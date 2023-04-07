VIDEO: Naked, Bleeding Burglary Suspect Covered In Grease Arrested Overnight In Debary

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Responding deputies spotted 34-year-old Blake Tokman naked in a back yard where he took off running, jumped in the pool, then climbed out and leapt onto a trampoline.

DEBARY, FL – A naked, bloody and slippery burglary suspect broke into two occupied homes, covered himself in grease and oil and hopped into a swimming pool overnight in DeBary before being arrested when he jumped onto a trampoline, where multiple deputies secured him.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Highbanks Road in DeBary around 2 a.m. Friday. It was discovered the suspect, eventually identified as 34-year-old Blake Tokman, had smashed out the windows of one house to make entry, then left and broke into another home. Both homes were occupied at the time of the break-ins.

The first responding deputy spotted Tokman naked in the back yard of the second house. Tokman took off running, jumped in the pool, then climbed out and leapt onto a trampoline, where he laid flat but resisted the deputy’s attempts to secure him in handcuffs. Tokman appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances, and his body was covered in wheel bearing grease, peppermint oil, and blood. It took four deputies to get him into custody, plus three more medical professionals to secure him on a stretcher for evaluation and treatment of injuries he caused himself.

During the incident, Tokman kicked or struck three of the deputies, one of whom sustained a laceration to his arm. He was charged with two counts of occupied burglary, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal mischief, and resisting arrest with violence. He was transported for further medical evaluation and treatment before being taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.