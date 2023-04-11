Op-Ed: Oli London Detransitions & Cites Christian Faith – New Book “Detransition: A Memoir” Available in August

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Oli London attends 2019 InfoList’s Pre-Oscars Soiree at Skybar at the Mondrian Hotel, West Hollywood, CA on February 20th, 2019. File photo: Eugene Powers, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – British influencer Oli London has announced the pre-release of his memoir, “Detransition,” available in August. London, 33, became known after undergoing nearly three dozen surgeries to resemble K-Pop idol and BTS member Jimin. Last November, London revealed that he was “detransitioning” back to being a man, citing his Christian faith as a primary reason.

London’s Book

Skyhorse Publishing announced that it has acquired world rights to “Detransition: A Memoir” by London.

“I am looking forward to sharing an intimate look into my gender and self-identity struggles,” stated London about his memoir. “My book will offer a close look at trans ideology and give real world examples of what pushes young people into transitioning, including the pressures of social media, the education system, the media, and the multi–billion-dollar gender affirming care industry.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



London’s struggle with identity issues and plastic surgeries has been well documented for the last five years, amassing him over 2 million followers, 2.3 billion views, and over 120 TV appearances. While he is known for his viral online videos, he has not previously shared the full depth of his battle with gender dysphoria and self–identity. After London transitioned from a man to a woman and then de-transitioned to a male again, he become an outspoken activist against gender affirming surgery in teenagers, and has appeared regularly on numerous national news networks to bring his message and personal experiences to others.

Read more at London’s Twitter page. Gender Ideology is causing irreparable harm across society:

How did we get to where we are now?

What is behind push to transition kids?

How does social media play a role?

How can we push back and save children?

Kudos to London for his courage in speaking out against the militant transgender cult movement that permanently damages minors with harmful puberty blockers, hormone replacement drugs, and mutilation surgeries by removing healthy breasts and genitals.

The past few years have seen a steady increase in the number of people opening up about their experience of detransitioning, and the subject has gained increasing prominence in the media, though not without controversy. In the UK, 2019 saw the launch of the Detransition Advocacy Network, a group that aims to offer support to detransitioners.

Additionally, in the USA, Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old detransitioner, speaks out on the impact of being given puberty blockers and testosterone at 13, followed by a double mastectomy at 15.

She asks: “Why is a mental health epidemic not being addressed with mental health treatment to get at the root causes for why female adolescents like me want to reject their bodies?” Cole said she “actually developed more psychiatric issues the further I went into transition.”

Related:

Resources: