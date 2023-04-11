Op-Ed: Disney & Devils – New Show Focuses on Teen-Girl Sex With Satan

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In 2022, Disney presented an animated series called “The Little Demon.” Image credit: FX Productions LLC.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – What is up with Disney’s fascination of females having sexual encounters with Satan? In 2022, Disney presented an animated series called “The Little Demon.” The show’s description: “13 years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.”

“Along with other Disney-associated productions such as Maleficent, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, and The Owl House, this new adult cartoon series, Little Demon, is also set in a spiritually demonic realm,” noted One Million Moms.

As reported in an article for DEADLINE, Disney+ has unveiled a German original about a teenager who falls in love with the devil.

“Pauline follows the eponymous protagonist, an 18-year-old who accidentally becomes pregnant – from a one-night stand. With school stress, the climate crisis and the downfall of society weighing heavily on her mind, something she doesn’t need at all right now is catching feelings, especially not for her one-night stand Lukas, who, as it turns out, is the devil himself,” the article continues.

Pauline is penned by Sebastian Colley and EPs are Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann. Arabella Bartsch, Alma Buddecke and Facundo Scalerandi are directors.

“For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts,” said Käßbohrer and Murmann. “We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.”

Huh? So, a series about Satan impregnating an 18-year-old female is close to their DARK hearts. This is disturbing and sickening. Or perhaps the writers and producers are trying to turn the devil into a comical creature of legend that isn’t authentic – which would mock the Bible.

Apparently, the human female did not give consent to have sex with sneaky Satan. And neither used birth control or protection.

The reprobates that manage the Magic Kingdom either worship Satan, are demon-possessed, hate God and Christians, or all the above.



“Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done.” (Romans 1:28, New International Version)

What Can You Do?

The occult is alive and well at Devil-land. Boycott Disney. Don’t spend your hard-earned money at Disneyland or on toys for kids. No more watching Disney movies. Stand up for God and Christianity. Pray for exposure, turnaround, and salvation for the Disney leaders and employees.



“And if it is evil in your eyes to serve the LORD, choose this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your fathers served in the region beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.” (Joshua 24:15, English Standard Version)