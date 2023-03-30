Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ Press Secretary Resigns After “Vile” Tweet Calling for “Transphobes” to be Shot

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs office confirmed that Josselyn Berry, a press secretary resigned from her post Wednesday night and condemned the violent rhetoric of the now-unemployed press secretary via a statement sent out Thursday morning. File photo: Real Window Creative, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PHOENIX, AZ – Josselyn Berry, a press secretary for Democratic Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, officially resigned from her post Wednesday evening after igniting a firestorm of controversy by posting a tweet that appeared to encourage gun violence against “transphobes” mere hours after a transgender shooter horrifically killed six people at a Nashville, Tennessee elementary school.

On Monday morning, Audrey Hale, 28 – who was born a biological female but who identified as a transgender male – went on a deadly shooting spree at Covenant School, a private Christian institution for students up to 6th grade; Hale cold-bloodedly murdered three 9-year-old children and three adults before responding police officers shot and killed her.

Berry posted the offending tweet less than 12 hours after the shooting took place, which included an image from the 1980 movie “Gloria” depicting actress Gena Rowlands pointing two handguns towards the camera, along with a caption that read, “Us when we see transphobes.”

In an earlier tweet in the same thread, Berry said “if you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you’re not progressive. Period. End of Story. It’s not hard to understand but you’re [sic] bigotry masquerading as feminism absolutely is.”

Berry’s tweet elected waves of shock and disgust throughout Arizona and across the country, with GOP lawmakers from the Arizona Freedom Caucus calling her actions “vile” and demanding her immediate termination.

Katie Hobbs’ press secretary Josselyn Berry has resigned after posting THIS. Now shouldn’t she be prosecuted for helping to create a climate of transgender hate, mass murder and domestic terrorism? pic.twitter.com/SG3XMEwkki — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 29, 2023

Twitter responded by removing Berry’s tweet, citing a violation of their rules on violence; the account was later set to “private.”

