Several Countries Begin Officially Documenting Deaths Related to COVID-19 Vaccines

Despite recent increases in transparency, side effects from COVID-19 vaccines have been largely downplayed by much of the medical community and media when reporting adverse effects and even deaths that can be attributed to the jab. File photo: Dimitris Barletis, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Since the advent of COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic, there have been reports of rare but potentially fatal side effects including blood clots and heart inflammation, with instances of these – and other potential side effects as well – being reported in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which collects information about harmful events that occur after administration of vaccines

However, the side effects from COVID-19 vaccines have been largely downplayed by much of the medical community, however recently several major countries have increased their transparency when reporting adverse effects and even deaths that can be attributed to the jab.

On March 10, the government of Japan officially reported that a 42-year-old woman shockingly passed away from pulmonary edema attributed to a sudden buildup of fluid in her lungs just 10 minutes after having received her 4th dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Japan is not the first country to have disclosed deaths purportedly caused by COVID-19 vaccines; In total, there have been 102 official deaths due to adverse vaccine reactions recorded in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with 97 of those deaths claimed to have been a direct result of the vaccines themselves.

– Myocarditis

– Bells Palsy

– Neuro Degenerative Disease

– Supressed Immune System



As of March 1, VAERS has received 19,475 preliminary reports of deaths in the United States, with nine of those having been attributed to blood clots caused by the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. However, nationwide media reports often attribute a greater number of deaths due to adverse vaccine effects, including a 9-year-old California girl and a 26-year-old South Dakota man.

427 post-vaccine deaths have been reported to the Canadian government as of March 3, with four of those being “consistent with causal association to immunization,” according to the Canadian government’s Health Infobase.

While the United Kingdom has not released any official statements regarding deaths or side effects to COVID-19 vaccines, the UK’s Office for National Statistics noted that 59 death certificates attributed the cause of death to “COVID-19 vaccines causing adverse effects in therapeutic use.”

The governments of Wales, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries have released similar data.