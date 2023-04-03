School Superintendent Loses Job Offer After Addressing Women as “Ladies” – The Published Reporter®
BusinessEducationSociety

School Superintendent Loses Job Offer After Addressing Women as “Ladies”

By Christopher Boyle Share with new partner:   Share
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Massachusetts
A school superintendent in Massachusetts abruptly had aq job offer yanked after he reportedly committed a “microaggression.” File photo: Roman Babakin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

EASTHAMPTON, MA – A man who was offered a job as a school superintendent in Massachusetts abruptly had the offer yanked after he reportedly committed the “microaggression” of referring to two women on the school’s committee as “ladies” in e-mail correspondence that he had sent to them. 

On March 23, Vito Perrone had been offered the position as the head of Easthampton Schools, but soon afterwards had the job rescinded prior to his start date when he sent an e-mail the school’s female chairperson and executive assistant; after that he realized that the salary and number of sick days for his three-year contract – which he had not signed yet –  was less than he had been hoping. 

“This job was not about the money for me,” he said. “I honestly felt like I was coming home to Easthampton. I coached football here. I was principal here when we built the school. I have such wonderful memories…I was excited to come back.” 

However, Perrone noted that he had addressed Chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski and Executive Committee Assistant Suzanne Colby as “ladies” in his e-mail; Kwiecinski quickly replied, interpreting the “hostile and derogatory” phrase as a “microaggression.” 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“The fact that he didn’t know that as an educator was a problem,” Kwiecinski reportedly scolded Perrone. 

Shortly afterwards, Perrone was notified that the committee had voted to pull his job offer off the table, a move that he said left him genuinely flabbergasted. 

“I was shocked. I grew up in a time when ‘ladies’ and ‘gentlemen’ was a sign of respect. I didn’t intend to insult anyone,” he said. “I don’t want people to think I was not willing to negotiate in good faith. I have chosen not to just leave it as ‘negotiations stalled,’ I would rather share my truth, my sadness and disappointment and try to find a way forward positively.” 

Perrone said that he contacted the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents for assistance, was told that they could not intervene because he had not yet signed his contract when the job offer was rescinded. 

“Honestly, I am truly, truly disappointed that I won’t be in Easthampton in that building,” he said. “I’m just sad.” 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: USA Needs Prayer: Pastors For Trump 2024,…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Canceled: Militant “Trans Day of Vengeance” by Trans…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Four People Arrested For Operating Online Escort Services In…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 2,391
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®