Op-Ed: Florida Drag Queen Jason Deshazo Is Hopping Mad Because He Can’t Hang Out With Minors Anymore – Get Over It!

An after-school event involving a drag queen at Boone High School in Orlando was canceled after state education leaders found out.

TAMPA, FL – My question: Why does an adult man want to dress like an insulting caricature of a biological female and hang around minors as a career choice?

What You Need To Know

The event, “Drag & Donuts,” had happened twice before as part of a regular meeting of the Boone High School Queer and Ally Alliance.

Boone High School’s principal sent a message out to parents saying the event was canceled after the school district received a call from the Florida Department of Education.

Jason Deshazo, who’s stage name is Momma Rose, says he was going to encourage acceptance of LGBTQ people and answer any questions.

Someone needs to tell Deshazo and the school staff the purpose of public schooling is to receive an education – not indoctrination by a grown man in a wig, prom dress, and lipstick. Oh, I’ll tell him.

My question: Why doesn’t DeShazo get an actual job like the rest of the hard-working citizens in Florida and stop whining because responsible adults say no more to playing make-believe with unscientific gender ideology in the company of minors?

Of course, DeShazo is playing the victim because his cash cow is heading back in the barn. No more drag queen pageants with minors on stage or in the audience. No more singing and dancing at Pride events in front of children. No more trying to validate his own sexual orientation by converting kids to boost his ego.

DeShazo complained, “No one was forced to go — no one has ever been forced to go from what I can understand, and again, it’s kind of ridiculous that this could be such an issue when I even heard there are religious events going on after school and no one is stopping them and no one is having any issue,” said DeShazo. “It’s definitely an attack on our queer kids, and it’s really sad.”

Ahem. Speakers of religious events are not biological men that dress in outlandish female costumes and discuss fairy tale gender identity hogwash. Waving a wand does not turn a male into a female. And saying “hocus pocus” will not turn me into a nonbinary unicorn.

“I had dozens of parents contacting me who had dozens of parents contacting them, saying that this was inappropriate and wondering why they were having this on school campus,” said Orange County School Board member Alicia Farrant.

My questions: Why isn’t DeShazo respecting the parents that reside in the school district? Does he pay their property taxes? Does he believe he knows what’s better for their kids? Did he birth them, raise them, and provide daily nurturing and guidance?

“It was an after-school event, but it was an inappropriate event for this venue,” she said. “We’re held to a higher standard as educators.”

Kudos to Farrant for standing up to the radical LGBTQ trans activist cult movement. That’s what rational school board members do. Where’s the support to protect minors from the kowtowing superintendent, principal, teachers, and other school staff?

My question: Why do militant trans advocates want to put minors in the middle of political debates?

Keeping drag queen performances away from kids isn’t anti-LGBTQ at all. However, minors are being brainwashed into the gender ideology cult movement of la-la-land.

DeShazo is not giving up being around minors without a fight:

According to Tampa Bay Times, “Momma Ashley Rose, the founder of Rose Dynasty Foundation, speaks against Senate Bill 1438, which would impose further restrictions on drag shows and make it easier for the state to go after shows in cases where children are present. The bill was heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee.”

The solution is simple: Entertain adults in adult places and leave minors alone. Stay out of public schools and libraries.

According to a recent news story on Click Orlando, an emergency meeting bringing drag entertainers from across the state of Florida after a bill was filed that would prevent children from attending adult-oriented shows.

“The best thing we can do right now is to make ourselves heard,” said Joshua Collins, who rallied people together. The goal is to organize and educate the LGBTQ and drag community. Performers, business owners and allies attended the meeting Monday from Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa and other areas.

My questions: Have the above trans activists watched any of the Libs of TikTok video clips of half-naked men twerking in front of children? Do they approve of the adult sexually explicit performances in front of minors? Do they accept it as artistic expression?

The Positive News

Venues are canceling performances due to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration stepping up to protect minors.

Venues are changing the age to 18 or 21+ for drag bingo, brunches, and shows.

Recently, the state moved to pull the liquor license of a hotel that hosted a sexually explicit drag event where children were in the audience.

Related:

Resources:

“Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult” by Maria Keffler. An author, speaker, and teacher with a background in educational psychology, Keffler has fought to protect children from unethical activism and dangerous policies around sexuality and transgender ideology since 2018.

“Parenting in a Transgender World: A Handbook,” by Erin Brewer. The goal of this book is to help arm your family with skills to successfully ward off recruitment into transgender ideology, to prevent the heartbreak of seeing children reject family and friends as well the very essence of who they are.

Generation Indoctrination podcast: “Inside the Transgender Battle.” A five-part investigative podcast series, that takes listeners through heartbreaking stories, expert opinions, and bewildered academics’ experiences as these individuals push back on the narratives being perpetuated and targeted at young hearts and minds.

Gays Against Groomers:“The overwhelming majority of gay people are against what the community has transformed into, and we do not accept the political movement pushing their agenda in our name. Gays Against Groomers directly opposes the sexualization and indoctrination of children. This includes drag queen story hours, drag shows involving children, the transitioning and medicalization of minors, and gender theory being taught in the classroom.”

Let me be very clear: I am absolutely NOT against the LGBTQ community. And individuals with gender dysphoria deserve compassionate mental health therapy.

I am against heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, or transsexual men (aka drag queens) indoctrinating, grooming, and sexualizing children.