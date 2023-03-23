Blueprint for America: One Voice Now; Revisiting Perot’s “Technological Town Hall Meeting System” With Public Broadcasting Service

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In 1992, millionaire businessman and presidential candidate Ross Perot proposed the concept of an electronic town-hall meeting system which was heavily mocked and critqued by print news media organizations as a crackpot proposal. File photo: Joseph Sohm, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SOUTH BEND, IN – The Published Reporter’s Nick Lulli recently conducted a sit-down video interview with One Voice Now Coalition founder David Frank, whose organization argues that local governments provide inadequate representation for their constituents and advocates for citizens to become more informed and involved in politics in their local communities by local broadcasting technology to make their voices heard.

When asked by Lulli to describe One Voice Non’s goals and what drove him to start the group to begin with, Frank said that he did so because he had realized years ago that the country was “in trouble” and that a solution was needed to put power back in the hands of the people.

“I knew probably 35 years ago that America was really in trouble, and it is. It’s basically just using the communication technology that we have available today to bring our Constitution into the 21st century,” he said. “And you know, the Constitution has not one word of communication technology in it while they’re using all of the unimaginable technology that they are using on us to control us. And what One Voice Now is, it’s a plan to use it for us.”

David Frank, Founder of One Voice Now Coalition speaks via Zoom with Nick Lulli. March 21, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUwFw_jf9ow

When asked about the government’s drive to purportedly control the populace through technological means, and whether this was a localized or national phenomena, Frank claimed that it’s a malady that is starting to permeate into the farthest edges of our society.

“They’re building it community by community,” he said. “It’s like building the concentration camp around us, and we’ve got to do it community by community, ground up, and we’ve got to take our country back and we have to do it non-violently and we have to use the communication technology that’s right in front of us right now that we’re not using, and that’s what One Voice Now is.”

“It’s the blueprint to put these communication tools in place in each community so that we can start relying on each other to find solutions to education, environment, taxation, health care, infrastructure, whatever it is,” Frank continued. “We the people have to figure it out because the politicians aren’t going to do it.”

When asked how interested parties can start the One Voice Now initiative in their own communities, Frank said that all the information needed to do so is available right at anyone’s fingertips on the organization’s website.

“One Voice Now doesn’t belong to me. I just I just put it together. I put the components together. It belongs to everyone. The blueprint is right there on the website, OneVoiceNow.org, and the thing that we can’t figure out is we’ve got the federal politicians, state politicians, and the local politicians raising, debating and voting on issues for us. And so, we’re going, ‘well, you know, we can’t all do it.’ Well, yes, we can. With today’s miraculous communication technology, you don’t do it from the top down. You do it from the ground up, and this is the secret that they don’t want you to know.”

Frank notes that One Voice Now is pushing hard for the citizenry to utilize not just the power of the Internet, but local broadcasting as well in the form of radio and public access television in order to get the word out.

“We the people own a TV station, and it’s networked all across America and it started in 1969. And when it came out everybody was excited about it because they said, ‘hey, they’re going to use technology to actually broadcast the public.’ That’s why they called it public broadcasting,” he said. “Well, the last thing the government wants you and I to have is a voice. So what we want to do, is we want to use this blueprint and our TV station and we went people to stand up around the country in front of their own public broadcasting stations and say we want to change the format of our station from antique roadshows and cartoons and 60s music, to giving all of us in our community of voice so that when we have ideas to make education better, we can present it to the community right over the TV, simulcast it over the radio, livestream it over the internet, so everyone has an opportunity to see these ideas that we’re thinking about, bringing to our community, debate these ideas because it’s very important for people to be educated.”

Once the information has been laid bare through this method, Frank said, informed citizens should then be given the opportunity to vote directly on the issues affecting their own lives, as opposed to elected members of government doing it for them.

“What you’ll be doing is voting on these issues yourself. All you’ll be doing is calling a local community computer that will have your ID number and pin number, just like you’re calling the bank or your credit card or just about any corporation today, and it’ll be a community computer that will have your ID number and pin number. It’ll ask you what issue number you want to vote on, press ‘one’ for yes, ‘two’ for no. The vote will block you out from voting more than once and we can now have decisions made the way our founders wanted them to be made, by and for the people. We don’t have to fight the police. We don’t have to fight the military and we don’t have to fight the ‘new world order.’ We just take control of our local public broadcasting facilities that we, the people own and change the format so that everyone in the community has a voice.”

It really picks up where Ross Perot off [in 1992] Perot made his fortune in technology, and he was on a talk show called Larry King live one night, and Larry King sad to him, ‘Ross, You’re a pretty smart guy… If you ran America, what would you do? And Ross Perot said, “Well, I’d build a technological town hall meeting system” and America went crazy, because they thought what he was saying was , wow, he was going to use today’s technology to let us decide, make decisions for ourselves, and the next day, they were putting him on across the country, they were signing him up for the ballot; they did get him on the ballot, and all the sudden he decided to resign, or back out…. they got to him.

