Op-Ed: Woke Build-A-Bear Partners with Raunchy RuPaul to Bring Deviant Drag to Stuffed Animals

RuPaul Andre Charles at the RuPaul Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. File photo: Kathy Hutchins, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – So, it’s Build-A-Drag-Queen-Bear. Argh. Build-A-Bear just announced its latest partnership with none other than drag queen RuPaul Charles – an icon of indoctrination. So, is it a fetish bear, a nonbinary bear, a trans bear? A journalist at MRCTV (aka News Busters) tells the squalid, sleazy, and sordid tale:

“RuPaul, who hosts a drag queen competition show on TV, posted an unboxing video on his Instagram page where he got to meet the RuPaul bear. The stuffed toy had an intense amount of gold eyeshadow and black eyeliner, similar to how many drag queens do their makeup, as well as a giant blonde wig and a gold sequin dress. The dress even has a slit that extended all the way up to the bear’s crotch.”

Eek! Maybe it should be called Build-A-Stripper-Bear. Does it come with high-heels and a catwalk? Does the bear tuck or twerk?

The website lists the bear for $56, describing the toy as: “Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen. Category is teddy bear realness with RuPaul Bear’s signature wig and gold sequin dress included.”

Oh, you can teach your young son to become a no-talent male cross-dresser that wears glitter and lipstick – and to act like a buffoon high on hairspray. The grandparents will be so proud.

But wait…

In order to buy the RuPaul bear and accessories, the main Build-A-Bear website added the following disclaimer and takes you to “The Bear Cave” website, which was built for people 18 and over. On the site, there are other items like bears drinking alcohol or bears wearing shirts with adult content, notes the article.

So, the toy company has warped the stuffed bear by turning it into a sexual item for grown men that wear prom dresses, wacky wigs, and caked on makeup. Ahem. Teddy bears are for kids – not heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, or transsexual men reliving their childhood fantasies.

Here’s a party idea: The drag queen bear and the Balenciaga bear can arrange a playdate.

The article asserts, “However, regardless of where Build-A-Bear is selling these items, the bottom line is that Build-A-Bear, a children’s stuffed toy company, is distributing and encouraging items that are clearly not for children. And, up until a few days ago, the website had the RuPaul bear link right on its home page next to the Mother’s Day and Easter bears.”

My Questions:

Will Woke, clueless, or ignorant moms buy the drag-hag bear for young children?

Will drag queen predators take the bear to library story time to further groom children?

Will go-woke and go-broke visit Build-A-Bear?

Gays Against Groomers tweeted about the RuPaul drag queen bear. The replies are interesting.

NOT AN APRIL FOOL’S TWEET: @buildabear now offers a @RuPaul drag queen bear for kids on their site 🫠 pic.twitter.com/Q4LtwHnE13 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) April 1, 2023

Who owns Build-A-Bear? Find out HERE. In June 2013, Maxine Clark stepped down from her Chief Executive Bear role to apply her entrepreneurial skills to her passion for improving K-12 public education and to invest in and mentor women and minority entrepreneurs.

Now isn’t that thought-provoking. Does Clark support drag queens entertaining children in public schools and libraries, Pride festivals and parades, bars and strip clubs? Has she watched the Libs of TikTok video clips of DQs grooming, indoctrinating, and sexualizing children?

Press Release Excerpts:

(March 30, 2023) – Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. announces Julia Fitzgerald as the new Chief Marketing Officer, as the company continues to execute its multi-year strategy.

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Over the last few years, we have been building new ways to drive profitable growth as a digital, multi-channel, diversified, site-based entertainment and experience company.”

“As we look forward to our next quarter century, our consumer base has expanded beyond kids with 40% of sales to teens and adults, our footprint has evolved beyond malls to tourist and hospitality areas, and our categories have extended beyond plush to include gifting, collectibles, gaming and entertainment,” John added.

Will other celebrity drag queen bears be added to RuPaul’s cross-dressing bear? Only time will tell.