Arizonia Governor Katie Hobbs’ Staff Member Issues “Vile Tweet” About “Shooting Transphobes” Hours After Nashville Massacre

PHOENIX, AZ – Democratic Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has been facing heated demands to fire a high-ranking member of her staff after she issued a “vile tweet” calling for the shooting of “transphobes” just hours after the horrific massacre at a Nashville, Tennessee elementary school on Monday by a shooter that identified as transgender.

On Monday morning, Audrey Hale, 28 – who was born a biological female but who identified as a transgender male – went on a deadly shooting spree at Covenant School, a private Christian institution for students up to 6th grade; Hale murdered three children and three adults before responding police officers shot and killed her.

Josselyn Berry, a spokeswoman for Hobbs’ office, posted the offending tweet less than 12 hours after the Nashville shooting took place, which included an image from the 1980 movie “Gloria” depicting actress Gena Rowlands pointing two handguns towards the camera, along with a caption that read, “Us when we see transphobes.”

A group of GOP lawmakers from the Arizona Freedom Caucus tweeted a response on Tuesday, calling Berry’s tweet following the shootings “vile” and demanding her immediate termination from Hobbs’ administration.

Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist @katiehobbs’ Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with.



Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable.@joss_berry should be fired immediately pic.twitter.com/wYHHkmsNNE — Arizona Freedom Caucus (@AZFreedomCaucus) March 29, 2023

“Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist @katiehobbs’ Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with,” they said. “Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable. @joss_berry should be fired immediately.”

“For all who are wondering,” the Freedom Caucus said in a follow-up tweet, “The vile tweet encouraging violence is still live on @GovernorHobbs Press Secretary’s Twitter account.”

For all who are wondering…



The vile tweet encouraging violence is still live on @GovernorHobbs Press Secretary’s Twitter account https://t.co/tq22p1cQCW — Arizona Freedom Caucus (@AZFreedomCaucus) March 29, 2023

Berry’s tweet has since been deleted by Twitter for violating their rules regarding violence, and the account itself has been made “private” following repeated calls for her to be fired.

Hobbs’ office has yet to respond to requests from media outlets for comment.