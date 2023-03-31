COPS: Suspects Wanted For Multiple Armed Robberies in Lake Worth Beach Area – The Published Reporter®
CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Suspects Wanted For Multiple Armed Robberies in Lake Worth Beach Area

By Joe Mcdermott Share with new partner:   Share
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, the pictured unknown males committed two robberies in the City of Lake Worth Beach. One suspect was wearing a black watch and silver chain with a large pendant. 
According to authorities, the pictured unknown males committed two robberies in the City of Lake Worth Beach. One suspect was wearing a black watch and silver chain with a large pendant. 

LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate suspects they say are wanted for two Armed Robberies in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to authorities, the pictured unknown males committed two robberies in the City of Lake Worth Beach. The first armed robbery occurred on March 9, 2023 in the 300 block of South F Street and the second robbery took place on March 13, 2023 in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue. One suspect was wearing a black watch and silver chain with a large pendant. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Crime Stoppers
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Parents Fight FL Education Policies with #NotFoolingUs Rally

Trimmel Gomes

Miami Woman Arrested for Operating Unlicensed Post-Cosmetic…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Madonna, Princess of Darkness & Deviancy, Adds…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,344
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®