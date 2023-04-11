Op-Ed: Whinerpants Chris Caputo, Wilton Manors Commissioner, Worries About Being Charged For Drag Queens at Annual Pride Events

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The 8th Annual Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade, along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. Lesbian, gay, bi, and transgender celebrate diversity. Miami Beach, Florida, Apr 2016. File photo: Mia2you, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – A Wilton Manors Commissioner is “raising the alarm that anti-drag show legislation” is threatening cities that have events like the city’s annual Stonewall Pride parade and street festival, notes a story in Florida Politics.

Really? Instead of being concerned about minors witnessing adult males performing sexually explicit twerking and jerking, Commissioner Chris Caputo is condemning SB 1438 legislation, “saying it’s an attack on cities that have events like Stonewall Pride,” scheduled for June 17 this year, and the monthlong St. Pete Pride in St. Petersburg that kicks off April 30 with the Mx St. Pete Pride Pageant.

Wilton Manors’ Stonewall Pride memorializes the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City that served as a watershed moment for the gay rights movement. Wilton Manors’ pride celebration started in 1999. June is recognized as Pride Month and “some cities host flamboyant floats, spectacles, and performances all around.”

Caputo is concerned the legislation may also affect “Wicked Manors,” a city-permitted street festival with music, dancing and costume contests.

SB 1438 is a bill to protect minors from being indoctrinated, groomed, and sexualized by heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, or transsexual males in thongs and pasties (aka drag queens) as they perform adult entertainment.

The bill in the Senate originally focused on food and beverage venues for criminal charges — a first-degree misdemeanor — if children were exposed to “adult live performances” with “prosthetic breasts and genitals.” But an amendment added on the Senate floor would also subject city officials to charges if they issue a permit for an event that exposes children to the same thing, the article continues.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is sponsoring similar legislation (HB 1423) in the House.

The solution is simple. Plan an afterhours party for the 18+ and over crowd indoors with drag queens.

Children do not belong in bars, strip clubs, or any venue with adult entertainers that dress up as caricatures of females and act like fools high on hairspray.

Children become confused by men dressed in outlandish costumes with mammoth fake breasts and bare butts hanging out as they act like clown-faced buffoons. Children cannot give consent and tell parents to be responsible adults and keep them away from scary men in pink wigs, thick makeup, and high-heels – shrieking, squealing, and screeching. That would even pop a few cells in my adult brain.

The photo of Cassandra Cass the drag queen in an advertisement featured in the South Florida Gay News for a recent Palm Beach Pride event depicts a male squeezing phony breasts together while wearing a seductive bunny outfit. His Facebook page and website show the same sexual attire and poses.

By the way of the Miami Herald editorial board, “Republicans know they cannot ban drag performances outright because — probably to their dismay — drag queens have First Amendment rights to free expression. So they will look for any loopholes to exploit. Some drag performances include sexual content and suggestive outfits…”

Oh, so finally journalists are acknowledging that drag queen performances are sexual. Yes, that’s with kids in the audience. Review the myriad video clips from Libs of TikTok.

If only, the radical LGBTQ clan cared about kids as much as they adore their beloved salacious drag queens. Taking a few college courses on child development, child psychology, and the health and wellbeing of minors would benefit Caputo.

Gays Against Groomers:“Our community that once preached love and acceptance of others has been hijacked by radical activists who are now pushing extreme concepts onto society, specifically targeting children in recent years.

The overwhelming majority of gay people are against what the community has transformed into, and we do not accept the political movement pushing their agenda in our name.

Gays Against Groomers directly opposes the sexualization and indoctrination of children. This includes drag queen story hours, drag shows involving children, the transitioning and medicalization of minors, and gender theory being taught in the classroom.

There are millions of gays within the community that want nothing to do with this Alphabet religion and join the fight with parents and concerned people everywhere to protect children. We also aim to return sanity and reclaim the community we once called our own.”

“Children are mirrors, they reflect back to us all we say and do.” –Pam Leo