School Superintendent Loses Job Offer After Addressing Women as “Ladies”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A school superintendent in Massachusetts abruptly had aq job offer yanked after he reportedly committed a “microaggression.” File photo: Roman Babakin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

EASTHAMPTON, MA – A man who was offered a job as a school superintendent in Massachusetts abruptly had the offer yanked after he reportedly committed the “microaggression” of referring to two women on the school’s committee as “ladies” in e-mail correspondence that he had sent to them.

On March 23, Vito Perrone had been offered the position as the head of Easthampton Schools, but soon afterwards had the job rescinded prior to his start date when he sent an e-mail the school’s female chairperson and executive assistant; after that he realized that the salary and number of sick days for his three-year contract – which he had not signed yet – was less than he had been hoping.

“This job was not about the money for me,” he said. “I honestly felt like I was coming home to Easthampton. I coached football here. I was principal here when we built the school. I have such wonderful memories…I was excited to come back.”

However, Perrone noted that he had addressed Chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski and Executive Committee Assistant Suzanne Colby as “ladies” in his e-mail; Kwiecinski quickly replied, interpreting the “hostile and derogatory” phrase as a “microaggression.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



It’s a homecoming of sorts for Easthampton’s new superintendent. Vito Perrone was once the principal at the high school, and is now looking to lead the district into a more inclusive future. @RichardMDamas https://t.co/Tdu82noejH — Spectrum News 1 Worcester (@SpecNews1Worc) March 28, 2023

“The fact that he didn’t know that as an educator was a problem,” Kwiecinski reportedly scolded Perrone.

Shortly afterwards, Perrone was notified that the committee had voted to pull his job offer off the table, a move that he said left him genuinely flabbergasted.

“I was shocked. I grew up in a time when ‘ladies’ and ‘gentlemen’ was a sign of respect. I didn’t intend to insult anyone,” he said. “I don’t want people to think I was not willing to negotiate in good faith. I have chosen not to just leave it as ‘negotiations stalled,’ I would rather share my truth, my sadness and disappointment and try to find a way forward positively.”

Perrone said that he contacted the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents for assistance, was told that they could not intervene because he had not yet signed his contract when the job offer was rescinded.