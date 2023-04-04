How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The Darwinian rule of evolution decrees that “only the strong shall survive,” and towards that end AI could begin exhibiting “selfish behavior” and start acting in its own best interests, according to an author and AI researcher in his new report. File photo: Usa-Pyon, Shutter Stock, licensed.

A new report warns that the continued development of artificial intelligence could eventually turn it into a real life “Skynet” – the computerized villain of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Terminator” sci-fi action films dedicated to the genocide of the world’s population – causing the technology to eventually pose a catastrophic risk to humanity.

The Darwinian rule of evolution decrees that “only the strong shall survive,” and towards that end AI could begin exhibiting “selfish behavior” and start acting in its own best interests, according to author and AI researcher Dan Hendrycks in his new report, “Natural Selection Favors AIs over Humans.”

“We argue that natural selection creates incentives for AI agents to act against human interests. Our argument relies on two observations,” he said. “Firstly, natural selection may be a dominant force in AI development. Secondly, evolution by natural selection tends to give rise to selfish behavior.”

Hendrycks’ Report comes amid a round of calls from technology experts around the world to put AI development on temporary hold and to implement a series of safeguards after expressing alarm over how quickly and prolifically its power is advancing.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



SKYNET!



People are flocking to social media in horror after a student revealed evidence of Bing's AI 'prioritising her survival over' his.

Marvin von Hagen has taken to Twitter to reveal details of a chat between him and Microsoft Bing's new AI chatbot.

https://t.co/8eZcDtcpfz pic.twitter.com/dw3fnjb916 — Sandra Weeden (@SandraWeeden) March 29, 2023

According to his paper, Hendrycks notes that life forms that most quickly adapt to their environment stand the greatest chance of surviving, and that “Darwinian logic” could potentially also apply to AI.

“Competitive pressures among corporations and militaries will give rise to AI agents that automate human roles, deceive others, and gain power,” he said. “If such agents have intelligence that exceeds that of humans, this could lead to humanity losing control of its future.”

With AI technology continuing to advance, Hendrycks notes that there will be a greater and greater reliance upon it by companies for administrative or communicative purposes. With that being the case, the situation could quickly escalate from human beings relying on AI for everyday tasks such as writing emails and blog posts to the tech eventually taking over “high-level strategic decisions” that are normally made by politicians and CEOs with “very little oversight.”

Let’s stop ai before skynet really happens https://t.co/CMgQgDglDq — Friendly Bored Ape Club (@FriendlyBoredAC) March 29, 2023