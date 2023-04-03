Op-Ed: Six Innocent Victims – One Guilty Murderer: Evil Response from Radical Democrats Reveals A Seared Conscience

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

People pray during a community vigil held for the people killed during the Covenant School shooting on March 28, 2023, in Mount Juliet, Tenn. File photo: Chirag Nagpal, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6:12 KJV)

PORTSMOUTH, OH – There’s no other way for me to say it: When humans are oppressed, repressed, or possessed by demons – they devalue Christian lives or any truthful person that disagrees with their flawed, fabricated, and fallacious ideology.

Hatred for God and truth burns in their wrenched souls. And a demonic heart begets a depraved mind.

When individuals use God-given freewill to choose depravity – their lack of respectable compassion to the recent tragedy in Tennessee tells the story of a seared conscience.

Hence, the pure evil that spewed out after the killing of innocent people at a Christian elementary school in Nashville. The Covenant School is a private Christian school with 33 teachers and up to 210 students starting in preschool through sixth grade, according to the school website.

“The Bible speaks of a seared conscience in 1 Timothy 4:2. The conscience is the God-given moral consciousness within each of us (Romans 2:15). If the conscience is “seared”—literally “cauterized”—then it has been rendered insensitive. Such a conscience does not work properly; it’s as if “spiritual scar tissue” has dulled the sense of right and wrong. Just as the hide of an animal scarred with a branding iron becomes numb to further pain, so the heart of an individual with a seared conscience is desensitized to moral pangs.”

Any individual that would blame children for an atrocious murder has to have a seared conscience brought about by the influence of evil. How else do you explain it?

Authorities identified the children as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, two of whom were 9 years old and one who was eight and soon to turn 9, and Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Just days after a gender-confused female, identifying as a male, shot and killed six people, U.S. President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lamented to reporters that the “trans community” is “under attack right now.”

The crisis is being used to attack God’s people and opponents of unscientific gender identity ideology. Evil cares not for innocent children.

“We’ve been very clear about these anti-LGBTQ bills that we’re seeing in state legislatures across the country, in particular these anti-trans bills, as they attack trans kids, as they attack trans parents, it is shameful and it is unacceptable,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Continuing, Jean-Pierre said that “our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now,” and that Biden “has their backs” and will “continue to fight for him.”

Really? Joe Biden’s conscience was seared a long ago. The proof is in the fractured lives of his children as well as his membership in the Deep State Marxist cabal with a plan of destroying freedom, liberty, justice – and Christianity.

“Transgender activists have faced blistering criticism in recent days for memorializing” the shooter. Far-left transgender “collective” Trans Resistance Network (TRAN) released a statement describing the shooter’s death as a “second and more complex tragedy” than her murders,” asserted LifeSite News.

“The wicked man is thrown down by his own sin, but the righteous man has a refuge even in death.” (Proverbs 14:32 BSB)

Just days after the shooting, Massachusetts Democratic minority whip Katherine Clark spoke out to “honor” the transgender “community,” which she claimed “is being forced to fight for its very existence.”

There is NO evidence of trans genocide in America. It’s another tactic of the militant LGBTQ cult movement – always play the victim card.

Meanwhile, Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary submitted her resignation after posting a meme about killing opponents of transgender ideology on the same day of the school shooting.

“For you are the children of your father the devil, and you love to do the evil things he does. He was a murderer from the beginning. He has always hated the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, it is consistent with his character; for he is a liar and the father of lies.” (John 8:44 NLT)

Kari Lake tweeted: Disgusting. We should be sending our thoughts and prayers to the victims of this horrific tragedy. Six innocent people were targeted by a radical Progressive ideology simply because they were Christian.

Marc Lotter, the chief communications officer at America First Policy Institute tweeted: DISGRACEFUL: It was children and staff at a CHRISTIAN SCHOOL that were under attack.

Blaze TV host Auron MacIntyre tweeted: I’m known for being pretty cynical and realist about the state of our political system but I have to say even I’m blown away by the naked evil of our ruling class.

Throughout Scripture we see Satan’s great hatred for God and for the humans that love and worship the Creator, the Redeemer, the Messiah. Satan, filled with pride, wants to be God.

Isaiah 14: 12-15 (KJV): “How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! How art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High. Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.”

At some point, the “angel of light” was called the Devil which means slanderer. He was also called Satan, which means accuser. Jesus calls him “the evil one” in Matthew 13:19. Other descriptions include: Ruler of this world, Liar, Beelzebub, Prince of the power of the air, Accuser of the brethren, Murderer, Deceiver.

“What sorrow for those who say that evil is good and good is evil, that dark is light and light is dark, that bitter is sweet and sweet is bitter.” (Isaiah 5:20 NLT)

But believers know the ending of the story by reading the Book of Revelation. God wins – Satan loses. Evil is defeated.

Heart-felt prayers for members of the Christian school, their families and friends, and the community.