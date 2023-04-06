COPS: 20-Year-Old Ocala Man Traveled To Punta Gorda To Meet 14-Year-Old Teen for Sex; Met On Tik-Tok

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





After detectives found probable cause for Lewd and Lascivious Battery, 20-year-old Trevor D. Spradlin was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Early Wednesday morning, Charlotte County deputies arrested a 20-year-old Ocala man who traveled to Charlotte County to engage in a sexual relationship with a teen he met on the popular social media app, Tik-Tok.

Deputies responded to a Punta Gorda home where they identified 20-year-old Trevor D. Spradlin parked on the property in a Gold 2005 Nissan Maxima with the 14-year-old teen victim. The two were separated and interviewed.

During the interview, deputies were able to confirm that Spradlin had traveled to Punta Gorda on March 26, 2023 to meet the victim who he allegedly believed to be 18 years old. While Spradlin was at the victim’s home, he told the victim’s mother he was only 16 years old.

During that visit, a sexual relationship ensued. Yesterday, April 5, Spradlin was picked up in Ocala by the victim’s family and returned to Punta Gorda once again to visit the victim. After a short visit at the home, the two left and 911 was contacted.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Detectives found probable cause for Lewd and Lascivious Battery; Spradlin was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident.

“The most important thing a parent can do is be vigilant on their child’s online activity. Monitoring what apps they use and how they are using them can be one defense against a dangerous situation.” SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

There are several apps available to assist parents in monitoring online activity:

Kaspersky Safe Kids

Mobicip Premium

Net Nanny

Bark

OurPact Premium+

Qustodio Premium Small

mSpy

MamaBear