Op-Ed: Tragic Transgender Bug Bites Chris Tyson, YouTuber Sidekick on Planet MrBeast – He’s Married With a Son

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In Rolling Stone magazine, Chris Tyson revealed he is taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT). So, will he undergo physical castration as well? File photo: Ralf Liebhold, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Rabid rag, Rolling Stone tells the tragic tale of a husband and father, Chris Tyson, denying biological truth and opting to succumb to the woke transgender mind virus – another adult man swallowing the poisonous propaganda of the militant gender identity brainwashers. But of course, the Rolling Stone journalist heralds his “gender journey” as dancing and prancing until arriving in la-la-land. In reality, it’s a destination of devastation.

Related:

However, it appears Tyson’s sane followers aren’t pleased: “Many fans of Tyson and MrBeast responded to Tyson’s announcement by parroting such rhetoric, with one tweeting, “there goes a father figure the kid won’t be able to look up to.” (Tyson has a two-and-a-half-year-old child named Tucker.)”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Repulsive Rolling Stone continues: “A longtime friend of MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, from childhood, Tyson appeared in many of Donaldson’s earlier videos, including one where they wrap the YouTuber in 100 layers of Saran wrap. Tyson has since become a permanent fixture on Donaldson’s channel, along with a slew of Donaldson’s childhood friends, many of whom have carved out their own careers as popular content creators.”

So, is Tyson playing a prank on the public, acting out a cross-dressing fantasy, or experimenting with bisexuality?

Tyson revealed he is taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT). So, will he undergo physical castration as well?

“Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me,” Chris posted on his personal Twitter.

My questions as a former mental health therapist: Was Tyson experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety prior to thinking he was born in the wrong body? Was he having thoughts of suicide before taking HRT? Does he have a history of mental health issues or childhood trauma?

Related:

As reported by Gab News, Tyson, the sidekick of the most popular Youtuber on the planet MrBeast who has billions of views and is largely influential among the youth. This week he announced that he is taking hormone replacement therapy, goes by any pronouns, and to make matters worse he is doing all of this in the public eye while being married and having a young son.

That’s bad news for impressionable minors that follow MrBeast. It’s time for the parents to step in and have a conversation with minors and push the off button on all social media platforms that promote harmful gender ideology and accuse rational people of being transphobic haters.

Excerpts from Gab News:

As a Christian, it is crucial to stand up for the truth of God’s word as our world spirals into madness. The Bible is not just any book, but it is the inspired word of God, and it contains the truth that we need to live our lives. As followers of Christ we have a responsibility to uphold the truth and to proclaim it to the world. It’s important for us first to understand the role of gender as presented in the Bible. The Bible is very clear in its teachings that men and women are created differently and have different roles to play in society and in the family.

In recent years, there has been a growing cultural shift towards recognizing and accepting transgender individuals. Many people in the secular world see the transition process as a way for trans people to become their true selves and live fulfilling lives. However, as Christians, we understand that true transformation comes not through physical changes, but through spiritual transformation through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Folks,this lost and confused individual really needs Jesus. And our prayers.

“The trans ideology has been advertised as a pathway to becoming your “true self” and a grand solution for mental distress. The reality is that many of those who identify with trans-ideology have childhood traumas in their backgrounds. Some may have a diagnosis of autism or were deeply influenced by their peers and social media. This ideology is no substitute for some of these root issues. When they come for help, they don’t necessarily just need someone with a degree in psychology. They will need someone who can listen, empathize with their pain, and show mercy that is tethered to truth,” notes an article for The Family Research Council.

Resources: