Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan: Into the Valley of the Shadow of Death

“O LORD God, to whom vengeance belongs—O God, to whom vengeance belongs, shine forth!” (Psalm 94:1). Editorial credit: Julian Leshay / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

You sense it. You feel it. We all do.

GREEN BAY, WI – Normal is never coming back. A few years ago, the election was stolen from one Mr. Donald J. Trump—during the early morning hours—and from that point on, the corrupt main stream media have done what they do best: Cover up any signs of the truth coming out if it goes against their Deep State-aligned narrative.

So, here we sit. Wondering how to negotiate the twists and turns that we now encounter daily while we endeavor how to navigate what is real and what is not…what we should do in the face of an onslaught of evil, the likes of which we did not think we would see in our lifetime.

Perhaps one victim of the recent horrific tornado destruction in Mississippi best describes our innermost perceptions and state of mind. The shaken man said that when they heard the sound of an approaching twister, he and his family ran for the basement and hunkered down.

This gentleman then described the eerie sounds and feelings that ensued, explaining that the house, the entire foundation, started massively shaking. And then, there was a sound strangely similar to the sound of an enormous pile of metal crinkling…like the sound of a million tin cans being crumpled at once.

We can hear that sound in the recesses of our mind, and we can sense just a touch of the terror that this man and his family must have gone through. It’s akin to the helplessness that we sometimes feel amidst all of the pervasive evil being exposed right now on the world stage.

Evil that goes down to such a depth that it’s breathtaking in scope.

It’s so very obvious that the Global Cabal/Deep State currently has launched a myriad of train derailments and chemical spills on an unsuspecting public. Republican Congressman Paul Gosar explains, “Train derailments and chemical spills are happening all across our country, and the Biden Regime has evidently decided to just ignore it. Enough about Ukraine. America is crumbling in real time right before our eyes.” A map of these disasters shows us that this clearly is no accident: https://t.me/ninoscorner/10772.

There also have been three chemical spills in Ohio, Arizona, and Texas—and all three have happened within less than one week. Not to mention the three separate oil facilities that recently exploded within a 24-hour period.

In terms of the train derailments, we see that three high-level Cabal-owned companies—Vanguard, JPMorgan, and BlackRock—make up part of the top 10 owners of Norfolk Southern Corporation, which is the company whose trains derailed. Also, BlackRock owns all three companies that had train derailments. No doubt, BlackRock is a very/very evil company, one that is out to strangle United States prosperity and security.

And then there is the free-fall of the American economy. Legendary investor Carl Icahn agrees with the views of many pundits, which is that our whole economic system is breaking down—and that “the net worth of the median household is basically nothing”.

Even the CEO of the Bank of America has warned that they are preparing for a possible U.S. debt default.

We also saw that the U. S. bank regulators seized Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the largest bank failure since the Great Recession. Apparently, 13 years of falsely-held low interest rates lead to banks buying up long-term Treasuries/bonds at a one to two percent payback. Then, inflation hit, and Treasuries/bonds lost a lot of their value. Add to that the dismal fact that many banks are holding these Treasuries right now, and thus could be subject to failure, as well.

It is interesting to note that SVB’s two top holders are BlackRock and Vanguard—as stated earlier, both high-level members of the Global Cabal/Deep State. Perhaps the Global White Hat Alliance is stepping in and taking them down? Only time will tell….

In any event, following SVB’s ominous downfall, we now have seen the four biggest U. S. banks posting losses of a staggering $52 billion! As well, Moody’s just cut their outlook on the entire U. S. banking system to ‘negative’ from ‘stable,’ citing a rapidly deteriorating operating environment.

Moreover, we now see that nearly 200 U. S. banks are at risk of collapsing just like SVB did!

Of course, taking down the United States economically is a huge part of the Cabal’s ultimate plan in destroying this country…in taking down the entire world…and replacing duly-elected governing systems with an autocracy run by them, a dictatorship in which we supposedly ‘will own nothing and be happy.’

Part of their planned takedown also includes taking out Donald Trump—by any means possible. Currently, there are four grand juries out to hog-tie President Trump. These proceedings are taking place in New York, Georgia, and at the federal Department of Justice.

One of the New York cases involves Soros-backed D. A. Alvin Bragg, who previously declined to prosecute the case in question, but suddenly has issued an indictment against President Trump’ for possible ‘hush money payments’.

And more recently, Bragg has called for Trump’s arrest.

Thankfully, the ultra-spirited Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, even before the indictment, was calling ‘foul’ on Bragg going after ‘a mere bookkeeping error.’ Jordan has stated that he expects Bragg to testify before the House Weaponization Subcommittee on this issue. Moreover, House Admin Chairman Brian Steil, Jim Jordan, and James Comer sent a letter to Bragg demanding communications, documents, and testimony relating to Bragg’s unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.

In addition, Robert Costello, former legal advisor to Michael Cohen, the latter of whom is Bragg’s main witness, talked prior to Trump’s indictment to the Bragg Grand Jury on how Cohen has absolutely no credibility. Costello also asserted that Bragg’s associates have made it clear that they are not interested in any information that does not fit their ruthless narrative—even if the information presents the truth.

Of course, the good news is that many are waking up to the fact that there is a Deep State faction hell-bent on destroying Trump because he stands for We the People. Folks also are realizing that in the 2020 Presidential election, voting machines were hacked, ballot boxes were stuffed, and election laws in states were manipulated to bring about a Biden win—that, in summary, the election was rigged by Big Tech, the Democrat Party, the CIA, and fake news outlets, to name a few of the culprits. There also are many Patriots out there who are fighting for the down-ballot races that were rigged in that and subsequent elections.

And brave Americans like Kari Lake, Republican nominee in the 2022 Arizona governor’s race, are making headway, slowly but surely. We saw a huge win recently for Lake, where the Arizona Supreme Court agreed to expedite her election fraud lawsuit against Katie Hobbs and the stolen 2022 election in that state.

On another front, many also are recognizing just how badly the Biden administration has weaponized many of the U. S. government agencies. The most recent evidence of this occurred when journalist Matt Taibbi was in Washington, D. C. testifying before the Select Subcommittee regarding this weaponization situation—and simultaneously, an Internal Revenue Service agent showed up at his home in New Jersey.

And this waking up of the sleeping masses is just in time, as the World Economic Forum (WEF) wants none other than total worldwide domination—and they come right out and admit it at this point!

One of their main tools in amassing the absolute control that they so fervently desire includes the use of artificial intelligence (AI). WEF Founder Klaus Schwab recently stated at the annual World Government in Dubai that he “Who masters those technologies…in some way…will be the master of the world”.

NEW – Klaus Schwab: "Who masters those technologies – in some way – will be the master of the world." pic.twitter.com/N9iOi7NMOQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 14, 2023

They actually plan on using AI to ‘hack’ the human brain. Of course, that only would be for those humans that they ‘so graciously’ allow to remain alive. Their real love affair is for robots. Microsoft already has stated that they want ChatGPT—an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI—to control robots next.

Of note, several tech leaders, including Elon Musk, are warning against the advancement of AI. They are calling for a pause on this technology, while citing ‘profound risks to society.’

Now, lest one gets the mistaken idea that these evil elites plan on containing their aspirations to the human race, we see that the WEC already has put out a commercial promoting a fake sun: https://t.me/JuanQSeven/16228.

Yes, these Satanic miscreants—who enjoy playing God—currently are engaging in multiple projects aimed at eradicating the sun. The Bill Gates funded project SCoPEx is one of those projects, and it is being promoted under the guise of ‘sustainability.’ Another such endeavor is a WEF funded project that literally would place an artificial light into the sky.

Yes, these Demonic and delusional derelicts have plans that reach out to even the foods that We the People would eat. We all have heard about their delight in trying to push us toward a platter of bugs, but now the WEF and Bill Gates are endorsing lab-grown meat as a remedy for climate change. The only problem—and it’s a big one—is that this concoction of theirs is made of ‘immortalized cancer cells’.

Not to worry, though, as it’s not like we would even have any suitable appliance on which to cook said cancer cells. And that is because the Biden administration now has proposed that one-half of the current gas range models on the market be blocked.

Yep, they’ve got it all figured out.

These idiots have their grimy little fingers in everything, including any company trying to make a go of it in this extremely weak economy. The WEC won’t have that, as that would interfere with their scheming to take down America—the last bastion of freedom, the last bastion of Christianity…both of which are their staunch enemy in this global war of good versus evil. To that end, the WEC currently is sponsoring a unified global ESG system, to arrive in June, 2023.

Essentially, ESG operates by forcing companies into following politically-motivated methods of assessing an organization’s commitment to mitigating climate change and social justice issues. If companies refuse to comply, they would be forced out of business. The WEC simply would manipulate circumstances so that these companies would suffer from reduced or altogether eliminated access to capital and credit.

This Global Deep State Cabal also is pushing a centralized digital currency in order to track each and every one of us. Of course, their central banking system is imploding, so they think that this new scam—also not backed by gold and or any useful commodity—will take care of all of their woes. But ‘not-so-fast,’ as the Patriots are rejecting this con job even before it gets out of the gate.

Nonetheless, these elite narcissists have other ways of tracking us in the works. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. recently cautioned that every totalitarian regime in the past has dreamt of having the surveillance technology that we have today. And he went on to assert that “Bill Gates claims that his system of 61,000 satellites alone will be able to monitor every square inch of the earth 24 hours a day”: https://t.me/JFK_TV/15312.

The evil ones even plan on controlling We the People right down to our use of appliances, a vast extension of Biden’s gas stove mandates. A WEF representative recently admitted that the WEF plans to use smart devices on air conditioning, TVs, and electric vehicles so that the state can take aggressive action and shut them down when the grid is overloaded: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/3528.

Yes, it’s hard to believe that these black hats are still pushing their ‘Great Reset,’ despite the fact that they do not control 100 percent of the media anymore, and despite the fact that protests have broken out in many countries as a result. But they are desperate at this point, and no doubt feel that they have nothing to lose.

We see evidence of this in the U. S. government’s initiation of a program to secretly track the unvaccinated. And this conveniently ties in with a recent statement by Te Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, where he confirmed that countries will begin negotiations on a New Pandemic Accord that is grounded in International Law.

Of course, Biden—or Obama or whoever is running this Biden freak show—currently is in negotiations to give the World Health Organization (WHO) authority over American pandemic policies…dangerous stuff indeed!

And now we have entering, just in time, another pandemic for these maniacal monsters to manipulate…that being a potential H5N1 human bird flu pandemic, as pushed by the WHO’s Te Tedros Ghebreyesus, who warns that “We must prepare!”: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/3382.

Their audacity knows no bounds, as so many in the world have figured out that the Covid-19 pandemic was one giant scam brought on by these devious degenerates—and thus will not be deceived anymore with these dubious tactics of theirs.

Yes, much has been brought out into the open. For example, we recently saw where secret Pfizer and government documents confirmed that millions have died worldwide as ADE (antibody-dependent enhancement) and VAED (vaccine-associated enhanced disease)—due to Covid-19 vaccination—are sweeping the globe.

And Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe also did an exposé on Pfizer having manipulated the Covid-19 virus supposedly for the ‘betterment of mankind.’ Of course, it must be a ‘coincidence’ that the ever-courageous O’Keefe was ousted from Project Veritas almost immediately after this revelation….

In any case, we also saw Elon Musk recently declaring that the United States scammed the American people with their response to Covid-19. Ever since Musk purchased Twitter, the black hats no doubt have been gnashing their teeth in alarm over their loss of this once solid and very lucrative propaganda outlet of theirs.

Now, on an even more disturbing note, the United States CIA has been named as the perpetrator in the Nord Stream sabotage. Famed journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh, who for decades was a star reporter writing for The New York Times and New Yorker, investigated this pipeline situation, and has concluded that the U. S. blew up the Nord Stream pipeline as part of a Navy covert operation under the guise of the BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise.

Following is an article written by Hersh entitled “How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline”. On the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson also unequivocally declared that the Biden administration blew up this pipeline.

This development is as dangerous as it gets. Biden, a part of the Deep State, seems to be trying to start World War III, if it is indeed the case that he took part in this perilous conspiracy. As a result of this blatant treachery, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for punishment of those responsible for downing his pipeline.

Interestingly, President Trump was asked if he thought that the Biden administration blew up the Nordstream pipeline, and he remarked, “Well it could have been us, and it could have been Ukraine—and it could have been some third party country that wants to see trouble. The one group it wasn’t was Russia…that’s the one thing I can tell you for sure…. These people are sick. I’m telling you. But, it could have been working in conjunction with Ukraine, because Ukraine has total dominance over the United States. Total dominance”: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/3611.

In that last sentence of Trump’s, we see his admission that Ukraine—a well-known money-laundering/bioweapon lab nest of the Global Deep State Cabal—owns the United States.

Yes, Biden and his Cabal cohorts have a very good reason for sending over $110 billion in aid and vast amounts of expensive weapons to Ukraine—a very good and vested interest. Of course, Putin will retaliate for this incursion that is so very close to his border. We saw that Putin recently sent nuke-capable ‘Bear’ bombers over the sea off Alaska, and deployed nuclear-armed ships in the Baltic for the first time in 30 years…this as NATO discusses sending more weapons to Ukraine.

Also of interest, in terms of a possible trigger for World War III, Putin recently suspended the longstanding New START agreement that limits American and Russian nuclear development, this move due to Western support for Ukraine in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war. Europe also is warning China that arming Russia crosses a red line.

We also saw Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev assert, “We are heading for a conflict on a global scale.” And President Trump also is sounding the alarm for caution, stating that “World War III has never been closer that it is right now”.

Meanwhile, Biden is busy trying to cover up his allegiance to China—although it is becoming very apparent that he and his family have taken millions of dollars from China in exchange for things that he does not want to explain. One such ‘sticky’situation involves the fact that Chinese donations to the University of Pennsylvania soared after the university established a ‘Biden Center’ and gave Biden a professorship.

Political consultant Peter Schweizer’s new book Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win lays out in full detail the Biden family’s very extensive business relationship with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elites. And Republicans on the House Oversight Committee currently are investigating these nefarious dealings.

In fact, the House has been working with four witnesses with close ties to the Bidens, and these witnesses have provided documents and other evidence tying the Bidens to the CCP. Moreover, the House has gained access to bank records that indicate that CCP money flowed to the Biden family.

Again, though, we must remember that Biden and his Deep State cohorts specialize in diverting attention away from their criminal activities. One area to watch for, in terms of their effort to distract the general public with inconsequential news, is the discussions involving unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

During the several incidents of high-altitude objects recently hovering over the United States, U. S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck made a very interesting assessment. When asked whether he rules out extraterrestrial origin, he said that he would not rule out the possibility that we have been visited by aliens.

Is the Biden administration trying to deflect all attention away from Biden’s massive failures on the world stage by introducing the possibility of aliens?

Now, while everyone has to make up their own mind on this subject, it is worthy to note that the Holy Bible does not mention aliens—but does mention the presence of ‘giant-type’ beings both before and after Noah’s flood, which the Bible indicates are the product of demons mating with humans.

That said, the gentleman in the following video explains that declassified FBI Document 6751 explains inter-dimensional beings, and that this document clarifies that aliens actually are extra-dimensional entities and are contacted through satanic rituals.

This gentleman is saying, then, that aliens are demons. Again, this topic is best left to the discernment of each individual—but a corresponding link between aliens, if they do exist, and demons would be supported Biblically.

Now, the question on whether or not the Pentagon truly has detected aliens, as they are alluding to, is suspect. Why is that? Well, some sources say that the U. S. government has entertained the idea of faking an alien invasion to scare We the People…to scare us similarly to the way the people panicked when Covid-19 first hit.

As proof of this allegation, these sources point to Project Blue Beam, a book published by Canadian investigative journalist Serge Monast. In this book, Monast details a four-step based ‘Project Blue Beam’ operation allegedly set up by the U. S. government by way of NASA, with the help of the United Nation, for the purpose of deceiving We the People.

The goal of Project Blue Beam would be to implement a New Age religion, with the Antichrist at its head. The Antichrist would publically ridicule and denounce all of the four major religions, and this would usher in the New World Order. In his publication, Serge mentions how these entities would further fool the people by projecting a technologically simulated ‘Second Coming of Christ’—which would be done via beaming 3D holographic images.

There has been a lot of speculation on this project, so probably it is wise to at least be aware of this theory as events in the U. S. and the world continue to unfold. If something like this would surface, at least many would be familiar with Monast’s assertions—and thus better prepared to address any possible governmental hoax of this nature. In any case, it would not surprise any of us if they would pull something like a fake alien invasion out of their vile arsenal of weapons, as their Covid debacle is unraveling more and more every day.

And speaking about Covid, at some point, when the general public finally realizes that the Global Deep State Cabal has used this bioweapon and its associated vaccine to persecute the population, retribution will be swift and furious. Certain political leaders already are hinting at justice being served in this regard.

One such incident occurred during an episode of the Blaze Media show Fearless, which is hosted by Jason Whitlock. This particular episode featured a special entitled “Covid Cartel.” Senator Ron Johnson was one of the guests, and he commented that one of the reasons that the Nuremberg trials were made possible was because Eisenhower ensured that the Nazi concentration camps were exposed and photographed—and Johnson then drew a correlation to exposure then and exposure now as relates to those responsible for the dangers of Covid and the associated vaccines. Johnson added that this must lead to accountability.

Another key speaker who joined this special of Fearless was Robert Kennedy, Jr. Kennedy declared that the ‘Covid cartels’ are using this pandemic “to suppress free speech, censor social media and the media, close churches, lock down society, force people to wear masks, and then funnel them into the ‘shoot of mass vaccination,’ where they quickly created an untested zero liability vaccine.”

Kennedy added, “None of them is about public health. It’s a Militarized and monetized response, and they’re playacting all of these strategies for ‘How do we get Americans to go along with us?’” Kennedy also slammed the CIA. He asserted, “Well the CIA has, for many/many years, studied ways of doing not only individual manipulation, but doing mass manipulation from society to society.”

Members of Congress also are preparing to look into how the Covid vaccine was developed, as well as other issues related to the shots. We also saw that the Senate recently passed a bill calling to declassify all intelligence related to the origins of Covid-19.

Surprisingly, the Department of Energy also recently confirmed that they have come to the conclusion that Covid “most likely arose from a laboratory leak”.

Moreover, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield has been sounding the alarm on the origins of Covid for some time now, and we are seeing that his assertions have been validated. Dr. Redfield recently stated that quite some time ago, he could tell that Covid was ‘educated,’ meaning ‘manipulated by humans,’ as it was easily transmitted by humans. He further explained that SARS and MERS, for example, are not easily transmissible by humans.

Dr. Redfield also recently testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Covid crisis. During the hearing, he was asked if he thought that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied under oath before the Senate when he claimed that the NIH was not funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab in China. Dr. Redfield answered, “I think there’s no doubt that NIH was funding gain-of-function research.”

Dr. Redfield also stated at that hearing that he believes that U. S. tax dollars paid for the gain-of-function research that created Covid, and that funds came from several agencies—including the National Institutes of Health, the State Department, USAID, and the Department of Defense.

As well, on a recent episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, Carlson replayed a two-year-old interview that he did with a Chinese whistleblower virologist, where she told Carlson that Covid was not accidentally leaked from a Wuhan lab.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. also provides information on Fauci that goes back a few decades. Kennedy states that Fauci actually has been developing bioweapons since 2002. Kennedy goes on to confirm that in 2014, bugs escaped in the U. S., after which Congress held hearings—and 300 scientists told Obama to shut down these gain-of-function experiments of Fauci’s. Obama complied, but Fauci didn’t listen—and instead moved the experiments to Wuhan, China: https://t.me/TruthHub/26742.

Now, lest we think that Bill Gates has gotten away with all of his criminal activity surrounding Covid, the Philippines recently issued an arrest warrant for Gates for ‘premeditated murder’ linked to the vaccine rollout.

Truly, folks’ eyes are being opened enormously to the deceit that ran rampant during the Covid pandemic—even within some of the Hollywood crowd, which is the last group where one would think to find truth and honesty. But recently, we saw Woody Harrelson, while hosting Saturday Night Live, proclaiming, “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians, and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes—and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over”: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6584.

Another heartening development involves House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently handing over 41,000 hours of January 6th Capitol footage to Tucker Carlson, some of which Carlson subsequently ran on his Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight. These video clips blew holes in the narrative that had been pushed by the Democrat-run Select Committee that had previously investigated this incident. Sadly, the corrupt main stream media ran this dishonest narrative for many to see on numerous daily news broadcasts.

Nevertheless, a totally different account emerged on what really happened on January 6th. For example, some of the clips that Carlson showed involved the so-called ‘QAnon Shaman,’ whom the Select Committee had painted as an ‘out-of-control rioter,’ being escorted around the Capitol by Capitol cops. In some of Carlson’s other clips, we saw that this ‘Shaman,’ whose real name is Jacob Chansley, even said a prayer, thanking God for the police officers who were escorting him.

One of Carlson’s other video excerpts showed Officer Sicknick—whom the Select Committee had said was murdered on January 6th—walking around the Capitol after they had said he was killed: https://t.me/MajorFreddysChannel/24865?fbclid=IwAR2qVrTBgF-SqfpZZmzMbtR6TTAbn2afB6N0qs7udT9IumF76QW4bfvpZ7Y

In addition, many other video clips surfaced on other news outlets besides Carlson’s, including the following that showed that stun guns were used on the crowd, allegedly to ‘gin them up’ during the January 6th protest: https://t.me/ninoscorner/10916.

Trump also weighed in on the situation, stating that the Democrats and Big Tech orchestrated a January 6th ‘cover-up’—and that the Democratic Party and various social media outlets colluded for years to keep his posts from the public eye. Trump added that Twitter actually was following directives from Joe Biden and the FBI to censure him.

Thankfully, this collusion between Big Tech and the Executive Branch/governmental agencies is another one of the investigations being carried out by Representative Jim Jordan, as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Former U. S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller also went on the record on what actually happened during January 6th, stating to the interviewer, “Dude, I was running the Military. There was no coup”.

Now, in terms of the ongoing Biden family’s influence peddling and business schemes situation, we also see encouraging developments. House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer has discovered that the Biden family received over $1 million after a Chinese company wired $3 million to Robinson Walker LLC, a company owned by a Biden family associate.

Biden’s ties and indebtedness to the Communists are evident is most all of his dealings, including his policies. Trump recently put out a formal statement that included the following on Biden’s recent Executive Order implementing Marxism into our federal government: “Biden’s order requires that nearly every federal department and agency establish an “equity” enforcement squad to implement a woke takeover of the entire federal government. The Marxist concept of ‘equity’ involves the sinister practice of awarding jobs and benefits and enforcing government programs based on skin color or sexual identity rather than on merit and need. Biden’s order weaponizes every tool of government power to push this Marxism and Communism.”

Let’s hope old Joe’s days as a fake President are numbered, as this beloved country cannot take much more of his underhanded sabotage. Retired U. S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor recently provided some optimism in that regard, as he commented that the situation with Biden is so bad that he would be surprised if Biden is still in the White House in 90 days!

From his lips to God’s ears, as they say…as America and the world have been in a freefall since Biden entered onto the scene as a faux President, or shall we say as ‘Marxist-in-Chief’…actually since right before that, when Covid made its ungainly entrance.

Of course, Biden merely is following orders from the Global Deep State Cabal—this we know well. And perhaps the most compelling explanation on what actually is going on around the world with Covid and other Cabal-driven operations comes from Dr. Robert W. Malone, who also is a biochemist.

Dr. Malone explains that the black hats use something called ‘5th Generation Warfare,’ which is a covert-type of warfare where one doesn’t even know who their enemy is. He asserts that We the People have been played via a Military grade, globally-operated propaganda campaign: https://t.me/looP_rM1/651.

Remarkably, way back on January 17, 1961, then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned about the Military Industrial Complex, which involved the federal government’s collaboration with an alliance of Military and Industrial leaders. Eisenhower stated that we should “be vigilant in monitoring the Military Industrial Complex.” He also cautioned that this Military machine was vulnerable to abuse of power.

We also have a modern-day general who is quite familiar with this Military Industrial Complex. General Michael Flynn rose through the ranks of this less than noteworthy organization. As Trump’s U.S. National Security Advisor, Flynn decided to do what he could to expose this gargantuan power structure. But the Deep State saw this, of course, as a massive threat—and thus began a full-scale prosecution of Flynn by the Department of Justice (DOJ), all based upon bogus claims.

Nevertheless, that was a while ago, and those of us who seek justice now are overjoyed to see that General Flynn has hit the U. S. Government with an explosive $50 million lawsuit over the DOJ’s criminal prosecution of him in 2017. Flynn states that the DOJ’s goal was to sabotage Trump and prevent him (Flynn) from exposing ‘Crossfire Hurricane’—the FBI’s illicit investigation of Trump campaign officials during the 2016 election and well after the Trump administration took hold in January, 2017—when he was National Security Advisor. Biden also is named in this scheme.

General Flynn also did an interview awhile back with Alex Jones on the program InfoWars. During this exclusive interview, Flynn breaks down how America is under attack by bad actors across the world who are aided by traitors within this country. He states that every single one of our Bill of Rights are being threatened by the Global Cabal’s ‘Great Reset’—and that what he refers to as ‘Covid tyranny’ was the Deep State’s latest weapon of choice for controlling/assaulting We the People.

In this interview, Flynn also goes on to assert the following:

That during the 2016 Presidential election, the Democrats committed plenty of election fraud, but Donald Trump beat their algorithms—and ever since then, they have been frantic to take Trump out.

That the Democratic Party—run by the Global Deep State—decided after that Presidential election in 2016 that they were never going to let this happen again…an election where they would not control the outcome…so they brought in Covid and its vast control mechanism—which Flynn calls a Military strategy at its finest.

That courage is a decision, and we should not fear what is in front of us—that we instead need to focus upon how we are going to demonstrate courage in the face of this onslaught of evil.

That these black hats have a desire to take over this country, and execute a complete ideological shift.

That since the November 3, 2020 election, which Flynn says was stolen, we have been in a ‘Retrograde Operation,’ where we still have our footing, but where we take a step back and look for weaknesses in the enemy’s armor so that we can conduct a counterattack.

That we are in a battle between competing ideologies, and that this is the critical point where we have to decide if we are going to carry on as a Democracy and a Constitutional Republic—or whether we are going to become a Communist country.

That we need to pay attention to the WEC/Davos agenda, as this is not a conspiracy theory—that these are real people who desperately want total control.

General Flynn also explained that during his tenure in the military, he saw this dangerous situation from a foreign perspective—and that he examined it closely as he became more and more senior in our government, particularly in terms of the intelligence community apparatus. Flynn said that internally, he saw bad things happening inside of our country due to elements from outside of our country who were, and still are, trying very hard to influence America.

Flynn went on to explain that these black hats are made up of Communist ideologues, such as the Chinese Communist Party and the Russians. He explained that they are infiltrating into our country, and that they have been for a long time. Flynn further clarified that the way that they operate is that they get inside of our government, and then they recruit puppets—puppets who then help them turn people to their way of thinking. He added that these evil ones also bring a lot of wealth here in some cases, such as is the case with the elite crowd from the European Union.

General Flynn also gave a chilling address recently in Florida, where he cautioned that we are facing ‘the final power grab’ by this Global Deep State Cabal. During that speech, Flynn gave a detailed outline on evil and the evil of Communism. He explained that according to Karl Marx, author of The Communist Manifesto, the abolition of religion is necessary so that people can become their own God. Flynn added that he would place a finer point on what Marx was saying however, and that he believes that Marx was trying to say that getting rid of religion is necessary not so much to enable people to become their own God, but to enable the Communist Party to become the people’s God.

Flynn also declared the following during his address: “The nation is living in Psalm 23: ‘Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me.’” Flynn then added, “The only misnomer is many Americans have no clue what the short phrase ‘Thou art with me’ even means any longer”.

Undeniably, the Deep State’s war on Christianity has taken its toll.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of Christ’s Warriors remaining on the battlefield. One such soldier is retired army veteran Derek Johnson, who has been superb in explaining that America is in a ‘Military Occupancy,’ outlined in the Law of War Manual signed on June 12, 2015!

Johnson also is in agreement with General Flynn’s assertion that Trump was the legitimate winner of the November, 2020 Presidential election—and he points us to keeping an eye on Space Force, which he explains is concentrated on Cyber warfare and also is ‘in charge of everything associated with the Military at the present time.’

Of particular interest, though, is Johnson’s certainty that Donald Trump is still, at this very moment, President of the United States via a ‘Continuity of Government’ plan. Johnson recently took part in an interview by Steve Gruber of iHeart Radio, during which he explained in just seven minutes how he can prove that Trump is still our Commander-in-Chief.

Johnson also has provided on his channel on Telegram, which is https://t.me/s/rattletrap1776, the following blueprint of the current Military Operation: https://thedocuments.info. He verifies all of his assertions via ‘.gov’ and other Military government websites, so this is far/far more than speculation. As well, Johnson recently has made several trips to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President Trump in person.

Another soldier on this battlefield of good versus evil is Tucker Carlson of Fox News. He has been exposing vast amount of truths on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight. And he also has a way of letting us know that there are many things going on behind the scenes without coming right out and saying it. Although he is one of the most candid reporters on the scene right now, he no doubt must maintain some sort of restraint, as speaking on a TV show is definitely not the same as having a conversation around a dinner table.

An example of one of these ‘discreet’ types of communications would be the following comment that Carlson recently made on his show: “Our food, water, energy, and infrastructure are being degraded. Who knows why? If you didn’t know any better, you’d think there might be a war going on.”

Sounds like he is saying that there is indeed a covert war going on, but of course an announcement that we are at war—an informational war that does not utilize the usual conventional weapons—would be met with a great deal of skepticism by those still in the dark on how the world actually has operated lo these past many decades.

But of course the Warrior at the head of the pack is one Mr. Donald J. Trump. In his recent CPAC speech in Washington D. C., President Trump proclaimed, “I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III. And you’re gonna have World War III, by the way. You’re gonna have World War III if something doesn’t happen fast.”

Trump went on to warn, “This is the final battle—they know it, I know it, you know it, everybody knows it. Either they win, or we win. And I promise you this: If you put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again.” And Trump ended his speech with, “We will finish what we started! We will cross the finish line. We will dismantle the Deep State. We will demolish woke tyranny, and we will restore the American Republic to all its radiant glory.”

Let’s face it, Trump is a very tough and resilient individual, to say the least. But to get this far, in taking on the Global Deep State Cabal—which has been firmly entrenched globally for many/many decades—this man has to have had the backing of Our Sweet Lord. Only Almighty God can, shall we say, turn this Titanic around.

And Trump acknowledged his dependence upon Jesus when he delivered a speech at First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, where he warned Americans of the nation’s troubles. Trump left no doubt that he is being led by Christ, when he revealed, “Our country needs a Savior right now, and our country has a Savior, and that’s not me—that’s somebody much higher up than me, much higher up. The life and death and resurrection of Jesus Christ forever changed the world”.

Now, no one knows God’s timetable, with regard to when He will ‘pull the plug’ and Rapture all believers in Christ—and subsequently unleash His wrath upon Earth’s nonbelievers in a seven-year Tribulation Period…a time “such as has not been since the beginning of the world until this time, no, nor ever shall be” (Matthew 24:21).

But right now, we seem to be seeing—via the entrance of Trump right before 2016 up until now—a forestalling of these end time events, which at some point will involve a one-world government, religion, and economic system.

It’s as though our Lord is revealing to us—to the entire world—the vast depth of pernicious evil that has embedded itself worldwide for a long, long time now. Those who sit at the top of this malignant mountain of malevolence appear to have no qualms about anything, no intention of backing off of their vile intentions: “And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting” (Romans 1:28).

But as we watch these demons and their offspring rage against the light, we are not daunted in the least—we instead fervently vow to continue to press on in faith. We are not, after all, the first on this earth to ever encounter ‘larger than life’ Satanic enemies. We hearken back to the story of Caleb in the Book of Joshua in the Holy Bible for evidence of other such ‘giants.’

Here, we see that Caleb tells Joshua that when he (Caleb) was 40 years old and had been one of the 10 men who had been sent by Moses to spy out ‘The Promised Land’ of Canaan, he had been promised the land of Hebron by Moses. Caleb explains that Moses had made this promise to him because he had not been afraid of the Anakim, which were giants in the land, and instead had wholly followed God. The Bible tells us, by the way, that these giants were the result of mating between demons and humans.

Caleb then asks for the land that had been promised to him, saying that he is 85 years old—but that he is still strong and able to drive out the giants as God had said. Imagine that. Caleb is 85 years old, but that does not deter him in the least. Let that settle in.

Now, like Caleb, we too, must press on—and we must follow God wholly and with courage, even amidst the ‘present-day’ version of giants that we face. Perhaps former Army Captain Seth Keshel says it best. Captain Keshel served in intelligence, and says that he developed statistical models that prove that the 2020 Presidential election results were fraudulent. He counsels us that the question that we all face right now in America is this: “Will we stand idly by and be conquered—or leave comfort and embrace risk? It’s a question of choosing the turbulent sea of freedom or the comfortable tyranny.”

Certainly, there is no doubt that Satan is behind all of this ‘Great Reset’ manipulation and control. He has never wavered from his ultimate goal of being worshipped as God…of being God. And Bible prophecy foretold everything that we see unfolding right now in real-time, telling us that Satan is behind all of what is about to transpire on planet earth.

Now, for decades, these reprehensible reprobates on the world stage have hidden their conniving exploitation of everyone, of all of us, while they used and abused We the People for their endlessly abhorrent and debaucherous purposes. But now…but now…finally…this collective group of vile criminals have lifted their hoary heads out of the swamp. And now we know what we are dealing with.

As we head into the valley of the shadow of death prepared by the Global Deep State Cabal for us, we who are Believers in Christ realize that it will be their deadly demise that awaits them—not ours. Their one-world government, religion, and economic system that the Bible foretold will happen at some point…but only in God’s timing. And that ‘Great Reset’ system does appear to have been put on hold for now.

Now, we do not know how long this ‘Great Reset’ of theirs will be forestalled, but for the time being, the Global White Hat Alliance—which is made up of U. S. loyal military, the Pentagon and Space Force, and also certain Asian elders and benevolent European nobility—is busy cleaning up the systemic evil worldwide, on behalf of Our Lord and Savior.

At some point, God’s fierce wrath will be released upon nonbelievers on earth during the seven-year Great Tribulation period. But we who are Believers in Christ need have no fear of that time of terror. The Bible tells us that prior to the Tribulation, we will be Raptured by Jesus Christ. Also, Matthew 24 says that when the Rapture comes, there will be a ‘normalcy of life,’ such as in the days of Noah, where folks are going about their business as usual. Thus, the timing of the Rapture would have to be before all true Hell breaks loose worldwide.

So, we Believers rest soundly in the knowledge that the Rapture is what comes next for us in the chronological scheme of things soon to come. The Elite Cabal, along with nonbelievers, however, will be left on earth to go through the valley of the shadow of death. Indeed, here is yet another amazing example of how Our Lord specializes in turning what the wicked meant for evil toward God’s children into good toward His dearly beloveds!

For now, however, the Lord left Believers in Christ here for a reason. We perceive the battle ahead, and, along with our fellow courageous Warriors in Christ, we close ranks and assemble our own battle plans…plans solidly backed by the One True and Living God, the Alpha and the Omega, the Ancient of Days—whose power and wisdom are unmatched in any realm.

To be sure, the Global Deep State Cabal has declared war upon us, and now has very openly showed us their hand…a grimy hand that is responsible for a plethora of evil. This wicked agenda of theirs includes an attack on Christianity, an attack on America and innocent countries worldwide, an attack on our Constitution, manufactured disease and debilitating ‘remedies,’ an attack on our families along with our innocent children, an attack on our God-ordained freedoms/rights, an attack on our economy and pocketbook, an attack on our energy and food supplies…the list is endless.

How did they get so far in their evil quest? We, who have been given so much in America, have not remained aware and on guard—and we have made concessions, inch by inch. Complacency set in, and God-given blessings were taken for granted.

Nevertheless, this major power-grab by the WEC/Davos criminals has finally come to our attention during the past few years…for many Americans, and for many throughout the world.

And most assuredly, as children of the Almighty Living God, made in His image and blessed with His unconditional love and grace and fortitude, we do take their power-grab and massive assault personally! Hence, we have donned the weapons of spiritual warfare, as outlined in God’s Holy Bible: the Belt of Truth, the Breastplate of Righteousness, the Gospel of Peace, the Shield of Faith, the Helmet of Salvation, and the Sword of the Spirit—the latter of which is, of course, God’s Holy Bible (Ephesians 6:14-17).

And we are resolutely backed by Almighty God, Who represents the Greatest Cornerstone of Power!. We are headed by the Greatest Brainpower that exists in the Universe and beyond! The very Brain that created that never-ending/always-expanding Universe, and everything in it!

Fellow Warriors in Christ, as we approach this spiritual war taking place upon this entire planet…during these epic and Biblical times…a similar state of affairs from many years ago comes to mind. Alas, we hearken back to our history books, and their rendition of the surprise attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

As the story relates, Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto was the one who lead this attack…the one who directed this unscrupulous and violent assault upon America itself. Yet even this so-called ‘brilliant’ commander immediately realized the massive error in judgment that he had made.

Even to this day, Admiral Yamamoto’s overwhelmingly-eerie and ominous observation—made instantly after the attack—comes to mind. We hear in the recesses of our brain Yamamoto’s portentous warning thundering in our ears…we hear his anxiety-laden expression of hopelessness and anguish and doom…we hear the statement that he uttered, in foreboding and dreadful fear, after his foolhardy and reckless attack on Pearl Harbor…that unscrupulous and violent assault on America itself: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”

Indeed. He realized, too late, that he had attacked the United States of America, a country breathed into existence by Almighty God and His principles, in all of its majestic and unequaled glory.

Yamamoto was right to voice his trepidation. This foolish man did not even survive until the end of the war! And now…on this very day…as we Warriors in Christ face this modern-day version of the portentous War of Almighty God versus Satan, the Final Chapter, we innately know that soon the blood of many a noble knight will be avenged….

“O LORD God, to whom vengeance belongs—O God, to whom vengeance belongs, shine forth!” (Psalm 94:1).

What a glorious day to be alive!