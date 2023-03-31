Pelosi Receives Backlash Over Factually Incorrect Tweet on Trump Indictment; It’s “Innocent Until Proven Guilty” Not “Prove Innocence”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Twitter users dog piled Rep. Nancy Pelosi over her factually incorrect statement about the United States justice system. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faced some serious backlash online after she issued a tweet reacting to the news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment, claiming that the accused would have his opportunity to prove his innocence when his case goes to trial.

Trump was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on allegations that he paid $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels in order to keep her quiet about a purported affair that he had had with her leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Bragg claims that the payment was improperly recorded in business records and seeks to prove if that improper recording was used to conceal potential criminal wrongdoing.

Pelosi issued a tweet on Thursday reacting to the news, saying that she agreed with the grand jury’s decision and that Trump would have his day in court.

“The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law,” she tweeted. “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”

Twitter users dog piled Pelosi over her factually incorrect statement about the United States justice system, including conservative political commentator and Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro, who tweeted, “Uh it’s ‘innocent until proven guilty’ not opportunity to ‘prove innocence.’”

Gad Saad, marketing professor at the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University, concurred with Shapiro’s statement, tweeting,

“Are you truly this ignorant? This imbecilic? This misguided? This fascistic? A “trial to prove innocence”? Are you familiar with the concept of presumption of innocence as the DEFAULT a priori position? You are a disgrace.”

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) tweeted, “Nancy Pelosi is dead wrong here. Does she really have no clue that the burden is not on a defendant to prove their innocence at trial?”

Even Twitter itself fact-checked Pelosi, adding a disclaimer to her post – citing a link to Cornell Law School – that said, “Ms. Pelosi mistakenly says that Trump can prove his innocence at trial. Law in the US assumes the innocence of a defendant and the prosecution must prove guilt for a conviction.”