staffer, is claiming that President Joe Biden – when he was serving as vice president – allegedly had a “kickback scheme” where he would receive payments from his son Hunter’s illicit international business dealings.

In an interview conducted with Fox News on Thursday, McCormick said he attempted to serve as a whistleblower regarding Biden’s alleged scheme, but the FBI had ignored his requests to testify before the federal grand jury currently investigating Hunter’s allegedly shady business deals with foreign entities.

“In February, I went to the FBI and filed one of their tips on their website,” he said. “If you do that, and you’re lying to them, you go to jail. I’m not lying. I’m telling the truth, and I’m not going to jail.”

McCormick, who worked with Biden from 2011 to 2017, recalled a conversation he overheard before a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine between the then-vice president, aide Jake Sullivan – who is the current national security adviser – and members of the media aboard Air Force Two on April 21, 2014.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



McCormick said that Sullivan had outlined his priorities for the trip – dialogue that is substantiated by a White House transcript – which included the United States investing in the Ukraine ‘s energy sector mere days after hunter had become a board member of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Just a few months afterward, Congress approved a $50 million investment in Ukraine’s energy market.

“I’m sitting back there with a tape recorder. Jake Sullivan comes back and somebody asks about fracking. His answer is, well, we’re bringing a lot of American assistance over for fracking. Burisma was the direct beneficiary of that fracking, and that’s what I recorded, and that’s in a White House transcript,” McCormick said. “In the transcript, you don’t know who Jake Sullivan is. It’s a senior administration official. I’m the witness that says Jake Sullivan is the guy who said it and he should be investigated because at the time Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma and Joe Biden is bringing American taxpayer money to enrich that company and himself and his family.”

McCormick alleged that the information he possesses shows that it is likely that Biden used his influence to help his son’s career end arranged for the U.S. funding to be sent to Ukraine to enrich himself and his family.

“Joe Biden is a criminal,” McCormick said. “He was conducting malfeasance in office to enrich his family. Jake Sullivan is a conspirator in that, and there’s more…Obama officials involved in it, I believe.”

Biden has claimed numerous times that he does not speak to his son regarding his overseas business dealings.