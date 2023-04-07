Biden Proposes Higher Emission Standards on Gas Vehicles; May Burden Consumers with Higher Prices

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Shortly after taking office, Biden had set a goal for his administration to ensure that 50 percent of all cars sold in the United States be zero emission models by 2030. File photo: Jenson, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON D.C. – In an effort to increase sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in order to combat the effects of climate change, the administration of President Joe Biden is pushing forth a proposal that would establish extremely aggressive federal regulations governing emission standards on gas powered cars, a move that some experts are saying will create a financial burden for consumers wishing to purchase such vehicles.

Reports indicate that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has already created new emission standards, which are expected to be announced officially during a ceremony to be held next week in Detroit, Michigan. The EPA has already issued a statement confirming that the new emissions standards will be revealed next week, and that they are meant to incentivize consumers to purchase EVs.

“Already, President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is powering a domestic clean energy manufacturing boom, lowering costs for American families, and creating good-paying union jobs,” the EPA statement read. “As directed by the President in an executive order, the EPA is developing new standards that will build on this historic progress and support the transition to a zero-emissions transportation future, lowering costs for consumers, and protecting people and the planet.”

The EPA noted that they are currently unable to reveal the new standards until next week’s event in Detroit, noting that, “Because they are currently under interagency review, EPA cannot comment further on the rules.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The executive order that the EPA referred to was signed by President Biden in August 2021, which requires the EPA to introduce new fuel efficiency and emission standards in order to address climate change. Several months after the order was signed, the EPA reversed a move implemented by President Donald Trump, establishing greenhouse gas emissions standards for vehicles constructed between 2023 and 2026.

In addition, in 2022 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Introduced new fuel economy standards that would cost manufacturers approximately $236.5 billion to implement, and that expense would be passed on to consumers to the tune of at least $1,000 extra – or more – for the price of a new car, the agency admitted.

Shortly after taking office, Biden had set a goal for his administration to ensure that 50 percent of all cars sold in the United States be zero emission models by 2030.

“The future of the auto industry is electric,” Biden said at the time. “There’s no turning back.”

However, some have been critical of Biden’s ambitious plans to phase out gas powered vehicles as quickly as possible, including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), who said that the new emissions and fuel economy standards will drive up the prices of new vehicles to unaffordable levels at a time when many Americans are already struggling financially.