Legacy Media Complains That Nashville Police “Misgendered” Christian School Child Shooter

NASHVILLE, TN – Despite the fact that she was responsible for the cold-blooded deaths of three innocent 9-year-old children and two adults, multiple legacy media outlets are taking Nashville, Tennessee police to task for purportedly “misgendering” 28-year-old alleged mass murderer Audrey Hale, who was born a biological female but who identified as a transgender male in the months leading up to the deadly rampage.

Hale reportedly went on a shooting spree at Covenant School, a private Christian institution for students up to 6th grade on Monday before responding police officers shot and killed her, officials say.

Authorities have released bodycam footage of officers rushing headlong into the school and killing Hale after confronting her on the second floor while she was shooting out a window at responding police.

Officials – who noted that Hale had previously been a student at the school years prior – later searched the shooter’s house, where they discovered a detailed manifesto and maps of the school, indicating that the attack had been planned out well in advance.

Authorities are still seeking a motive for the senseless tragedy.

Nashville Trans Christian School Murder cover-up starts Now. https://t.co/kavJh0vJWz — KenMatthews (@KenMatthews) March 28, 2023

Despite the facts of the case and the horrific loss of life, many legacy media groups have been going out of their way in their reporting to avoid referring to Hale’s gender or her status as a transgender individual. In addition, several prominent outlets have actually complained that local Nashville police – who have been hailed as heroes for their quick response to the incident – had repeatedly referred to Hale by her biological sex and not the he/him pronouns that she went by.

“Police on Monday afternoon said that the shooter was a transgender man,” USA Today tweeted. “Officials had initially misidentified the gender of the shooter.”

“There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting,” the New York Times tweeted. “Officials had used ‘she’ and ‘her’ to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months.”

CNN, in their coverage of the incident, made no references whatsoever to Hale’s gender, pronouns, or transgender status, referring to her only by her name or “the shooter,” or “the attacker.” In addition, all quotes from Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake – printed in their entirety by other news outlets – were only printed piecemeal by CNN, strategically scrubbing out all references to gendered language.