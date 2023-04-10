Op-Ed: Celebrities Cheer Drag Queen Entertainment for Kids & Boo Bills to Protect Minors from Drugs & Mutilation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Reba McEntire at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. File photo: Kathy Hutchins, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Myriad celebrities have joined the cult movement for transgenderism and are spreading the dangerous rhetoric via their platforms. Reba McEntire gushed over drag queens and bashed a Tennessee bill to protect minors from sexualized adult entertainment. Did the country music superstar even bother to review the revealing video clips from Libs of TikTok that show proof of men in thongs and pasties (aka drag queens) twerking in front of young children or did she bother to do research by reading articles, commentaries, and blogs?

McEntire says she tries to stay out of politics, but she can’t help being “disappointed” in the anti-drag bill recently signed into law by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, notes an article in The Advocate,a gay news source.

She added, “We’ve got a real problem in this country, and to be worrying about men wanting to dress up as women? God bless ’em to wear those high heels — I feel for ’em. But let’s center our attention on something that really needs attention.”

Perhaps, McEntire needs to stick to singing and stay out of politics – unless she’s willing to do a deeper dive before revealing her ignorance. Well, in American, freedom of speech means an individual can speak about her lack of knowledge on an important issue.

I’m disappointed that McEntire doesn’t care enough about the mental health of children to defend and protect them from heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, or transsexual men impersonating women while acting like fools high on hairspray.

And it appears she doesn’t give a hoot about biological women being mocked by cross-dressing males. Ahem. She even feels sorry for men wearing high heels. Really Reba?

The Los Angeles Times asked McEntire what she thought of the drag law, which defines “male and female impersonators” as adult cabaret performers and bans “adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors,” as the legislation’s text states. Drag performances are banned from public property and venues accessible to minors.

So, is McEntire in agreement with adult males indoctrinating, grooming, and sexualizing children – as exposed in myriad video clips? I’m assuming she hasn’t watched the men in stripper outfits with mammoth fake breasts or bare butts hanging out as they gyrate in front of innocent children. Would she take her grandchildren to these salacious shows? I hope not.

“I don’t do politics,” she said. “Never have. My job is to entertain. I’m not there to influence people one way or another how to vote.”

My questions: Why do entertainers have the faulty belief that they cannot become involved in politics when it comes to standing up for minors? Are they afraid of losing fans and the almighty dollar? Why are country music musicians bowing down to drag queens?

This is a NOT a LGBQ issue. Take out the “T” because it’s biologically and genetically impossible for a male to become a female.

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren called out at singer Kelsea Ballerini who performed onstage at the CMT awards with a group of high-profile drag queens. Ballerini, who served as co-host of the awards show performed her hit “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” during the ceremony in Austin, Texas, reported an article in The Daily Caller.

“Y’all just don’t stop do you?” Lahren wrote in a flurry of tweets. “Does everything have to be a platform to shove the rainbow mafia down our throats? Can you ever just do…idk…country freakin music?!!!!”

“The country music INDUSTRY has gone full woke despite actual COUNTRY MUSIC FANS not buying into any of this mess. RIP CMT,” Lahren wrote to Twitter.

Kudos to Lahren for speaking out.

The Hollyweird crowd is either woke, clueless, ignorant, misguided, narcissistic or they’ve succumbed to a depraved mind – could be all of the above.

The Advocate, a rabid rag, refers to anyone that disagrees with their views as transphobic and homophobe. They listed the 13 celebrities that rah-rah men acting like buffoons which degrades and insults biological females and emasculates biological males.

Elliot Page

LeBron James

Pedro Pascal

Jamie Lee Curtis

Bendelacreme

Gabrielle Union

Melissa McCarthy

Jon Stewart

Vandoliers

Shania Twain

George Lopez

Read their derisory tweets and comments on Instagram featured in the article.

Another article in The Advocate, listed 21 artists performing at Nashville’s LGBTQ+ rights concert ‘Love Rising.’

Admittedly, I’ve never heard of most of the 21 musicians. But the show needs to be renamed ‘Hate Rising’ due to the recent violence committed by trans-identifying extremists.

More than 15 major music artists put on a show “to uplift the LGBTQ+ community” and highlight the injustices the state’s Republican-led administration seeking to set with “laws that outlaw gender-affirming care” for transgender youth and restrict drag performances. The money from the concert will go toward local LGBTQ+ rights organizations the Tennessee Equality Project, the Tennessee Pride Chamber, OutMemphis, and Inclusion Tennessee.

Other celebrities standing up for so-called trans rights as listed on the PRIDE website:

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas

Anne Hathaway

Beyonce

Warren Beatty

Bruce Springsteen

Jane Fonda

Adam Rippon, Alison Roman, ALOK, Brooklyn Decker, Busy Philipps, Chris Mosier, Jonathan Van Ness, and Lee Pace voice their support for transgender and nonbinary youth while attending the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

Don’t forget liberals Jennifer Lopez, Katie Couric, and Ashleigh Banfield are standing up for males that identify as female. I’m assuming they know it’s a man mocking women underneath all that caked on makeup.

Celebs of a loony feather – support chemical/physical castration together.

Hmmm. Why didn’t the self-centered singers donate money to the innocent victim’s families of the TN trans-identifying shooter or young suffering detransitioners? Oh, that would require empathy, compassion, and common sense – that’s why.

So, all these celebs support dangerous drugs and the butchering of healthy breasts and genitals of confused minors. And they support men pretending to be women. That’s par for the course.

Folks, a mental disorder is not a civil rights issue and biology is not bigotry. Speaking truth is not transphobic. And individuals diagnosed with gender dysphoria are deserving of evidence-based treatment – not drugs and mutilation. People that identify as the opposite sex are lovable and worthy people, but they must be told the truth by caring people. There are only two sexes: male and female.

Transgenderism is a fairy tale fallacy built upon a house of cards. Hanging sexual identity upon a make-believe narrative ends up causing more pain and suffering.

Nevertheless, the mainstream mocking bird mafia continues to spread the gender ideology falsehood, along with clanging celebrities.