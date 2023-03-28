European Union Votes to Abolish CO2-Emitting Cars by 2035; Germany Offers Exceptions for E-Fuels

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The new law will mandate that all cars sold from 2030 onward must have 55 percent lower CO2 admissions when compared to 2021 levels, and zero CO2 emissions altogether starting in 2035. File photo: Ody_Stocker, Shutter Stock, licensed.

EUROPE – The countries that make up the European Union (EU) voted unanimously on Tuesday to abolish the sales of CO2-emitting cars by 2035 in favor of electric vehicles only, with Germany offering a sole exception for vehicles that run on e-fuels.

The EU’s phase out of gas-powered vehicles was delayed temporarily four weeks ago after Germany expressed opposition to some aspects of the policy, namely as it pertains to vehicles that run on e-fuel, a class of synthetic fuels manufactured using captured carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide, together with hydrogen obtained from sustainable electricity sources such as wind, solar and nuclear power.

After the exception was granted to Germany, the vote went forward this week and was approved by all EU member countries.

The new law will mandate that all cars sold from 2030 onward must have 55 percent lower CO2 admissions when compared to 2021 levels, and zero CO2 emissions altogether starting in 2035.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Some critics of the law are hoping that the exception granted to Germany will establish a loophole that will still allow traditional internal combustion vehicles to be sold in the overall EU in some manner, although this aspect of the law is currently uncertain.

The vote on Tuesday was hailed as an important step in the rapid decarbonization of the EU in the fight against climate change, according to German Transport Minister Volker Wissing.

“The agreement will open up important options for the population towards climate-neutral and affordable mobility,” he said.

EU Climate Policy Chief Frans Timmermans said that The EU vote to abolish CO2 emitting vehicles was an important step and combating global warming.