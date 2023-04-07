Alleged Police Impersonator Runs Into Trouble When He Pulls Over Real Officer

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of impersonating a police officer after he used his silver BMW – purportedly with flashing red and blue police-style emergency lights installed – to conduct a fake traffic stop on an unsuspecting individual, not realizing that his victim was, in fact, an actual police officer.

Christian Katan Mansoor of Macomb Township, 18, was driving around attempting to pull people over for fictitious traffic stops Monday evening, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

However, police say that Mansoor picked the wrong car to pull over when he pulled up behind an off-duty Waterford Township police officer in Rochester Hills at approximately 11 p.m.

The officer said that Mansoor had first driven past her, and that she grew suspicious of his behavior when he then circled around and attempted to pull her over. Her suspicions only increased after she introduced herself to him during the “traffic stop” and requested to see his official police identification, in addition to what precinct he was employed at.

Authorities say that Mansoor responded by claiming that he worked with the 12th precinct of the Detroit Police Department. He then told the off-duty officer that he needed to go back to his vehicle to retrieve his identification; however, instead of doing so, the suspect then jumped into his car and fled the scene in a panic.

The off-duty officer called for backup and began to chase Mansoor, with the pursuit eventually leading to a Shelby Township trailer park; deputies who responded soon located the suspect, who at the time was attempting to switch the license plates from his BMW to another vehicle that he owned.

Mansoor fled once again, this time on foot, but was apprehended by authorities after a brief chase. He has been charged with a misdemeanor and was arraigned in 52-3 District Court; he was later released on a $5,000 bond, police say.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that Mansoor is suspected of having impersonated a police officer on other occasions, and asked anyone who feels they may have been one of his victims to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.