APPREHENDED: Miami Detectives Searching for Murderer Believed to be Attempting To Exit Country Through Texas-Mexico Border, Flee To Cuba

According to investigators, Roberto Aveille Rodriguez is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred on Friday, March 24, 2023, at approximately 6:48 p.m., in the area of NW 138 Street and NW 105 Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, Florida.

UPDATE: Investigators have confirmed that Roberto Aveille Rodriguez has been taken into custody. He surrendered himself to Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau, is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead. According to investigators, Hialeah Gardens Police Department received a call regarding a shooting inside an open lot often used to park semi-trailers. Once officers arrived, they discovered a truck that crashed with a male driver suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased on the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the individual responsible for the shooting is 34-year-old Robert Aveille Rodriguez. Since then, investigators have obtained an Arrest Warrant for Second Degree Murder. Further information leads detectives to believe that Robert Rodriguez is attempting to exit the country, through the Texas-Mexico border, and flee to Cuba. Information also leads detectives to believe he may make a brief stop in the Collier County area.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community on his whereabouts. They are also seeking the assistance of the media and their affiliates in Texas and Collier County. This individual is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes in contact with him is urged to call 911 immediately. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.