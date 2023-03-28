Legacy Media Complains That Nashville Police “Misgendered” Christian School Child Shooter – The Published Reporter®
CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Legacy Media Complains That Nashville Police “Misgendered” Christian School Child Shooter

By Christopher Boyle Share with new partner:   Share
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Audrey Hale
Audrey Hale, who was born a biological female but who identified as a transgender male reportedly went on a shooting spree at Covenant School, a private Christian institution for students up to 6th grade on Monday before responding police officers shot and killed her, officials say.  

NASHVILLE, TN – Despite the fact that she was responsible for the cold-blooded deaths of three innocent 9-year-old children and two adults, multiple legacy media outlets are taking Nashville, Tennessee police to task for purportedly “misgendering 28-year-old alleged mass murderer Audrey Hale, who was born a biological female but who identified as a transgender male in the months leading up to the deadly rampage. 

Hale reportedly went on a shooting spree at Covenant School, a private Christian institution for students up to 6th grade on Monday before responding police officers shot and killed her, officials say.  

Authorities have released bodycam footage of officers rushing headlong into the school and killing Hale after confronting her on the second floor while she was shooting out a window at responding police. 

Officials – who noted that Hale had previously been a student at the school years prior – later searched the shooter’s house, where they discovered a detailed manifesto and maps of the school, indicating that the attack had been planned out well in advance. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Authorities are still seeking a motive for the senseless tragedy. 

Despite the facts of the case and the horrific loss of life, many legacy media groups have been going out of their way in their reporting to avoid referring to Hale’s gender or her status as a transgender individual. In addition, several prominent outlets have actually complained that local Nashville police – who have been hailed as heroes for their quick response to the incident – had repeatedly referred to Hale by her biological sex and not the he/him pronouns that she went by. 

“Police on Monday afternoon said that the shooter was a transgender man,” USA Today tweeted. “Officials had initially misidentified the gender of the shooter.” 

“There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting,” the New York Times tweeted. “Officials had used ‘she’ and ‘her’ to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months.” 

CNN, in their coverage of the incident, made no references whatsoever to Hale’s gender, pronouns, or transgender status, referring to her only by her name or “the shooter,” or “the attacker.” In addition, all quotes from Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake – printed in their entirety by other news outlets – were only printed piecemeal by CNN, strategically scrubbing out all references to gendered language. 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Sperm Donor Fathers 500 Children Around the World And…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Report of Naked Woman Climbing Tree In West Palm Beach Area…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: 2023 Climate Change Hustle: United Nation’s…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,445
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®