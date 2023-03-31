Co-Owner of Utah Gymnastics Club Hid Camera in Bathroom, Filmed Kids, Cops Say; Pointed Directly Towards Toilet, Full Unimpeded View

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





“The camera was pointed directly towards the toilet in the restroom and had a full view, unimpeded view,” according to court records, with authorities noting that the recovered footage mainly consisted of children going to the bathroom or changing their clothing. The surveillance device had been disguised as a smart phone charging block, officials say. File photo: Zedspider, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WOODS CROSS, UT – Authorities are alleging that the co-owner of a Utah gymnastics club had hidden a camera in the facility’s bathroom and repeatedly used it to record images of over 70 victims without their knowledge, including children.

The Woods Cross Police Department had been conducting an investigation into the purported actions of Adam Jacobs, 33, after someone noticed a hidden camera in the unisex bathroom of USA Gymnastics World in Woods Cross on March 3. The surveillance device had been disguised as a smart phone charging block, officials say.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Jacobs was placed under arrest on March 22. Police had reportedly discovered him in possession of over 500 images and videos depicting both children and adults using the restroom facilities.

“The camera was pointed directly towards the toilet in the restroom and had a full view, unimpeded view,” according to court records, with authorities noting that the recovered footage mainly consisted of children going to the bathroom or changing their clothing.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Police also served a search warrant at Jacobs’ home on the day of his arrest, and reportedly recovered additional evidence against him, although the nature of that evidence has not yet been publicly revealed.

“Currently, all the victims’ identities are known to law enforcement, and they’re working on notifying them,” police said.

Law enforcement combed the gym with electronic detection dogs to see if additional cameras or surveillance equipment had been clandestinely installed by Jacobs, but confirmed that no other devices had been located.

Owner of USA Gymnastics World in Woods Cross facing 40 charges of voyeurism, child exploitation at gym https://t.co/WTlXNY8GPH via @GephardtDaily pic.twitter.com/lfKULaKzzA — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) March 23, 2023

Jacobs, a co-owner of the gym, has been charged with 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 15 counts of voyeurism. Authorities believe that Jacobs acted alone and currently do not suspect that his fellow co-owner – nor any of the gym’s employees – were involved.