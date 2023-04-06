COPS: 20-Year-Old Ocala Man Traveled To Punta Gorda To Meet 14-Year-Old Teen for Sex; Met On Tik-Tok – The Published Reporter®
COPS: 20-Year-Old Ocala Man Traveled To Punta Gorda To Meet 14-Year-Old Teen for Sex; Met On Tik-Tok

After detectives found probable cause for Lewd and Lascivious Battery, 20-year-old Trevor D. Spradlin was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Early Wednesday morning, Charlotte County deputies arrested a 20-year-old Ocala man who traveled to Charlotte County to engage in a sexual relationship with a teen he met on the popular social media app, Tik-Tok.

Deputies responded to a Punta Gorda home where they identified 20-year-old Trevor D. Spradlin parked on the property in a Gold 2005 Nissan Maxima with the 14-year-old teen victim. The two were separated and interviewed.

During the interview, deputies were able to confirm that Spradlin had traveled to Punta Gorda on March 26, 2023 to meet the victim who he allegedly believed to be 18 years old. While Spradlin was at the victim’s home, he told the victim’s mother he was only 16 years old.

During that visit, a sexual relationship ensued. Yesterday, April 5, Spradlin was picked up in Ocala by the victim’s family and returned to Punta Gorda once again to visit the victim. After a short visit at the home, the two left and 911 was contacted.

Detectives found probable cause for Lewd and Lascivious Battery; Spradlin was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident.

“The most important thing a parent can do is be vigilant on their child’s online activity. Monitoring what apps they use and how they are using them can be one defense against a dangerous situation.”

SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

There are several apps available to assist parents in monitoring online activity:

  • Kaspersky Safe Kids
  • Mobicip Premium
  • Net Nanny
  • Bark
  • OurPact Premium+
  • Qustodio Premium Small
  • mSpy
  • MamaBear

The above list is not all encompassing and should be used as a tool for parents to begin research on the best option to protect your family from the threats that linger online.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
