Op-Ed: 2023 Climate Change Hustle: United Nation’s Fearmonger Chief Guterres Pushes Poisonous Propaganda – Again

"You'll own nothing and you'll be happy about it," is Klaus Schwab's slogan for the world's future.

The purpose of this column is to provide compressed information on the climate crisis hoax so citizens will be better informed in 2023. Let’s review:

PORTSMOUTH, OH – According to a 2021 article at Forbes, AI generated the following five major themes of climate misinformation: 1) Global warming is not happening; 2) Human-produced greenhouse gases are not causing global warming; 3) Climate impacts are not bad; 4) Climate solutions won’t work; and 5) Climate science or scientists are unreliable.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) merged with The United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The trio of doom, gloom, and kaboom are key players in the Great Reset (aka a global hoax labeled ‘The New World Order’). WEF’s founder is wanna-be dictator of the planet, Klaus Schwab – “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it.”

In a grand effort to gain control of humans, the crazy climate czars (aka Antonio Guterres, King Charles and the families of generational bloodlines, Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, and their minions) are working towards an agenda of atrocity with plans to put people in apartment pods in areas called 15-minute cities. Citizens will not own homes, property, or vehicles – they will no longer be citizens, but servants. Think of the Hunger Games trilogy.

It’s the Big Daddy of global scams: If we don’t obey we will all die – because climate change caused by carbon emissions will kill us. We’ll either be popsicles or crispy strips of human bacon.

FEARMONGERS R US. LIARS R US. DICTATORS R US.

Can anyone say hypocrisy, hype, and hyperbole?

The global warming ruse petered out so the climate crazies renamed it ‘climate crisis,’ but expert scientists punched holes in that null and void theory, so they renamed the deception ‘climate change.’

Of course, the weather changes from season to season: earth, sun, moon, solar system, universe.

“On this World Meteorological Day, humanity faces a difficult truth: climate change is making our planet uninhabitable,” spewed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (aka Chief Liarpants). He proclaims, “the damage already being caused by climate change is “making our planet uninhabitable.”

Really? The last time I checked the humans are still breathing.

A global initiative launched by Chief Liarpants to ensure that all countries are “protected by early warning systems, by 2027, is being fast-tracked into action on the ground,” the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

By the way, the WMO is in the front pocket of The New World Order (aka WEF, UN, WHO, US Deep State cabal). Follow the money, power, and megalomaniac trail.

E-o-e-o-e-o. Once again the autocrats are sounding the annihilation alarm. They claim either boiling or freezing will obliterate planet and people – but they can’t say for sure because it’s nothing more than a worldwide con game. And they point to any natural weather event as proof. Storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires, earthquakes, snow, hail, heat patterns, cold patterns – have been happening since the beginning of time.

“He laid down the challenge to governments worldwide, to make 2023 a year of “transformation, not tinkering” when it comes to seriously addressing climate change, with meaningful climate action,” the article about Chief Liarpants continued.

Blah. Blah. Blah. More rhetoric to scare citizens into gladly paying a bogus carbon tax to supposedly save the planet and to voluntarily march into designated regions of pod apartments (aka detainment camps).

Oh, you don’t think it could happen. Read your history books. Oh, you don’t think it could happen in America. Look at the destruction of the USA under the Joe Biden regime. No sovereignty walls, no military walls, no border walls, no banking walls. Attempts to start a civil race war, a political party war, a gender ideology war, a religious war, a cultural war, and a forthcoming food and water war.

Gander at the following UN fictious headlines:

You will find fabricated story after story after story about our impending obliteration – unless we give up fossil fuels and vehicles, phase out livestock and eat bugs instead, ration water, relocate from rural regions into cities, reduce the population, accept digital currency with a central banking system, and pay carbon taxes out the wazoo.

But the best part is that all nations are required to give up citizenship and sovereignty– and welcome a combination of global socialism-communism-Marxism. And a global military will enforce the laws with endless surveillance.

The USA would have to tear up the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. No more voting – the powerful nonelected pundits at the top of the pyramid would be in charge. A return to the feudal system of kings and peasants – royalty and slaves – wealthy and poor.

Here’s the kicker: The US Deep State cabal (aka an arm of The New World Order) has sold American down the river without a paddle. It’s called the Reduction Inflation Act. And cities are merrily agreeing with the climate crisis ruse to get a piece of the pie (aka money-money-money) from the government. Folks, it’s money from hard-working taxpayers.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (previously labeled as Build Back Better), before Senator Joe Manchin buckled and played footsie with Senator Chuck Schumer to serve recycled hemlock tea to citizens, passed due to the detriment of our economy and national deficit.

Don’t believe me. Go to your city government website and read all the climate change hokum.

Mayors Innovation Project: The C40 & Climate Mayors Guidebook, “Climate Action and the Inflation Reduction Act: A Guide for Local Government Leaders,” was created to help mayors, city staff, and local leaders understand how to access funding available through the IRA.

Do our mayors know the climate crisis is a mammoth hoax?

The government, the educational institutions, big corporations, NGOs, NASA, and others have jumped onboard the climate hoax train – chugging and plugging the propaganda across the planet. Peruse the organizations and associations on the Internet that hail climate change as a forthcoming disaster that will wipe out all life forms unless the world follows the COP27 goals from the UN, WHO, WEF. Inspect the university websites in your state and you’ll find colossal climate justice cadswallop.

Visit the U.S. Dept. of State website and read about COP27: From November 6th – 18th, the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) brought together countries from around the world to increase ambition and implement existing goals and strengthen commitments. With the world gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh, our U.S. Center events and initiatives focused on how U.S. leadership is providing solutions to the climate crisis, and how we are working with partners around the world, especially in Africa. For more information, visit the Official Egypt COP27 website. To learn more about COP27 logistics, please visit our FAQs. For information about the U.S. Center at COP27, please visit U.S. Center page for more details.

COP27 IS A CLIMATE CRISIS RUSE.

Climate Crisis Hoax across the U.S. Federal Government:

The tentacles of the UN, WHO, WEF reach near and far. When money talks – freedom walks.

“Absolute power corrupts absolutely.” –Lord Acton

And one of the biggest culprits of climate falsehood is the mainstream media mockingbirds (aka corporate, legacy) owned, controlled , or paid off by the globalists: New York Times, New Yorker, Washington Post, Guardian, Associated Press, Daily Beast, Los Angeles Times, Columbus Dispatch, Columbia Review, Times, Salon, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Mother Jones, Nature, Scientific America, National Geographic, BBC, Huff Post, NPR, USA Today, Medium, Reuters, Axios, News week, The Conversation, Media Matters, Science Daily, FactCheck, Snopes, NewsGuard, Wikipedia, and the major television news networks – not an exhaustive list.

Climate Hoaxer Mark Hertsgaard of Climate CCNow – Fearmonger Journalist of Planet and People Annihilation: CCNow collaborates with journalists and newsrooms to produce more informed and urgent climate stories, to make climate a part of every beat in the newsroom — from politics and weather to business and culture — and to drive a public conversation that creates an engaged public.

Mainstream Media Sources That Promote Climate Crisis Propaganda: More than 60 outlets have signed on so far, with more on the way. There are TV networks (CBS News) and local TV stations; major newspapers in the US (The Philadelphia Inquirer, Minneapolis Star Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Seattle Times) and abroad (Asahi Shimbun and la Repubblica, the biggest newspapers in Japan and Italy, respectively); eminent specialist publications (Nature, Scientific American, InsideClimate News, Harvard Business Review); distinguished digital publications (HuffPost, Vox, The Intercept, Slate); regional outlets (The Texas Observer, Colorado Springs Gazette); public radio stations (in New York City; Washington, DC; Chicago; Philadelphia; Boston; New Orleans; Louisville; and San Francisco) and public-radio programs (Marketplace, Science Friday, The World); popular magazines (Maclean’s of Canada, Newsweek Japan); leading individual and institutional voices (author Bill McKibben; the radio and TV program Democracy Now!; Channel 4 UK correspondent Alex Thomson; veteran TV meteorologists Dan Satterfield, Mike Nelson, and Paul Gross); and many more.

Columbia Journal Review and the Guardian, along with Bill Gates continue the Climate Crisis Ruse: In 210, the Guardian launched a new website in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help focus the world’s attention on global development. The aim is to hold governments, institutions and NGOs accountable for the implementation of the United Nations millennium development goals (MDGs), which 192 countries signed up to in 2000.

So, 192 countries are going along with the climate crisis hoax. The WEF was founded in 1971. It’s a long-term plan by patience megalomaniacs.

A few alternative conservative media sources focused on truth: Published Reporter, Epoch Times, New York Post, Forbes, Breitbart, Washington Examiner, Daily Wire, Daily Signal, Townhall, Western Journal, News Busters, Heritage Foundation, Red State, Fox News, News Max.

Alas, even the Pope is traveling on the climate hustle train: Pope Frances Bemoans Sin of Global Warming at COP27.

Stop Ecocide International (SEI), created in 2019, is the driving force behind the growing global movement to make ecocide an international crime. They are in favor of adding a fifth crime (ecocide) to International Criminal Court located in Hague. Supporters of adding ecocide as a crime includes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Pope Francis

Sources of Climate Truth:

Heartland Institute:

The planet and the people are not in danger of being boiled or frozen from a catastrophic climate crisis. Read the truth at Heartland Institute HERE. Heartland has organized 15 International Conferences on Climate Change and published the 3,000-page Climate Change Reconsidered series of volumes by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change.

Heartland Institute Provides ‘Climate at a Glance’ Book to Thousands of Teachers across America: In 2022, The Heartland Institute’s book, Climate at a Glance for Teachers and Students: Facts on 30 Prominent Climate Topics, was mailed to schools at no cost across the United States, giving more than 8,000 middle- and high-school science teachers the latest data and research on the climate. Read a free 80-page PDF book version download HERE.

Other Sources:

31,000 scientists say there is “no convincing evidence” that humans can or will cause

“catastrophic” heating of the atmosphere.

“The political fiction that humans cause most or all climate change and the claim that the science behind this notion is ‘settled,” has been dealt a savage blow by the publication of a ‘World Climate Declaration (WCD)’ signed by over 1,100 scientists and professionals. There is no climate emergency, say the authors, who are drawn from across the world and led by the Norwegian physics Nobel Prize laureate Professor Ivar Giaever. Climate science is said to have degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science.”

Book: Jerome Coris, Ph.D., dedicated his 2022 publication, “The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation” to author and researcher Marc Morano, a man whose mission is to expose scientific truth and the global warming crisis as a “hoax of historic proportions.” Watch a 2022 video talk by Cori about his book on the Climate Depot website. He shares scientific facts exposing the true political intentions of the Green New Deal.

Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano is the author of the 2021 book, “Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse than You Than You Think” and the author of the best-selling 2018 book, “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change.” He is also the award-winning producer, writer and host of Climate Hustle — a film released in 2016 to hundreds of U.S. theatres — and Climate Hustle 2 in 2020. He served as a senior staffer at the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Read an excerpt from Chapter 12 – COVID Lockdowns Morph to Climate Lockdowns from Marc Morano’s book, “The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown” on his website.

Book: “Hot Talk, Cold Science,” (2021) by astrophysicist Dr. S. Fred Singer dives into the science of climate change. He asserts there is no climate crisis resulting from human activities and no such threat on the horizon.

Peruse interviews with professionals from multiple countries proclaiming the same message. Watch the videos that proclaim no climate emergency.

Book: “False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet,” (2020) by Bjorn Lomborg proclaims, “Projections of Earth’s imminent demise are based on bad science and even worse economics.”

Book: “Inconvenient Facts: The Science that Al Gore Doesn’t Want You to Know” by Gregory Wrightstone.

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate-change agreement because he knew it was a money-milking sham.

In a 2015 interview on Fox News, Patrick Moore, Greenpeace co-founder stated there is no scientific proof humans are dominant cause of warming climate. Moore left Greenpeace in the 1980s because he believed it became more interested in politics than science.

Book: Larry Bell founded and directed the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture. He authored, “Climate of Corruption: Politics and Power Behind The Global Warming Hoax” in 2011.

What Can You Do?

Read the resources and be ready to talk climate facts. Educate your family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

Contact your mayor, city council, and commissioners and voice ask where they stand on the climate crisis hoax. Attending meetings and tell the climate truth.

Contact your governor and state representatives.

Speak at your school board meeting. What are schools teaching students about climate change? Find out. Tell your kids the climate truth.

Beware: Putting climate facts on your social media accounts may get you suspended.

Read the research and refuse electric vehicles, solar panels, and windmills.

Pray that God will intervene, expose climate corruption, and bless America – again.

Of course, we want to prevent, limit and manage air, land, and water pollution and take care of our amazing planet. But swallowing the climate crisis lie will lead to future climate lockdowns, loss of free speech and human rights, and governmental control by the Deep State cabal and the New World Order.

“Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!” sang Dorothy in the ‘Wizard of Oz.’

“I’ll get you my pretty, and your little dog too!” threatened the Wicked Witch of the West.

Let me remind you of what happened to the witch. “I’m melting, melting. Ohhhhh, what a world, what a world, destroy my beautiful wickedness.”

And Dorothy returned home, safe and sound.

Citizens, unite. And keep connecting the dots.