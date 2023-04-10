Op-Ed: Trans-Identifying Jazz Jennings, Star of TCL Reality TV, Regrets Harmful Drugs and Mutilation Surgeries  

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Jazz Jennings, a biological male that identifies as female, and transgender celebrity. Image credit: TLC / YouTube.

“Biological sex is not assigned. Sex is determined at conception by our DNA and is stamped into every cell of our bodies. Human sexuality is binary. You either have a normal Y chromosome, and develop into a male, or you don’t, and you will develop into a female. There are at least 6,500 genetic differences between men and women. Hormones and surgery cannot change this.” –Pediatrician Michelle Cretella, M.D.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Jazz Jennings, a biological male that identifies as female, is a transgender celebrity. A TCL show chronicles Jazz’s journey, which began at age 5. In March 2023, Jazz said on the show, “I just want to feel like myself, like that’s it. I don’t care,” he said. “All I want is to be happy and feel like me, and I don’t feel like me, ever.”

Season eight of the TLC show on Jennings’ life, I Am Jazz, is now airing, and in a recent episode Jennings has an alarming conversion with his mother. In a clip that has gone viral over the past week, Jennings says that he is completely broken and unable to be his true self.

Background:

The story of Jazz Jennings, whose parents began their attempts to transition him to female when he was just 5 years old, had a major impact on the acceptance of transgenderism in America. As a child who made TV appearances with Barbara Walters, Jennings was the example par excellence for the perspective that some people innately belong to the opposite gender — an argument that was made more convincing because Jennings’ parents had treated him as a girl since early childhood, notes an article in The Spectator.

My questions: Are Jennings’ parents guilty of child abuse? Should they be investigated, arrested, charged, and jailed? Is this a case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy?

A botched penile inversion vaginoplasty that Jennings underwent at the age of 17 required multiple corrective surgeries and left him with greatly diminished sexual function. His surgery was performed with stomach lining material to make up for the lack of available tissue. Soon after the surgery, his “neovagina” split apart. Three corrective surgeries over a period of years were subsequently performed. Following the initial surgeries, Jennings gained over 100 pounds through binge eating and experienced a range of mental health disorders.

Jeanette Jennings said she has woken up Jazz in the middle of the night and demanded that he dilate his “neovagina.” She said, “I have woken Jazz out of a dead sleep and taken the dilator and put the lubrication on it and said, ‘Here, you take this and you put it in your vagina, if not, I will.”

Via Twitter, Gays Against Groomers tweeted: Jazz Jennings’ mother speaks about forcing Jazz to dilate and further mutilate their neo-vagina to keep the wound from closing. It’s the brazen openness to admit to child abuse on national television for us. This monster belongs behind bars.

Jazz’s mother, Jeanette Jennings, has made millions off of her transition and become famous for it. The mother runs her own organization, the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation, which “aims to enhance the lives of transgender and gender non-conforming youth and their families.”

Jazz has been betrayed and traumatized by his parents, medical professionals, militant LGBTQ activists, the Joe Biden administration, and the vultures of Reality TV.

Doctors of Trans Deception

Dr. Paul McHugh, psychiatrist and Director of the Department of Behavioral Science at Johns Hopkins Hospital challenged psychiatry colleagues who were performing transitioning surgeries on adults to conduct follow-up research to sex-change operations. A Comprehensive 30-year study in 2011, concluding that patients who undergo sex reassignment surgery are at higher risk for suicide, attempted suicide, and criminal behavior.

These are the leading doctors who are performing therapies and surgeries on children and promoting trans philosophy at conferences:

Michelle Forcier, MD Hasbro Children’s Hospital Providence, RI

Ilana Sherer, MD Sutter Health Dublin, CA

Norman Spack, MD Children’s Hospital Boston, MA

Johanna Olson-Kennedy, MD Keck School of Medicine University of SoCal

“No one is born transgender. If gender identity were hardwired in the brain before birth, identical twins would have the same gender identity 100 percent of the time. But they don’t.” –Pediatrician Michelle Cretella, M.D.

Malevolent Medical Associations

The following professional medical associations have embraced the harmful transgender trend for children:

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Medical Association

The Endocrine Society

My questions: Is it medical malpractice to promote unscientific transgenderism that denies biology, anatomy, physiology, genetics? Should congress demand an investigation into these medical giants?

Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, Executive Director of GLSEN GLSEN’s profile in schools has skyrocketed in recent years, partnering with retailers such as Target and the National Education Association. The goal that founder Kevin Jennings outlined in his book, “Queering Elementary Education: Advancing the Dialogue about Sexualities and Schooling (Curriculum, Cultures, and (Homo)Sexualities Series)” has come to fruition with GLSEN curriculum used as a part of Common Core education modules in public schools from K-12.

Resources:

The findings of “Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria: Parent Reports on 1655 Possible Cases,” published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, lent support to the theory that the surge in gender-switching adolescents is rooted in a social contagion stoked by media, peers and gender clinicians.

A 2023 documentary Affirmation Generation is viewable for free on Vimeo and tells the stories of six detransitioners. Lisa Littman, the scientist who first identified and named Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD) is one of many professionals interviewed in Affirmation Generation.

Do No Harm has announced its latest initiative “Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology,” an effort to educate policymakers and the public on the disastrous consequences of the unproven and often harmful practice known as “gender-affirming care.”

Book: “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by child psychiatrist Miriam Grossman, M.D. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know. Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

“I have witnessed an upending of the medical consensus on the nature of gender identity. What doctors once treated as a mental illness, the medical community now largely affirms and even promotes as normal.” –Pediatrician Michelle Cretella, M.D.