Chris Caputo, Wilton Manors City Commissioner, Calls on Drag Queens to March the Streets in “Family-Friendly” Protest

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Chris Caputo while being interviewed when running for Wilton Manors Commissioner seat. Image credit: Chris Caputo promo / YouTube.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Peaceful protest is fully supported in our great land of liberty, along with freedom of speech. However, it appears Commissioner Chris Caputo is thumbing his nose at the conservative elected officials that are passing legislation to defend and protect children from being indoctrinated, groomed, and sexualized by men in wigs, seductive attire, and lipstick.

Caputo is also thumbing his nose at parents that disagree with drag queens performing in public spaces where children hang out – schools, libraries, and public events in the community.

In November 2020, Caputo was elected to the Wilton Manors City Commission for a four-year term.

“As a result of the 2010 US Census, the City of Wilton Manors was named the “Second gayest City” in the United States. With a large percentage of the population identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender Wilton Manors has been a progressive place to live, work and play for many years. In 2012, and again in subsequent years, Wilton Manors was named by South Florida Gay News (SFGN) as the Best City in its “Best of Competition” You can read the story here.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Flashing neon sign: The issue of drag queens hanging out around minors is not anti-LGBTQ and is not transphobic as aggressive activists accuse opponents that defend and protect our most innocent humans in society from sexually explicit performances and confusing unscientific gender ideology. Wave a wand and become the opposite sex.

“The City has a Liaison to the LGBT+ Community in both the City Manager’s Office (community@wiltonmanors.com) and the Wilton Manors Police Department (germain@wmpd.org).”

My question: Does Wilton Manor have a liaison for taxpaying residents that are Latino, Cuban, Black, biracial, Asian American, female, disabled, Buddhist, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Appalachian, veterans, elderly? Special treatment and extra rights by a city in the USA is not equality for all.Up is not down. Flat is not round. The sky is not falling.

Moreover, I’m assuming that an elected official leading a protest demonstration on his own time and dime is not a conflict of interest. But it begs the question: Does Caputo only serve the radical LGBTQ community and militant trans activists?

“Additionally, the City of Wilton Manors requires every contract for or on behalf of the City to incorporate an anti-discrimination clause for sexual orientation and gender identity/expression. All vendors with the City must provide proof they do not discriminate. City Hall is a place where the LGBT+ community is embraced whether as a resident utilizing one of our services or as an employee.”

What? I’m not an attorney nor a politician, but that sounds like discrimination to me. You have to believe exactly like we believe or you cannot live here or work here.

“Wilton Manors Elementary School, the only public International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IBO/PYP) School in Broward County, is home to many LGBT+ families.”

So, other families are not welcome – only LGBT+ families can receive a public education in Wilton Manor. Or only families that support specific sexual orientations.

Buzzwords and phrases from the website of International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme:

“IB World Schools”

“in line with movements in global education”

“global network”

“moving away from a textbook-based curriculum to an open-ended learning experience”

“international mindedness”

“equity and inclusive education”

“a universally designed curriculum”

“Students whose learning, emotional and functional stability are impacted by personal, family, social or other life circumstances…gender and sexual identity-related challenges…are also supported through this policy.”

Folks, education – not indoctrination.

For children aged 6 to 8, Thomas Jefferson wrote, the study of American history should be a central focus on the school day. A strong early grounding in history would ensure that these future citizens would cherish and sustain the republic the Founders had won for them, Jefferson believed. Why are public schools teaching our kids to hate America, disown democracy, and embrace socialism and globalism?

“The City of Wilton Manors Police Department conducts police training that is geared towards working with the City’s LGBT+ population and has gay and lesbian officers amongst its ranks.”

My question: Aren’t police officers supposed to protect all citizens equally in Florida and in the United States? All homeowners pay property tax.

So, as a citizen of the United States with the freedom-loving Constitution and Bill of Rights, I would not be welcome to visit Wilton Manor because I oppose drag queens (aka males) entertaining children. Hmmm.

My questions: Will the marching drag queens be wearing thongs, pasties, and twerking in front of children? Will they be making sexually provocative body movements while making raunchy comments in front of children? Will they be acting like garish clown-faced fools – outlandish and insulting caricatures of biological females?

As noted in a Letter to the Editor in South Florida Gay News by Caputo:

“On March 26, our LGBT community and its allies are coming together to fight for our rights and protest against oppressive legislation… Attendees are strongly encouraged to dress up for this special occasion. Whether that means dressing in full drag or simply draping themselves in pride flags, we plan to show up as only our community can. There will be plenty of opportunities for marchers to express themselves as they move through the streets alongside like-minded individuals.” (bold emphasis mine)

According to Facebook:

March in Heels: “Participants are encouraged to dress in heels, Pride apparel or drape themselves in Pride flags. The category is advocacy while looking amazing; the media will be there to see you serve! Please note that this will be a family friendly event, so be sure what you wear would be okay to be seen on TV, etc…We encourage everyone to dress in some element of drag, full on drag is not required, but rather in solidarity please wear any or all elements of drag; wigs, heels, dresses, etc.” (bold emphasis mine)

My interpretation: Drag queens, do not dress in skimpy outfits with attention drawn to your genitals because the public will be watching you. And do not act like strippers in a bar because children may be in attendance and the video clips will go viral on Libs of TikTok.

“The purpose of this event is not just to draw attention but actually be the time to take action. We’re replacing rest stops with “action stops” along the ~1 mile walk. The walk begins at The Pride Center, heads up Dixie Highway to 5 Points and Wilton Drive where participants will then travel in groups to action stops hosted by local businesses.”

Ahem. Parents with younger children may want to avoid this area during the ‘March in Heels’ protest.

My question: Why have drag queens (aka adult men) pranced and danced out of bars, strip clubs, and adult-only shows to entertain young children and adolescents?

Furthermore, nobody is banning adult men from entertaining adult men or women in adult places. Nobody is erasing transgender people. The legislation is not anti-LGBTQ – it’s pro-children. And children’s rights are human rights. Minors deserve to be in public without witnessing obscene bodies and behaviors.

By the way, not all drag queens are transsexual. Many are homosexual, some bisexual, and some heterosexual. So, all need to stay out of spaces that belong to minors.

Related in Florida:

I invite Commissioner Caputo of Wilton Manor and his followers to read the aforementioned columns about drag queens in Florida and write a Letter to the Editor or comment on the city’s website. Will Caputo defend these drag queen performances in front of minors as artistic expression or appropriate family fun or as a political civil rights issue?

It’s been made very clear that fanatical trans activists and militant drag queens in Florida will not leave children alone unless rational and reasonable adults make laws with teeth. And that’s exactly what the DeSantis administration is doing with support from voting citizens.

Related:

“Yes, that was a child stroking the crotch of a drag queen, who does not seem to have a problem with it at all. The video’s poster said that it was taken Saturday at the Chattanooga Pride Youth Day at Wanderlinger Brewing Company. I had to watch the video a few times just to make sure I was seeing what I hoped I wasn’t seeing. I really wanted it to not be what it was so I could tell the editors I was canceling the story. But I am sorry to say, it is exactly what it appears to be,” declares Lincoln Brown in a commentary for PJ Media. Watch the video at Rumble.

Brown continues, “Another male performer laid on the floor and exposed his crotch with a leg raised into the air. And he wasn’t wearing boxer shorts or briefs, but what kind of looked like black panties.”

Folks, what sensible parent would be okay with grown men (aka child predators) playing with their young children?

“Please, tell us: What is family-friendly about a child stroking a grown man’s groin? Give us the evidence for how something like this will result in a stable childhood and a well-adjusted adult. We would be interested to hear your reasoning. We won’t believe it, but we would be interested in hearing it. And while you’re at it, tell us how this is not grooming. What part of that clip does not constitute the sexualization of children?”

Resource:

Gays Against Groomers:“Our community that once preached love and acceptance of others has been hijacked by radical activists who are now pushing extreme concepts onto society, specifically targeting children in recent years.

The overwhelming majority of gay people are against what the community has transformed into, and we do not accept the political movement pushing their agenda in our name.

Gays Against Groomers directly opposes the sexualization and indoctrination of children. This includes drag queen story hours, drag shows involving children, the transitioning and medicalization of minors, and gender theory being taught in the classroom.

There are millions of gays within the community that want nothing to do with this Alphabet religion and join the fight with parents and concerned people everywhere to protect children. We also aim to return sanity and reclaim the community we once called our own.”

Freedom of speech does not include the indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization of minors. Males that twerk and jerk in front of kids for sexual gratification are committing a crime. And half-naked men twirling and swirling in front of children is considered an obscenity.

According to the CDC, child sexual abuse is a significant public health problem and an adverse childhood experience (ACE). Child sexual abuse refers to the involvement of a child (person less than 18 years old) in sexual activity that violates the laws or social taboos of society and that he/she:

does not fully comprehend

does not consent to or is unable to give informed consent to, or

is not developmentally prepared for and cannot give consent to

Albeit, drag queens have realized that if they want to hang out with kids at public libraries, schools, parades, parks, bingo, and brunch they must trade in the stripper outfits for granny clothes, flat shoes, and softer voices – manipulation tactics. But it’s too late. Legislation is being proposed and bills are being passed to defend and protect the most innocent and helpless citizens in our society – regardless of clueless, ignorant, or woke parents.

My question: Commissioner Caputo, read my columns, watch the video clips, put your bias aside, and explain to me again why drag queens should be allowed to perform in front of and to play with children?