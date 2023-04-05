Critics Call for Bud Light Boycott Over Partnership with Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is best known for detailing her gender transition from biologically male to female in daily videos on the social media platform TikTok since early 2022; as of March 2023, her channel has over 10 million followers. File photo: (Background) Monticello, Shutter Stock, licensed.

ST. LOUIS, MI – Anheuser-Busch’s well-known low-calorie beer brand, Bud Light, is facing calls for a boycott from individuals critical of the company’s choice to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to commemorate her having lived “365 days of being a girl.”

Recently, Mulvaney posted a series of videos on Instagram to her 1.7 million followers announcing that Bud Light had sent her a personalized cans of their beverage – featuring an image of her face – to celebrate her milestone of having lived one full year as a female, with the influencer calling the cans her “most prized possession.”

Anheuser-Busch released a statement explaining their decision to partner with Mulvaney, and influencers in general.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics,” a company spokesperson said. “From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

However, there has been some considerable backlash against the company over their partnership with Mulvaney from anti-LGBT conservative celebrities and social media users, many calling for a boycott of Bud Light. This is similar to the controversy recently generated by chocolate company Hershey’s after they featured a transgender woman as part of their International Women’s Day advertising campaign.

Musician Kid Rock has been one of the more prominent critics of the Bud Light/ Mulvaney partnership, posting a video of himself on social media machine-gunning cases of Bud Light in an outdoor setting.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible,” he said to the camera before turning and opening fire. “Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”

“The good news is that Bud Light tastes like rain water that someone siphoned out of a tin bucket so it should be very easy to boycott,” tweeted Matt Walsh, a conservative commentator with The Daily Wire.

The good news is that Bud Light tastes like rain water that someone siphoned out of a tin bucket so it should be very easy to boycott — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 2, 2023

“I have never wanted a drink less than this,” tweeted Robby Starbuck, a Tennessee GOP congressional candidate. “Message to conservative families from Bud Light seems to be: We will encourage and even celebrate the erasure of men and women along with all the values you care about. They’ve gone totally woke. Will you ever spend your money with them now?”