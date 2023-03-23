Op-Ed: Wyoming is 19th State to Ban Trans Athletes – No Bio Males Playing on Bio Female’s Sports Teams

The law, which takes effect July 1, will prohibit “students of the male sex from competing on a team designated for students of the female sex.” File photo: Shahjehan, Shutter Stock, licensed.

CHEYENNE, WY – Bring out the cake and punch. It’s a celebration. The truth about two sexes (i.e., male and female) has prevailed once again. Sane and sensible citizens stood up for women, hard science, and biology.

But there’s more to the story…

Gov. of Wyoming Mark Gordon allowed Senate Bill 0133 to become law without his signature Friday. The Wyoming bill passed overwhelmingly, clearing the House earlier this month by a vote of 55-10-1. The Senate concurred by a vote of 27-3-1.

That’s a troubling sign for a Republican governor. Am I discerning a RINO? No cake and punch for dissenters that support unscientific gender ideology that discriminates against biological women.

“First, while I support and agree with the overall goal of fairness in competitive sports, I am concerned that the ban included in this legislation is overly draconian, is discriminatory without attention to individual circumstances or mitigating factors, and pays little attention to the fundamental principles of equality,” Mr. Gordon said in the letter.

Huh? Why is Gordon kowtowing to the woke cancel culture and thumbing his nose at conservative constituents? Oh, up is down. Flat is round. Truth is lies.

The Federalist noted, “The bill eventually became law without Gordon’s signature and blessing, but the Republican’s hostility towards policies that most of his constituents and most of the nation support should immediately disqualify him from representing red voters.”

“A student of the male sex shall not compete, and a public school shall not allow a student of the male sex to compete, in an athletic activity or team designated for students of the female sex,” said the bill, which applies to students in grades 7-12.

“Understanding the political reality that will prolong these very divisive debates, I am willing to let this pass into law without benefit of my signature,” said Gordon. “I reiterate my belief that hate and discrimination have no place in Wyoming.”

Zap! Zlonk! Zam! Gov. Gordon performed a virtue signaling jig and blamed females for standing up for equality in sports.

Biological females’ rights are human rights. And males with gender dysphoria need mental health treatment not civil rights because there is no trans gene.

Review:

Idaho became the first state to enact legislation that prevents biologically male transgender athletes from competing as females. Fairness in Women’s Sports Act was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little in 2020.

Other states that have banned males from competing against females are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia.

That leaves 31 states, 5 territories, and D.C. Voters need to contact state representatives and get to work.

The legislation that protects biological females is not anti-LGBTQ nor transphobic – that’s a manipulative tactic used by propaganda pundits. Criticize the messenger when the message doesn’t hold water.

Sadly, the adults the trans minors look to for guidance lack wisdom, commonsense, and critical thinking skills.

And the militant trans cult movement activists only care about pushing and promoting their unscientific gender ideology to destroy marriage, the family, faith, and the freedom foundation of the USA.

But “We the People” are fighting back and supporting our biological daughters.