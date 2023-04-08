Op-Ed: Woke, Greedy Build-A-Bear, Teletubbies, Crocs, Mattel, Target & Others Promote Gender Identity Delusion to Minors

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Choose not to spend your hard-earned money on products from the aforementioned businesses and companies that support unscientific gender ideology and deny biology. File photo: No-Mad, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“When morality comes up against profit, it is seldom that profit loses.” –Shirley Chisholm

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The media and pop-culture portrayal of transgenderism as “kid-friendly” is a deceptive ploy to indoctrinate the youngest and most vulnerable of our society – and it is child abuse on a massive scale – nationally and internationally.

Using toxic tentacles of tyranny, the trans agenda of atrocities marches around the globe spewing rhetoric to deceive the masses and ruin the reputations of those that speak truth about biological reality.

Becoming gender-confused, brainwashed minors opt for propaganda pronouns, dangerous drugs and mutilation surgeries. Children are pawns in the gender ideology war waged on humanity.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Related:

Target Launches Pro-Trans Kids Clothing

As reported on the American Faith website in 2022, Target joined the fairy tale club of gender identity hokum targeting children:

Target now sells pro-trans clothing and merchandise for children, according to CBS4Local‘s report.

Included in the line of clothing spanning from children to adults are “chest binders” and “packing underwear” targeted at the older set of transgender-identifying buyers.

The clothing is part of their PRIDE line, a collaboration with TomboyX, which is a trans-targeting clothing line.

Target also sells baby onesies and bibs in their pro-LGBTQ lineup which read “my first pride,” and pink tie-dye shirts for toddlers that read “trans rights are human rights.”

When money talks – common sense and morality walks.

“I sit on a man’s back choking him and making him carry me, and yet assure myself and others that I am sorry for him and wish to lighten his load by all means possible… except by getting off his back.” –Leo Tolstoy, What Then Must We Do?

‘Corporate tyranny: Meet the companies that promote transgenderism for kids,’ a recent article in the World Tribune, asks “How many consumers are aware, however, that numerous well-known companies are actively promoting the sexualizing and physical and mental warping of children via their backing of “transgender kids” rights organizations?”

Excerpts:

The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), founded by radical ex-Obama administration official Kevin Jennings, strongly advocates for so-called “trans youth.”

Among the companies that GLSEN lists as “partners” on its website, Disney, Hollister, Target and Wells Fargo are especially toasted under the “Valedictorian,” or highest-ranked, category. AT&T, Colgate-Palmolive, Delta, HBO, JPMorgan Chase & Co, McDonald’s, the National Basketball Association and Pfizer are prominently listed at various other support levels.

A post titled “2018 Sponsors” states, “The following sponsors helped to make the 4th Annual Trans Youth Empowerment Workshop – ‘I Am Enough’ – possible. Stand With Trans is especially grateful.” Companies listed include Ally Bank, Bank of America, General Motors and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

“Greed is a bottomless pit which exhausts the person in an endless effort to satisfy the need without ever reaching satisfaction.” –Erich Fromm

What can you do?

Choose not to spend your hard-earned money on products from the aforementioned businesses and companies that support unscientific gender ideology and deny biology. Stand up to defend and protect children.