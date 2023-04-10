Op-Ed: Intercessors For America (IFA) is Praying Against the Transgendering Our Kids: Special Report

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Recent studies have shown that the number of transgender kids has doubled in the last five years. File photo: Jacob Lund, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“We’re ruining an entire generation of young people, and it’s serious business…That is child abuse…We need to be calling it what it is.” —Walter Heyer, former transgender

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Founded in 1973, Intercessors for America (IFA) is a grassroots organization that informs, connects, and mobilizes intercessors to pray for our nation and our leaders. IFA is the trusted resource for millions of people across the United States committed to praying for our nation.

Read the special report on transgenderism HERE.

Recent studies have shown that the number of transgender kids has doubled in the last five years. As of June 2022, an estimated 300,000 teenagers in the U.S. identify as transgender, which is 1.4% of the population.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“Pray. This is a hard, heart-wrenching, unthinkable topic. You will likely learn things you did not want to know. We are approaching this topic with a balance of careful words, yet with enough description to clearly share with you what is happening to our children. This issue needs much prayer, but also strong voices who can expose and stand against the abuse.”

Pray for health professionals. Pray Jeremiah 29:11. Pray about the forces behind it. Pray Romans 9:20. Pray about the influence. Pray Romans 1:21-22. Pray for the trend to reverse. Pray Matthew 24:4. Pray for trans movement leaders. Pray Romans 5:8. Pray for those speaking truth. Pray Ephesians 4:15. Pray for hope and healing. Pray Isaiah 56:4-5. Pray for more pushback. Pray 1 Corinthians 1:25. Pray for reformation in our schools. Pray Psalm 119:9.

Excerpts:

Gender Dysphoria is a thing. Gender Identity is not. Dr. Paul McHugh, psychiatrist and Director of the Department of Behavioral Science at Johns Hopkins Hospital challenged psychiatry colleagues who were performing these kinds of surgeries on adults to conduct follow-up research to sex-change operations. A Comprehensive 30-year study in 2011, concluding that patients who undergo sex reassignment surgery are at higher risk for suicide, attempted suicide, and criminal behavior.

Dr. Michael Laidlaw, an endocrinologist from California, is one who is bucking the trend, and loudly. He shared at a recent panel discussion hosted by The Heritage Foundation, that “there is no objective test to diagnose this, yet we are giving very harmful therapies on the basis of no objective diagnosis.” That means there is no blood test, no brain scan, no genetic testing that is done before choosing to declare a child “transgender” and begin physical treatment, as reported by Brandon Showalter of The Christian Post.

A searchable database with transhealthcare.org includes clinics and “gender affirming” surgeons in every state and in 48 participating nations. There are currently 215 residencies for pediatricians in transgender protocol and therapies.

If anything is clear from the push to transgender our kids, it is that our public schools have become the primary battleground. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that since legislating prayer out of the classroom and insulating schools against anything promoting religion, the door has swung wide open to all kinds of ungodly ideology and influence.

Resources:

Pro-Family Policy and Professional Organizations: The following groups are speaking out about the harm, danger, and immorality of transgendering our children: American College of Pediatrics, Family Research Council, The Heritage Foundation.

What can you do?

Pray daily to prevent and stop the transgendering of minors in your school district, city, county, state, and country.

Educate the churches in your area about the dangers of unscientific gender ideology.

Sign petitions at IFA website that are sent directly to your state representatives.

“So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God He created them; male and female He created them.” (Genesis 1:27)