Op-Ed: Advocate News Features Drag Queen Story with Pics of Kids – Scroll for Nude Pics of Males, Articles on Fetishes, Sexual Acts, Sex Toys

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The well-worn idiom “You can’t make this stuff up,” is used ad nauseum, I know – but it fits my astonishment. Perusing the Internet for articles, commentaries, blogs about drag queen viewpoints from both sides, I found “This Drag Queen and Teacher Passionately Defends Drag Story Hour,” by journalist Christopher Wiggins in Advocate, a LGBTQ media source.

An interview with Shirley Delta Blow (his other name not given), a Denver-area drag queen, tried much too hard to make himself sound like the patron saint of kiddie books and fabulous fun.

Firstly, his chosen drag name sounds sexually suggestive to me. The journalist refers to him as “Blow” throughout the story. I’m just saying…

To answer the question of why grown men would want to read to kids in drag, the “experienced educator” says it’s simple:

“I love reading; I loved reading as a kid,” she says. “Reading inspired me and opened my eyes to the world. So why would you not want to share the joy of reading with kids who see a character from a book reading to them in real life?”

Blow stated he’s a third-grade teacher. And of course, he listed talking points one by one to try to dispute indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization of drag queens (men) that hang out with kids.

I call ‘educated’ hogwash on his explanations.

My questions: Does Blow dress in drag daily as a teacher? No. Then why dress like a hyped version of a foolish-acting female to read to children at the library?

“It is no more confusing for kids to see a drag queen read a story in a dress, makeup, and wig than seeing their neighbor in a witch costume or somebody in a vampire outfit on Halloween,” according to Blow.

Wrong. A witch and a vampire are not pretending they are females; are not acting like caricatures of feminine buffoons; and are not denying hard science and biology. Comparing apples to oranges is unfruitful.

Find more about Blow HERE.

Bam! Here comes the phrase “You can’t make this stuff up.”

At the end of the article I scrolled a nano of a second and this is what I found:

Warning to readers concerning the following the content.

24 Tips for Giving Amazing Head

73 Photos of Naturally Naked Men

36 Fetishes Every Gay Man Should Know

95 Photos of Young Men Up to No Good

23 Masturbation Tips for People With Vaginas

22 Terrifying Sexual Fantasies That Must Be Talked About

30 Kinky Terms Every Gay Man Needs To Know

10 Sex Toys for All Genders and How to Use Them

First of all, being a child therapist and educator, I would never be interviewed in a deviant publication, whereas my young clients or students could google and find me – and the aforementioned smut.

Secondly, the parents of the children I provided therapy services to would definitely not want to see my face in Advocate.

Thirdly, I’d be enormously embarrassed for my family members, friends, coworkers or any other humans on planet earth to gaze at my smiling pic in Advocate.

And while Advocate may be a standard publication for homosexual, bisexual, or transsexual males – why would an editor and a journalist publish pics of children in a drag queen story about kiddie books and fun and immediately follow it with pics of naked men and numerous stories about sexual decadence.

And that’s one more telling sign of why grown men (aka drag queens) wearing prom dresses, high-heels, and lipstick have no business hanging out with young children.

Furthermore, if Mark Berryhill, executive editor; journalist Wiggins, and Blow cannot comprehend the simple concept of being a responsible adult that protects children – then I’m at a loss for words.

But there’s more…

After reading an article about the Pope in the Religious section of the Advocate, I scrolled down and once again the same naked men and myriad licentious articles.

I went to the section on Families and clicked to read an article and then scrolled – to find the same.

Needless to say, that was my first and last time reading any stories in Advocate.