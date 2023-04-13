18,000 Cows Die, 1 Person Critically Injured in Horrific Texas Dairy Farm Explosion; All Others At Farm Confirmed Safe, Accounted For

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The cows were tightly packed in a holding area while they were waiting to be brought in to be milked when the blast took place, with very few of the unfortunate beasts surviving. File photo: Pressmaster, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DIMMITT, TX – A massive explosion at a Texas dairy farm on Monday is responsible for the death of approximately 18,000 cows and the critical injuring of one person, authorities say.

Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera confirmed that the explosion took place at the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, located in the Texas Panhandle; the cows were tightly packed in a holding area while they were waiting to be brought in to be milked when the blast took place, with very few of the unfortunate beasts surviving.

“Your count probably is close to that,” Rivera told local media regarding the number of cows who died. “There’s some that survived, there’s some that are probably injured to the point where they’ll have to be destroyed.”

Authorities initially received multiple phone calls at approximately 7:00 p.m. Monday about the explosion at the farm. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman was trapped inside the flaming dairy building; after she was rescued, she was airlifted to UMC Hospital in Lubbock where she is currently listed as being in critical condition.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



All of the other employees at the farm have been confirmed to be safe and accounted for.

As of now, the cause of the explosion is unknown and is under investigation by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office according to Sheriff Rivera, although he said that foul play is not currently suspected.