New Police Search of Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale’s Home Turns Up Suicide Note, Additional Firearms and Ammo

Nashville police thoroughly searched Hale’s home Monday – which she had lived in with her parents – and reported that they discovered 47 items of interest, including journals, cell phones, and laptop computers, in addition to a shotgun, ammunition, and a suicide note. File photo: Andy Sutherland, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NASHVILLE, TN – Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department conducting a new search of school shooter Audrey Hale’s home have uncovered new evidence, they say, including additional firearms and ammunition as well as something that could be vital in finally establishing the unhinged killer’s elusive motive: a suicide note.

On the morning of March 27, Audrey Hale, 28 – who was born a biological female but who identified as a transgender male – went on a deadly shooting spree at Covenant School, a private Christian institution for students up to 6th grade; Hale cold-bloodedly murdered three children and three adults – firing a reported 152 rounds – before responding police officers shot and killed her.

Authorities have released bodycam footage of officers rushing headlong into the school and killing Hale after confronting her on the second floor while she was shooting out a window at responding police vehicles.

Hale’s victims included nine-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, in addition to school janitor Mike Hill, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, and the school’s headmistress, Katherine Koonce.

New information regarding the Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale shows that the Transgender killer had planned her hate crime against the Christian school for many months.



Nashville Police are saying she “acted totally alone” but her detailed journals in the months leading to the… pic.twitter.com/AvipxOdw6l — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 4, 2023

In a previous search of the home, authorities had uncovered four other firearms – in addition to the three that Hale used during her killing spree – as well as detailed maps of the school, indicating that the attack had been planned out well in advance. In addition, a manifesto was also found at the time, the contents of which have yet to be released publicly.