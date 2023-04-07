Op-Ed: More Trans Violence – Transwoman (Bio Male) Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Up Schools, Churches in CO

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

William Whitworth, a 19-year-old male who claims to be female and goes by the name “Lilly,” has been arrested in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – The violent T portion of the LGBTQ crowd are the extremists that are hopped up on hormone drugs and being used as pawns by the militant puppet masters (aka the Deep State cabal) that are working feverishly for a civil war in the USA. With a covert agenda to destroy our land of liberty, the deceptive D.C. Democrat warmongers hide behind the curtain while barking orders to their minions. Corrupt power begets violence. And powerful psychopaths are steering the ship.

Let me be clear: There are individuals with gender dysphoria and trans-identifying individuals that are not violent in any way, shape, or form. And the same goes for the LGBTQ community.

Radical transgender activists protested by storming into Capitol buildings in four different states last week, creating disturbances in legislative chambers. In two of the states, the protests led to disruptions in ongoing legislative sessions. The mainstream media mafia, owned by wealthy megalomaniacs, refused to cover the stories – as usual.

Via PJ Media:

William Whitworth, a 19-year-old male who claims to be female and goes by the name “Lilly,” has been arrested in Colorado Springs, Colo., after threatening various local schools. Whitworth has been charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, as well as criminal mischief, menacing, and more. His case, following so soon after Audrey Hale, a woman claiming to be male, murdered six people at a Christian school in Nashville, once again raises the question: wouldn’t we be better off treating this “transgender” business as mental illness rather than coddling and celebrating people who suffer from these delusions?

Whitworth’s manifesto contents detailed:



“A list of firearms and how to 3D print them; Detailed lists of numerous named individuals to be killed and their indented casualty versus injury rate. Information detailing the creation of improvised explosive devices; The Finalization of locations being Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary, and Pine Creek High School,” as reported in the Post Millennial.

The Western Journal: Copycat? Trump-Hating Trans Teen Arrested Over Plot to Shoot Up, Bomb Middle Schools and Churches – Manifesto Found.

Sadly, the leaders of the mental health associations (aka The American Psychiatric Association, The American Psychological Association, The American Counseling Association, The National Association of Social Workers) have swallowed and regurgitated the unscientific gender ideology that denies biology reality. Do they have blood on their hands for not promoting treatment? Yes.

Via Family Research Council:

“Sadly, when it comes to this issue, ideology is driving science more than science is driving itself. Statements like that of the White House avoid the facts about gender transition for children and instead employ a communications campaign fraught with hyperbole, misinformation, and inadequate research that is more emblematic of a bait-and-switch tactic rather than the gold standard of scientific inquiry. What are we to think of all this?”

“At this point, we must ask: Where are the research methods to establish the conclusion that access to transgender medical interventions bolsters mental health? There are none. But we still hear from our highest political offices that these practices “save lives.” Such a claim is both dangerous and patently false, and it is based on a body of data that is immature, to say the least.”

“By denying science, the medical profession is committing some of the worst moral crimes in modern times. It must end.” –Jordan Peterson