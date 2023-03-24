Op-Ed: Militant Palm Beach Pride Flips Finger at Team DeSantis With “Family-Friendly” Drag Queen Show

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The photo of Cassandra Cass the drag queen, in the advertisement, featured in the South Florida Gay News depicts a male squeezing mammoth impostor breasts together while wearing a seductive bunny outfit. Ahem. Even if he boasts of implants – still artificial.

“Children are mirrors, they reflect back to us all we say and do.” –Pam Leo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Once again, radical LGBTQ militants and fanatical trans activists will not stop exposing children to drag queens (aka heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual males) dressed in sexually explicit costumes with gigantic phony breasts and bawdy behaviors. Clown-faced caricatures of biological females is degrading and disgusting – even without fake cleavage showing.

Drag queens perform to emasculate bio males and demean bio females. How is that fine and dandy? It’s not. It’s rude, crude, and lewd.

How do I know the headline drag queen may be wearing revealing attire?

And just who thinks a stripper outfit is appropriate for children to view?

Excerpt:

“Besides the standard events at the pride celebration like vendors, drag performances, children activities, and HIV testing, Compass boasts a new “Health Village” where healthcare and public health providers will educate and provide services during the festival.” (bold emphasis mine)

There you have it – an invitation for minors. And it’s so-called “family friendly.” Hmmm. Will video clips end up on Libs of TikTok?

Their rebellious and immature middle fingers are stuck up in the air with their narcissist noses. In no way do responsible adults expose children to biological men pretending to be women and cause gender confusion for developing brain and bodies.

“Compass is also taking a stand against the current attacks against trans youth, drag performances, and the LGBT community‌. All youth 18 and under will get free access to the festival to ensure they have access to family friendly drag and LGBT culture,” the advertisement notes.

Read more at the Compass Community Center’s Pride event HERE: “Palm Beach Pride is THE largest cultural event in Palm Beach County. It is a two day, family & pet friendly festival and a parade that features vendors, music, food and drinks.”

Palm Beach Pride is hosted from the stage by four fabulous entertainers:

Miss F.I. at Large 2021/22 & Miss Palm Beach Pride 2016 Velvet Lenore

The First Lady of the Palm Beaches Melissa St. John

Miss Palm Beach Pride 2018 Rianna Petrone

Ariel Rimm (with 2 MM’s bc it’s MM MM GOOD)

Perhaps the state of Florida needs to look at other options to stop radical LGBTQ organizations from indoctrinating, grooming, and sexualizing children with drag queen entertainment:

Defund the Compass Community Center if they receive state or federal monies.

Give them a hefty fine.

Contact the funders listed on their website.

Residents of the city and county need to attend city council meetings and voice their concerns and complaints. Vote for candidates that want to defend and protect children or run for an elected office. Perhaps, Team DeSantis needs to extend legislation to include drag queens at Pride festivals and parades that invite children – places where alcohol is not served.

The deviants of the LBGT community just cannot leave children out of their hypersexualized gatherings. Why do grown men in wigs, caked on makeup, and high-heels want to dance and prance in front of kids?

More about the headliner drag queen:

“Cassandra Cass, a trans actress and performer known for her roles in “Trantasia” (2006), “Wild Things” (2010), and “What’s the T?” (2012), reality shows centering on trans identities and various experiences, is the headliner for the event and Grand Marshal of the parade. Cass is a drag and lip-sync performer well known in the San Francisco area and brings with her electricity and energy to invigorate pride.”

His Facebook page and website show the same sexual attire and poses as shown in the advertisement.

Palm Beach Pride is March 25 and 26 is downtown Lake Worth Beach. Sensible parents in the area may want to go out of town for the weekend to avoid the drag queen circus. Or leave the kids with grandma and video the twerking and jerking for Twitter.

Gays Against Groomers:“Our community that once preached love and acceptance of others has been hijacked by radical activists who are now pushing extreme concepts onto society, specifically targeting children in recent years.

The overwhelming majority of gay people are against what the community has transformed into, and we do not accept the political movement pushing their agenda in our name.

Gays Against Groomers directly opposes the sexualization and indoctrination of children. This includes drag queen story hours, drag shows involving children, the transitioning and medicalization of minors, and gender theory being taught in the classroom.

There are millions of gays within the community that want nothing to do with this Alphabet religion and join the fight with parents and concerned people everywhere to protect children. We also aim to return sanity and reclaim the community we once called our own.”

Children’s rights are human rights. And children deserve to be protected from unscientific gender ideology and confusion, indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization.

“A person’s a person, no matter how small.” – Dr. Seuss