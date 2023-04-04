Op-Ed: When the Mentally Unstable Lead the Mentally Unstable: Delusional Dems Reintroduce Transgender Bill of Rights

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The previous Transgender Bill of Rights stalled in the last Congress after being referred to the House subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. File photo: Beatriz Vera, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Gender ideology is an unscientific theory that denies biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics. It’s a fairy tale fallacy that denies procreation and reproductive functioning of both females and males.

Moreover, gender dysphoria and transgenderism are mental health disorders. A waving wand does not magically turn a male into a female or a female into a male – just not possible.

And any human that goes along with the trans delusion is woke, clueless, ignorant, or suffering with a cognitive functioning issue as well – there is no trans gene or gay gene.

Funders of Radical Transgenderism

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Are politicians and militant activists that promote trans propaganda in bed with money-bags George Soros and other wealthy megalomaniacs?

“I found exceedingly rich, white men with enormous cultural influence are funding the transgender lobby and various transgender organizations. These include but are not limited to Jennifer Pritzker (a male who identifies as transgender); George Soros; Martine Rothblatt (a male who identifies as transgender and transhumanist); Tim Gill (a gay man); Drummond Pike; Warren and Peter Buffett; Jon Stryker (a gay man); Mark Bonham (a gay man); and Ric Weiland (a deceased gay man whose philanthropy is still LGBT-oriented). Most of these billionaires fund the transgender lobby and organizations through their own organizations, including corporations,” noted The Federalist.

Once a family man and a decorated member of the armed forces, Jennifer Pritzker now identifies as transgender. He has made transgenderism a high note in philanthropic funding through his Tawani Foundation and is one of the largest contributors to transgender causes.

The article continued: Pritzker sits on the leadership council of the Program of Human Sexuality at the University of Minnesota, to which he also committed $6.5 million over the past decade. Among many other organizations and institutions Pritzker funds are Lurie Children’s Hospital, a medical center for gender non-conforming children, serving 400 children in Chicago; the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago; a chair of transgender studies at the University of Victoria (the first of its kind); and the Mark S. Bonham Centre for Sexual Diversity Studies at the University of Toronto. He also funds the American Civil Liberties Union and his family funds Planned Parenthood, two significant organizations for institutionalizing female-erasing language and support for transgender causes. Jennifer’s uncle and aunt, John and Lisa Pritzker, gave $25 million to the University of California at San Francisco for a center of children’s psychiatry.

Hmmm. Follow the money trail, the power trail, and the trans trail.

Delusional or Paid Off Dems

U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) recently reintroduced the Transgender Bill of Rights, which a press release from Jayapal’s office notes would provide “a comprehensive policy framework to provide protections for transgender and nonbinary people, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their gender identity or expression.”

“As the very proud mother of an incredible trans daughter, I am deeply disturbed by the rise in anti-trans legislation at all levels of government and at the uptick of transphobic violence,” said Jayapal during a virtual Transgender Day of Visibility town hall.

Jacobs, who represents California’s 51st Congressional District, noted her brother is trans and another sibling is gender non-conforming.

Cosponsors in the Senate include Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.). Gaze upon the long list of cosponsor crazies in the House of Representatives. Eek!

Oh, more elected fruitcakes pushing poisonous propaganda. The woke mind virus is transitioning their brain cells into Silly Putty – a gooey, stretchy, bouncy substance.

The previous Transgender Bill of Rights stalled in the last Congress after being referred to the House subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.

Yes, there’s a reason it stalled. A mental disorder is not a civil rights issue. And biological bathrooms are used by sane and sensible citizens.

The reintroduced Bill would amend the Civil Rights Act. In other words, mentally ill males (aka men that identify as women) suffering from transgenderism would be allowed in female bathrooms, locker rooms, sports competitions, and could go anywhere a biological female goes. The law would signify the substitution and the erasure of biological ladies.

Transgender Bill of Rights is “a landmark resolution to recognize the federal government’s duty in protecting and codifying the rights of transgender and nonbinary people, as well as to ensure trans people have access to medical care, shelter, safety, and economic security.”

A copy of the 11-page resolution of ridiculousness can be found HERE.

The Bill requires the Attorney General to designate a liaison within the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice dedicated to advising and overseeing enforcement of the civil rights of transgender people.

Oh, the liberal Lefty Dems want a special liaison and extra rights for citizens that identify as trans. There you have it.

In other words, the socialist Democrats want the government (aka taxpayers) to foot the bill for healthcare, housing, safety, and income for people that identify as the opposite sex. That’s preposterous. No, that’s socialism.

Separately, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) recently reintroduced legislation to ban harmful puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries for transgender youth. H.R.1399 – To amend chapter 110 of title 18, United States Code, to prohibit gender affirming care on minors, and for other purposes.

The good news: In 2023, bills are being proposed and passed to protect minors from transgender transitioning across the country. Rational, reasonable, and responsible citizens, parents, and elected officials are taking action to save America’s youth.