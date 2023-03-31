COPS: Suspects Wanted For Multiple Armed Robberies in Lake Worth Beach Area

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, the pictured unknown males committed two robberies in the City of Lake Worth Beach. One suspect was wearing a black watch and silver chain with a large pendant.

LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate suspects they say are wanted for two Armed Robberies in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

According to authorities, the pictured unknown males committed two robberies in the City of Lake Worth Beach. The first armed robbery occurred on March 9, 2023 in the 300 block of South F Street and the second robbery took place on March 13, 2023 in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue. One suspect was wearing a black watch and silver chain with a large pendant.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.