39 Dead, 29 Seriously Injured, After Migrants Fearing Deportation Set Fire Near El Paso, Texas – The Published Reporter®
CrimeSecuritySociety

39 Dead, 29 Seriously Injured, After Migrants Fearing Deportation Set Fire Near El Paso, Texas

By Christopher Boyle Share with new partner:   Share
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

El Paso
Ciudad Juárez municipal police and National Guard evacuate a camp for Venezuelan migrants installed on the border between Mexico and the United States. Juarez, Mexico, File photo: David Peinado Romero, Shutter Stock, licensed.

EL PASO, TX – Illegal migrants in Mexico right near the U.S. border who were fearing that they would be deported set a huge fire near El Paso, Texas on Monday evening that ultimately killed 39 people, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. 

The migrants in question had stacked mattresses at the entrance of the Lerdo station of the National Institute of Migration where they were being detained and set them ablaze after discovering they were about to be deported back to the countries they originally came from; the deadly fire was originally meant to be a means of protest, Obrador said. 

“This had to do with a protest that they started,” he said. “We assume that they found out that they were going to be deported, mobilized and as a protest at the door of the shelter they put up mattresses and set them on fire and they did not imagine that this was going to cause this terrible disgrace.” 

In addition to the 39 that were killed, another 29 were seriously injured, as per the El Paso Times. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Mexican authorities have reportedly become increasingly hostile to migrants and asylum seekers seeking to illegally cross the border from Mexico and into the United States; residents adjacent to the border have repeatedly complained that the migrants often loiter in the streets and present a serious public nuisance.

On Monday, police arrested 68 Venezuelan and Central American migrants in Ciudad Juarez – the city just feet away from the international boundary and directly across the border from El Paso – who will be either taken to be detained in Mexico City or immediately deported from the country altogether. 

As of Tuesday morning, officials were still working to identify the deceased who perished in the fire, with survivors having been transported to local area hospitals for treatment. 

As the migrants had set the fire while they were detained in the facility, many were unable to escape and perished either from burns or smoke inhalation. 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Sperm Donor Fathers 500 Children Around the World And…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Report of Naked Woman Climbing Tree In West Palm Beach Area…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: 2023 Climate Change Hustle: United Nation’s…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,447
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®