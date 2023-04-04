Op-Ed: Who is Behind the Transgender Agenda? Investigative Journalist Jennifer Bilek Answers the Question 

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In her 2023 interview, Bilek discusses one of the most controversial subjects of our time: the massive effort to promote transgenderism and to push “gender-affirming care” onto children.

Jennifer Bilek, a lifespan feminist, does a deeper dive into transgenderism. She examines what, who, how, when, and where. “I write at the intersection of the gender, industry, technology and runaway corporatism.”

The narrative that children are born in the wrong body was manufactured to indoctrinate society, sterilize minors, control the population with reproductive hubs, and advance from transgenderism to transhumanism.

“This is like the pinnacle of objectification. We’re going to take your biology.”

Bilek asserts that transgenderism is an unscientific theory that denies the biology of two sexes: male and female. “So women are being raised in language and law, and mostly women are having their biology deconstructed.”

Furthermore, Bilek surmises that transgenderism intersects with transhumanism and “big billionaires are pushing it down our throats.”

“And when you follow the money, like I do, you find the answers. It’s all going to the to the tech sector.”

Interview excerpts:

“Transsexualism has been around probably in the United States since the 1950s. Some people remember Christine Jorgensen made a big splash in the papers.”

“There came a point around 2013 or so that suddenly people were being de-platformed for acknowledging biological reality.”

“So sex is actually medically being deconstructed as well as ideologically and legally and linguistically in the culture. If you convince a whole generation of children that they can choose their sex, they’re not going to know where they come from. They’re not going to know who or what they are, because we as a species are connected to the real world, to the to the natural world by sex.”

“It’s a technological religion, and they’re indoctrinating people to this ideology, promoting it as a human right. But it’s a technological, religious cult. You don’t get to bow out of this. I mean that’s becoming abundantly clear to a lot of people, but they don’t understand why can’t we talk about this?”

“Everything is transphobic. You can’t speak about it. No debate. No debate. You know, you can’t talk about it.”

“So where it’s going? The money points to sort of overlaying a virtual reality over the natural world and subjugating the natural world.”

Watch Bilek’s interview on YouTube.

Funders for LGBTQ & Trans Issues

In a nutshell, Bilek points to wealthy business owners and NGOs: Big Banking, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Finance as the major players in the gender ideology and transgenderism scam of the century. And she includes BlackRock and Vanguard.

Tim Gill founded the Gill Foundation in 1994. Today, the foundation is one of the nation’s leading funders of efforts to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people. Since its inception, the Gill Foundation has invested more than $411 million in programs and nonprofit organizations around the nation, substantially contributing to many of the country’s watershed victories for LGBTQ equality.

Jon Stryker is the founder and president of the Arcus Foundation, a private, global grantmaking organization with offices in New York City, Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Cambridge, UK. Arcus supports the advancement of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) human rights, and conservation of the world’s ape populations. Stryker has supported the foundation’s ongoing efforts with more than $500 million in funding since its inception in 2000.

The Arcus Foundation works closely with GLAAD. A promoter of LGBTQ issues, “GLAAD works through entertainment, news, and digital media to share stories from the LGBTQ community that accelerate acceptance.”

“You have people that are being trained in politics to get them into political institutions like the Victory Institute, for instance, that’s funded very heavily by Arcus Foundation” and “Rachel [Richard] Levine was part of that organization,” said Bilek.

Victory Institute:

According to the website, VI, located in Washington, DC, supports gender ideology and transgenderism.

Excerpts:

LGBTQ+ Victory Institute was launched as Victory Foundation in 1993 to begin training current and future LGBTQ+ candidates and campaign workers to ensure a successful career in public service. VI expanded its programming to include the Presidential Appointments Initiative – which works to place openly LGBTQ+ appointees in pro-equality presidential administrations – and the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference, an annual conference that attracts hundreds of openly LGBTQ+ elected and appointed officials. Through internships and fellowships, individuals can work in the U.S. Capitol, attend four-day Candidate & Campaign Training, or take advanced leadership training sessions at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

In 2013, VI expanded its footprint to serve LGBTQ+ communities in developing countries, partnering with the U.S. Agency for International Development in a groundbreaking program to deliver programming in Colombia, Peru and the Balkans. In recent years, the program has expanded to the Dominican Republic, Honduras, India and South Africa. Many trainees join the more than 1,000 out LGBTQ+ elected and appointed officials now serving around the world.

VI President & CEO: Annise Parker (first openly LGBTQ mayor of a major American city) – served six years as a Houston City Council member, six years as City Controller, and six years as Mayor of the city. She currently serves on the Policy and Global Affairs Committee of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, Houston BARC Foundation, Patient Care Intervention Council, and the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP). She was a member of President Obama’s Task Force on Climate Preparedness and Resilience, chaired the U.S. Conference of Mayors Criminal and Social Justice Committee, was a steering committee member of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.

VI Revenue in 2021: $3,669,928.

Transgenderism to Transhumanism

In her research, Bilek points to transhumanist Martine Rothblatt, author of 2011 book, “From Transgender to Transhuman: A Manifesto On the Freedom of Form.” Rothblatt also wrote, “Virtually Human: The Promise and the Peril of Digital Immortality” in 2015. Thousands of software engineers across the globe are working on “mindware” to create from these mindfile personalities and humanlike consciousness in computer software, or cyberconsciousness. In the next decade or two, these efforts will result in the first digital copies of our identities, which will be our “mindclones.

Who Are the Rich, White Men Institutionalizing Transgender Ideology? is a 2018 article by Bilek in The Federalist.

“I found exceedingly rich, white men with enormous cultural influence are funding the transgender lobby and various transgender organizations. These include but are not limited to Jennifer Pritzker (a male who identifies as transgender); George Soros; Martine Rothblatt (a male who identifies as transgender and transhumanist); Tim Gill (a gay man); Drummond Pike; Warren and Peter Buffett; Jon Stryker (a gay man); Mark Bonham (a gay man); and Ric Weiland (a deceased gay man whose philanthropy is still LGBT-oriented). Most of these billionaires fund the transgender lobby and organizations through their own organizations, including corporations.”

“I follow the money and money trails do not lie. They tell you the truth. And I don’t care how crazy I sound because it doesn’t matter to me, you know, it just doesn’t matter. Just get the information out there so people can go looking for themselves because again, and none of this is hidden,” Bilek added.

Find more info about Bilek visit her website: The 11th Hour Blog.

Other articles by Bilek:

Folks, as usual, do your own research and arrive at your own conclusions as you connect the dots.