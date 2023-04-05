Op-Ed: Stepping Stones of a Cult Movement: Denial of Male & Female Biology to Transgenderism to Transhumanism

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]



PORTSMOUTH, OH – Propaganda, intimidation, tantrums, protests, threats, nor violence will change the biology of male and female – only two sexes. Although, the cult movement of gender ideology is a well-oiled malevolent machine that captures victims without firing a gunshot – biology of the sexes is unchangeable.

The Gender Identity Cult Movement

“The epidemic of supposed gender dysphoria among children and adolescents—“transgenderism”—has often been described as a cult. The designation is in some ways apt. Though lacking a charismatic leader usually found in such movements, other expert descriptions of cults certainly apply: “designed to destabilize an individual’s sense of self by undermining his or her basic consciousness, reality awareness, beliefs and worldview, emotional control.” Cults also lead the target to believe that “anxiety, uncertainty, and self-doubt can be reduced by adopting the concepts put forth by the group.” The promise is a “new identity” that will solve all problems, even as it separates one from family and previous life,” asserts The Public Discourse.

The dastardly Democrats of the Deep State, the progressive Lefty liberals, the radical LGBTQ group, and the militant transgender troop can march around and around the planet, but they cannot change biology. There is no scientific evidence or facts to support transgenderism.

Gender dysphoria (aka transgenderism) is categorized as a mental disorder. And a mental disorder does not have access to civil rights. A male identifying as a female wants special rights or extra rights because he wears a dress and lipstick. A lie about biology is not entitled to civil rights.

For example, it would be ludicrous for me to dress up in a horse costume with a horn and proclaim that I am a nonbinary unicorn because I feel like it – and demand a special flag, a parade, and civil rights. Feelings aren’t facts. And biology is reality.

Why else would adults allow minors to believe a lie, and thus cut off healthy breasts and genitals – if not due to the influence, manipulation, and domination of a cult? It’s called brainwashing. And the poisonous mind virus is trying to permeate the masses with its toxic tentacles.

Sadly, the cultists target the lost, the lonely, the marginalized – pawns caught up in the spider’s web. But the worst barbarity is preying upon the children – evil has no boundaries – that’s why it’s called evil. And child predators are the most wicked warriors; especially when they trot in wearing wolves clothing and hiding beneath the woke cancel culture movement. Albeit, children are the innocent casualties in the cabal’s sickening warfare.

Betrayal by trusted teachers, school counselors, pediatricians, and myriad medical and mental health professionals. It’s psychological warfare on our most innocent citizens.

Not only in America, but around the world, minors are under attack by transgender soldiers spewing unscientific gender identity ideology. Sometimes the parents are complicit and sometimes the parents are clueless victims.

“The concept of changing one’s biological sex is, of course, nonsense, as sex is determined by unalterable chromosomes. An individual can change his hormone levels and undergo surgery to better imitate the opposite sex, but a male on the day of his conception will remain a male on the day of his death.” –Jane Robbins

Moreover, drag queen mania is just another vehicle for proselytization into the gender ideology cult club via Hollyweird entertainment and celebrity narcissism.

The cultists misuse their power and throw gold and silver at rabid rhetoric, but they cannot change biology. And they know it.

The cult of crazies know they can only change the perception of what is and isn’t male and female with fabrication, falsehoods, and fallacies. And that’s exactly what they do. It’s Cult Movement 101. And the club of cultists is cold, calculating, and cruel.

Change words, phrases, language via the mainstream media mafia 24/7. Label transgenderism a civil rights issue and rally the minions to battle biology. The admirals of atrocity know the truth but deny the truth – that’s what cult members do. Up is down. Flat is round. Light is dark.

The stories behind cults’ origins, leaders, and members are disturbing. The following is an example.

Heaven’s Gate:

In the early 1970s, Marshall Applewhite and Bonnie Nettles renamed themselves Bo and Peep and took a road trip across the U.S., assembling a group they called “the crew.” For the next 20 years, the group lived in various camps in Southern California and took on new followers. The group believed that Earth was about to be wiped clean and the only chance to survive was to leave it. In 1997, Applewhite persuaded 38 followers to kill themselves, telling them that they wouldn’t be dying, but leaving their earthly vessels behind.

There is no absolutely doubt in my mind – the transgender crusade is an organized psychological, cultural, and social cult movement that functions to change the human race into followers that deny biology, anatomy, physiology, genetics.

The powerful cult leaders have initiated and used the transgender revolution to corrupt research, media, language, culture, educational institutions, government and law, athletics, bathrooms, the medical field, the mental health field, religion, entertainment, and the fundamental rights of parents to protect their own children.

The ultimate goal is to advance from denying biology of the sexes to transgenderism to transhumanism. It’s a cult club akin to mind and body snatchers.

Transgenderism to Transhumanism

“The Singularity Is Near: When Humans Transcend Biology” (2006) by Ray Kurzweil. “We’re about to experience a “Singularity”, an intelligence explosion, where the intelligence embedded in our technology becomes greater than the intelligence embedded in human brains.” Kurzweil works on constructing AI at Google.

Transhumanist Martine Rothblatt, author of the 2011 book, “From Transgender to Transhuman: A Manifesto On the Freedom of Form” and the 2015 book, ““Virtually Human: The Promise and the Peril of Digital Immortality” in 2015. Rothblatt proclaims our “identities” will be our “mindclones.”

I don’t know about you, but I refuse to participate with a “mindclone” or merge with a machine or accept transhumanism.

Transhumanism & Christianity is not Compatible

The book Religious Transhumanism and Its Critics, published in 2019, claims to offer “first-hand testimony to the value of the transhumanist vision perceived by the religious mind.” The volume includes contributions from a number of Christians.

“Transhumanism is a global movement seeking radical human enhancement. The trans in transhumanism marks the transition from the present stage in human evolution into the future, namely, post-human existence.”

The “Christian Transhumanist Association” (CTA), formed in 2014, is actively dedicated to promoting transhumanism as a means of “participating with God in the redemption, reconciliation, and renewal of the world.”

Transhumanists don’t just want to manipulate their own bodies, but also those of their children. They hope to do this through genetic engineering and unnatural means of family formation. According to the Transhumanist Bill of Rights, “All sentient entities are entitled to reproductive freedom, including through novel means such as the creation of mind clones, monoparent children, or benevolent artificial general intelligence,” asserts First Things.

“Human enhancement is coming. Technology to enhance humans will become as common as sunglasses. We will become changed in ways that are hard to foresee with brain-computer interfaces and genetic engineering… Enhancements to DNA will become routine for our offspring. This technology will not be able to be permanently stopped, so Christians must be at the forefront of the discussion.”

Christian transhumanism is another dangerous cult movement in my opinion.

And when you follow the Yellow Brick Road, at the end you’ll find the megalomaniacs (aka Klaus Schwab, Henry Kissinger, George Soros, King Charles – to name a few) of the New World Order (aka the US Deep State – Barack Obama, the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, central banks). And of course, you’ll find Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab’s immortality advisor. The cultists of transhumanism at the top of the power pyramid must be exposed and ousted.

Interestingly, both China, Russian, and the Middle East have rejected the trans cult movement and transhumanism. Why is that?

In summary, the denial of biology and the two sexes of male and female is a forerunner to transgenderism which is a stepping stone to transhumanism. Alas, humanity is being played by wealthy and dangerous psychopaths.

“I follow the money and money trails do not lie. They tell you the truth. And I don’t care how crazy I sound because it doesn’t matter to me, you know, it just doesn’t matter. Just get the information out there so people can go looking for themselves because again, none of this is hidden.” –Jennifer Bilek, The 11th Hour Blog

Citizens must unite and speak up for biology and the truth of two sexes: male and female. The militant transgender cult movement must be exposed along with the transhumanism agenda. And the persistent weapon of truth is what defeats a cult movement.