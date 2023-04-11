Op-Ed: Disturbed Trans Developer Creates Video Game Where Players Kill Females & Priests That Disagree with Gender Ideology

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Terfenstein 3D is a short retro first-person shooter game about escaping a gender-fascist concentration camp. Unleash your pent-up fury upon the gender-critical tyrants with an arsenal of deadly weapons and tactics in cathartic bliss. Image credit: Terfenstein 3D | Official Trailer / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Disturbing is one word that comes to mind. I read a few articles on this horrific video game after Jonathan Cahn, author of “The Return of the Gods,” discussed it. Cahn gave his Christian view on the recent massacre in Tennessee by a biological female that identified as a male (aka transgender).

“Months before this happened a video game came out that was created by a transgender video game designer encouraging virtual violence and killing against those who were not in favor of

surgical altering in the game they are to be killed including a virtual minister,” said Cahn.

Watch the official trailer for Terfenstein 3D on YouTube. “Terfenstein 3D is a short retro first-person shooter game about escaping a gender-fascist concentration camp. Unleash your pent-up fury upon the gender-critical tyrants with an arsenal of deadly weapons and tactics in cathartic bliss.”

This a bizarre, violent, and sickening video game.

In January 2023, a Norwegian programmer Sandra Moen, a bio male that identifies as a female, revealed a video game centered around slaughtering women that he refers to as “gender fascists” for being critical of gender ideology.

Here’s the full description:

Terfenstein 3D is a first-person shooter game with a retro style from the early ’90s. Consider it a creative iteration mix of Wolfenstein 3D and Doom 1. You will be progressing through seven levels of increasing difficulty and complexity with a set of six classical weapons arsenal and five traditional enemies.

The game offers LGBTQAI+, transgender, and feminist themes of gender-critical people and what a post-war apocalyptic world would look like if gender fascists won. In this dystopian world, fascists have killed and imprisoned all transgender and queer people, subjecting them to harsh conversion therapy, imprisonment, and death. You play as an escapee fleeing their detention center, while you exact your revenge.

This game brings to light the very real transphobic violence many transgender people face for just existing. And draw a comparison between gender critics and Nazi Germany.

Developed over four months, this solo project is one of many controversial games the developer has made. Being able to artistically express yourself is a proven way to heal trauma and possibly also move on. This game also hopes to achieve that for players who need it through gameplay that would stir up hidden and muddied emotions. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones.

Journalist Brandon Morse for RedState reported on the story in January, 2023. “The game was made by a transgender developer named Sandra Moen who took the base idea of 1992’s Wolfenstein 3D and changed it so that instead of battling your way through Nazi forces, you’re battling through “gender fascists,” most of whom seem to be actual women. Just to make sure the bases are covered, Moen seemed to throw some priests in there as well.”

Moen definitely needs a psychiatric evaluation – unless his video game is an attention-seeking ploy or an attempt to make money. Well, even then, I sense this may be a mentally unstable individual. Revenge is not considered as part of trauma-focused therapy. A person doesn’t pretend to kill other humans to work through perceived or actual traumatic incidents. One has to wonder if Moen has a deep hatred of women.

My questions: Did the trans-identifying male murderer play Moen’s horrific video game? Have the detectives checked? Why isn’t the Joe Biden administration and mainstream media condemning the killing of innocent victims? Is this ruled a hate crime due to the victims being Christians? Why hasn’t the shooter’s Manifesto been released to the public?

God created two sexes: male and female. And no person is born in the wrong body. Moreover, in the USA, Christians are entitled to their religious beliefs. Biology is not bigotry. And unscientific gender ideology has no factual foundation.

“Biological sex is not assigned. Sex is determined at conception by our DNA and is stamped into every cell of our bodies. Human sexuality is binary. You either have a normal Y chromosome, and develop into a male, or you don’t, and you will develop into a female. There are at least 6,500 genetic differences between men and women. Hormones and surgery cannot change this.” –Pediatrician Michelle Cretella, M.D.

Dr. Paul McHugh, psychiatrist and Director of the Department of Behavioral Science at Johns Hopkins Hospital challenged psychiatry colleagues who were performing transitioning surgeries on adults to conduct follow-up research to sex-change operations. A Comprehensive 30-year study in 2011, concluding that patients who undergo sex reassignment surgery are at higher risk for suicide, attempted suicide, and criminal behavior.

People of faith need to unite and speak out against transgender violence and the fairy tale fallacy of gender identity in order to defend and protect children.