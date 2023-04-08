Op-Ed: Trump, DeSantis, Greene, Loomer: Stop Hating on Each Other and Focus on Saving USA from Deep State Cabal

The roots of the deep state’s creation date back to the end of World War II and the expansion of what President Dwight Eisenhower deemed the “military-industrial complex.” File photo: Andrea Izzotti, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Whoever thinks that God is going to bless Republicans that accuse, blame, shame, call names and hate on each other – please raise your hand. Oh, I don’t see any hands raised.

“A gentle response defuses anger, but a sharp tongue kindles a temper-fire.” (Proverbs 15:1 MSG)

“Watch your words and hold your tongue; you’ll save yourself a lot of grief.” (Proverbs 21:23 MSG)

Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Laura Loomer. You need to humble yourselves – on your knees – and ask God to help you tame your tongues. Sparing among siblings in the public arena or in private places makes a mockery of our faith. For crying out loud –do any of you think the party of patriots need to see adults acting like toddlers when the Deep State cabal is trying to destroy us?

“What goes into someone’s mouth does not defile them, but what comes out of their mouth, that is what defiles them.” (Matthew 15:11 NIV)

“Do not use harmful words, but only helpful words, the kind that build up and provide what is needed, so that what you say will do good to those who hear you.” (Ephesians 4:29 GNT)

Take the high road and manage your thoughts and emotions. Take the high road and step away from social media and calm down before tweeting and speaking. Take the high road and pray for each other.

“Set a guard over my mouth, LORD; keep watch over the door of my lips.” (Psalms 141:3 NIV)

“From the fruit of a man’s mouth his stomach is satisfied; he is satisfied by the yield of his lips.” (Proverbs 18:20 ESV)

God is neither on the side of Republicans nor Democrats. God is on the side of truth, freedom, liberty, and justice.

Do you think putting each other down is the way to acquire God’s favor and win the 2024 election? It isn’t.

Do you think it’s just politics as usual? It isn’t.

Do you actually believe that verbally bashing each other promotes unity for your followers? It doesn’t.

“When we put bits into the mouths of horses to make them obey us, we can guide the whole animal. Consider ships as well. Although they are so large and are driven by strong winds, they are steered by a very small rudder wherever the pilot is inclined.

In the same way, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it boasts of great things. Consider how small a spark sets a great forest ablaze. The tongue also is a fire, a world of wickedness among the parts of the body. It pollutes the whole person, sets the course of his life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell.

All kinds of animals, birds, reptiles, and creatures of the sea are being tamed and have been tamed by man, but no man can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison.

With the tongue we bless our Lord and Father, and with it we curse men, who have been made in God’s likeness. Out of the same mouth come blessing and cursing. My brothers, this should not be! Can both fresh water and salt water flow from the same spring? My brothers, can a fig tree grow olives, or a grapevine bear figs? Neither can a salt spring produce fresh water.”

(Psalm 64:1–10 BSB)

Citizens of faith, please pray these Bible verses for Trump, DeSantis, Greene, and Loomer. In God’s army, we march bravely, boldly, and confidently on our knees. We do battle with the enemy and not each other.

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” (Ephesians 6:12-20 NIV)

Oh, how Satan delights when people of faith fight with each other. STOP IT NOW.