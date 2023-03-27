Female Shooter at Nashville Christian Elementary School Kills 3 Students Before Shot Dead by Police

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Don Aaron, the director of the Nashville Police Department Media Relations Office gices a brief update on the situation. Image credit: The Independent / YouTube.

NASHVILLE, TN – A currently unidentified female who went on a shooting spree at a Nashville, Tennessee Christian elementary school on Monday reportedly killed three students before responding police officers shot and killed him, ending his bloody and senseless rampage, police say.

The Vanderbilt Medical Center confirms that at least two adults – including possibly the shooter – and three minor students were killed during the attack at Covenant School, a private Christian institution for students up to 6th grade; police confirmed that officers confronted and killed the suspect.

All three of the young students were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with serious gunshot wounds, and all three were pronounced dead upon arriving. Two deceased adults were also transported to the hospital, but it is currently unclear whether one of them was the shooter.

The Nashville Fire Department tweeted on Monday that they were responding to the incident at the school.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

“We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School,” the tweet read. “We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene.”

The Nashville Police Department also issued a tweet, informing parents of students that officers had killed the shooter and that efforts to reunite parents with their children would happen as soon as possible once the scene was declared safe.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr,” police tweeted. “The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.”

The Nashville branch of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) also responded to the scene of the shooting. The identities of the suspect and the victims have not been publicly released yet.