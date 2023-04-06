New Study Finds Parents Felt Pressure From Gender Clinics to Transition Children – Explains “Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Of the 390 parents who said they had visited a gender clinic or specialist, 51.8% said they felt pressured to transition their child socially or medically, 23.6% said they did not feel pressured and 24.6% said they were unsure. File photo: Fizkes, Shutter Stock, licensed.

EVANSTON, IL – Truth cannot be hidden forever – it’s not possible. Truth will either trickle out over months, years, decades, centuries or gush out immediately. And 2023 is the year for truth to prevail over lies from the gender ideology militants and transgender extremists that deny biology and reality. No child is born in the wrong body.

The Washington Times recently reported on a newly released study that found parents who took their adolescent children to gender clinics said they experienced pressure to agree to the transition process and that their children’s well-being was worse, not better, afterward.

Northwestern University professor Michael Bailey led the peer-reviewed study, the largest to date on “rapid onset gender dysphoria,” known as ROGD, an unofficial diagnosis proposed in 2018 by Dr. Lisa Littman to explain “the recent epidemic of gender dysphoria among adolescents and young adults.”

Related: “Irreversible Damage” The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by Abigail Shrier. “Why, in the last decade, has the diagnosis “gender dysphoria,” transformed from a vanishingly rare affliction, applying almost exclusively to boys and men, to an epidemic among teenage girls?” Watch an author interview HERE.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“There was evidence of immersion both in social media and in peer groups with other transgender-identifying youths,” the study found.

The findings of “Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria: Parent Reports on 1655 Possible Cases,” published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, lent support to the theory that the surge in gender-switching adolescents is rooted in a social contagion stoked by media, peers and gender clinicians.

Of the 390 parents who said they had visited a gender clinic or specialist, 51.8% said they felt pressured to transition their child socially or medically, 23.6% said they did not feel pressured and 24.6% said they were unsure.

“An especially important predictor of transition was whether a family had received a referral for a gender specialist,” the executive summary said. “Of those who had received a referral, 73% of the youths had socially transitioned, compared with 49% who had not received a referral. The respective numbers for medical transition were 11% versus 5%.”

Even before the onset of gender dysphoria, most of the adolescents had mental health problems and 42% had formal medical diagnoses. Those difficulties preceded their gender dysphoria issues by about four years. In addition, more than 72% said their children experienced stressful events before the onset of gender dysphoria, including family moves, relationship troubles, abuse, and the suicide of someone they knew.

“Having friends come out as transgender contemporaneously was significantly related to the likelihood of social transition,” the study said. “Among females, 73.3% with contemporaneous transgender friends had taken steps toward social transition, compared with 54% without such friends; for males, respective figures were 39.5% and 21.7%.”

Related: “Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult” by Maria Keffler. An author, speaker, and teacher with a background in educational psychology, Keffler has fought to protect children from unethical activism and dangerous policies around sexuality and transgender ideology since 2018.

Of course, the trans-butchering medical profession will continue to deny, deny, deny. The American Academy of Pediatricians will continue to lie, lie, lie.

Of course, the radical trans advocates and militant LGBTQ extremists are going to whine, complain, and play the victim concerning the results of the study. The Joe Biden administration, including trans-identifying Richard (aka Rachel) Levine will probably howl and growl.

Of course, the mainstream media mockingbird mafia mob is going to criticize and dispute the findings – as demanded by their megalomaniac owners, publishers, and editors.

Related: “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness” by Miriam Grossman, MD, a child and adolescent psychiatrist. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know. Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

Kudos to the medical professionals Suzanna Diaz and J. Michael Bailey for conducting the study to help save our children from harmful drugs and mutilation surgeries. And thanks to the ethical journalists that report balanced news.

“I have witnessed an upending of the medical consensus on the nature of gender identity. What doctors once treated as a mental illness, the medical community now largely affirms and even promotes as normal.” –Pediatrician Michele Cretella, M.D.