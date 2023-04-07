Op-Ed: U.S. Supreme Court Rules Trans Students (Bio Males) in West Virginia Can Compete Against Female Athletes

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an attempt by West Virginia to prevent a transgender student from participating in girls’ sports. File photo: Laia Balart, Shutter Stock, licensed.

CHARLESTON, WV – It’s both a sad and disgraceful day for biological women in America and in West Virginia. Well, it’s also despicable, offensive, and outlandish. Members of the US Supreme Court kowtowing to unscientific gender ideology and denying biological reality — or is it just a law loophole?

Nonetheless, it’s a sorrowful day for the proud citizens of Appalachia. But the courageous country folks of West Virginia will stay the course — it’s what they do.

Appalachia is made up of 423 counties across 13 states and spans 206,000 square miles, from southern New York to northern Mississippi. The Region’s 26.1 million residents live in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, and all of West Virginia.

The good news: West Virginia became the latest state to protect minors and ban harmful drugs and mutilation surgeries after Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the legislation into law on Wednesday. Applause for Gov. Justice.

However, the high court rejected an emergency request from West Virginia to lift an appeals court’s injunction. The transgender athlete will be able to compete against females until the appeals court makes a decision. The case could still end up back at the Supreme Court, reports The Gateway Pundit.

NBC News reported:

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an attempt by West Virginia to prevent a transgender student from participating in girls’ sports.

As a result, a law enacted in 2021 called the Save Women’s Sports Act cannot be enforced against 12-year-old transgender girl Becky Pepper-Jackson while litigation continues.

Two of the court’s conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, noted that they would have granted the application. Alito in a brief opinion faulted a lower court for failing to explain its reasoning.

“This is a procedural setback, but we remain confident that when this case is ultimately determined on the merits, we will prevail,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, said in a statement. So, the trans clown show can continue in West Virginia until…