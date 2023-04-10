Biden Claims That He Will Run Again in 2024, But Still Not Ready to Officially Announce It

In an interview on Monday, the Commander-in-Chief, 80, indicated that he does indeed intend to run, but that he isn’t ready to issue an official announcement yet. File photo: Herbert S. Delgado, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON D.C. – While multiple other potential individuals for 2024’s presidential race have announced their candidacy, the current occupant of the White House – President Joe Biden – has been conspicuous by his lack of any concrete information regarding his intent to run for a second term.

However, in an interview on Monday with NBC’s Al Roker on the “Today” show during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, the Commander-in-Chief, 80, indicated that he does indeed intend to run, but that he isn’t ready to issue an official announcement yet.

“I plan on running, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden said. “I still have four, maybe five more White House Easter egg rolls in me.”

Biden playing coy on his reelection plans has led to yet more speculation as to why he is still delaying confirming whether or not he is seeking reelection when multiple other candidates – including former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, author Marianne Williamson, political commentator Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton – have all already announced their intention to run in 2024.

Biden – despite lackluster approval ratings – has repeatedly said in recent months that he will seek a second term as president, but so far has resisted all attempts from those hoping to goad him into making an actual official announcement.

Biden is the oldest U.S. president in history – and has been the subject of repeated and growing concern over his current mental acuity – and if he were to indeed successfully run for re-election, he would be 86 years old at the end of his second term.